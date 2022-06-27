An epic all-in poker hand ends with a stunning royal flush taking down a full house

The World Series of Poker may still be the ultimate level of competition among the sport’s top player, but don’t sleep on the upstart BetMGM Poker Championship Main Event. Not after the way Joey Weissman cleaned up the final table to win the tournament over the weekend.

And especially not after the absolute bonkers way Weissman knocked Michael Wang out of the tournament.

The two former WSOP winners went all-in head-to-head before even seeing the flop after Weissman was dealt an ace and jack of diamonds to Wang’s pocket queens. Wang had the better odds shortly after the flop, and that would’ve held if not for the river card giving Weissman a royal flush to beat Wang’s full house in stunning fashion.

Just look at the shock on the faces of both players as hand comes to a close.

That just doesn’t happen. The chances of picking up a royal flush are 1 in 30,940 hands or 0.0032%. The odds of a royal flush defeating a full house are too small to even consider measuring. It’s laughable, really.

And now Weissman is laughing all the way to the bank. After defeating Wang, he went on to clear out the rest of the table, earning $224,236 and a first place finish.

Wang finished fourth and took home $65,856.

“This is the stuff we wake up for,” Weissman told PokerNews’ Connor Richards. “Every day we wake up, most of the time we lose. As my good buddy [Patrick Leonard] says, ‘you wake up, you suffer, you go to sleep, you wake up, you suffer, you do it again.’ This is the day you wake up for, though. Some days you win.”

Some days you do, indeed, win.