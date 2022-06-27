ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

12 Farmers Markets to Visit in Metro Detroit

By Jordan Jewell
hourdetroit.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSupport local businesses this summer by heading to your local farmers market. These 12 metro Detroit farmers markets sell everything from fresh produce and baked goods to home items and body care. Ann Arbor Farmers Market. The 102-year-old Ann Arbor farmers market takes place from 7 a.m. to 3...

www.hourdetroit.com

metroparent.com

July Fairs and Festivals in Metro Detroit and Ann Arbor

July gets hot, hot, hot in southeast Michigan, but that’s no reason to hide indoors in the air conditioning all summer. There are tons of outdoor July fairs and festivals in Macomb, Washtenaw, Wayne and Oakland counties for you and your family to enjoy. From events that celebrate different...
DETROIT, MI
deadlinedetroit.com

NIMBY drama over Detroit historic district development now involves Nicole Curtis

You might want to bust out the popcorn for this east-side development beef brought to you by Crain's' Kirk Pinho. The real estate reporter describes an "ugly — and personal" battle over a planned West Village apartment and townhome building by Clifford Brown, who also developed the neighborhood's Coe apartments in 2017.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Food truck rallies return to Ann Arbor Farmers Market this summer

ANN ARBOR – Summertime in Ann Arbor is a glorious thing. From Summer Fest to Art Fair, long lines at Blank Slate Creamery to mason jars of sangria at Dominick’s, residents and visitors alike know how to soak up the fleeting warm summer months here. Another summertime favorite?...
ANN ARBOR, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Burger Crowned the Newest Favorite

Summer is most definitely here, and with July Fourth coming up, chances are you going to see, and munch on, some burgers in the next few weeks. I mean, burgers are really a year-round food, but cooking up burgers on the grill makes for a great summer thing to do. This is even coming from a vegetarian, because I have to say that veggie burgers have gotten a lot better over the years. They’re always a favorite for me during the summer months.
DETROIT, MI
Spinal Column

1 minute interview Interview with Desiree Stanfeld, Supervisor of Marketing and Communications for Oakland County Parks

Summer has officially arrived and it’s time to celebrate the warm weather with some fun. The Oakland County Parks and Recreation system is made up of 14 parks, including two waterparks (Red Oaks and Waterford Oaks), three dog parks (Lyon Oaks, Orion Oaks and Red Oaks) and two campgrounds (Addison Oaks and Groveland Oaks). Desiree Stanfield, Supervisor of Marketing and Communications for Oakland County Parks spoke with The Spinal Column about events for the summer and some little treasures few people know about.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Metro Detroit home sellers are late to the party as buyers get fearful

Metro Detroit residents who’ve been looking to buy a home: Your time may be now. Increasing interest rates on already-raised home values are excluding some buyers from the market, reducing the number of bids homes are receiving, real estate agents say. It’s still a seller’s market thanks to insufficient inventory without enough homes being built and the possibility of paying higher taxes keeping many homeowners in place. But owners who do opt to sell may have to temper their expectations.
DETROIT, MI
hourdetroit.com

Delta Dental is Investing in Infrastructure for Detroit’s Children

The Delta Dental Play Garden in the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park on Detroit’s historic riverfront features public spaces for events, sports, and areas for children to play and exercise. Delta Dental of Michigan has made a $5 million investment in the 5-acre playground space. The playground features a large 20-foot bear play structure that children can climb up and slide down as well as otters, beavers and other imaginative creatures. The Delta Dental Play Garden will become a popular destination that will help young Detroiters spark a connection with nature and develop a life-long love for active living and recreation.
DETROIT, MI
hourdetroit.com

Ford Fireworks Rooftop Party 2022

On June 27, the Parade Co. hosted its Ford Fireworks Rooftop Party in Detroit. The party, one of the Parade Co.’s most important fundraisers of the year, featured views of the 64th annual Ford Fireworks, food from Andiamo, drinks, interactive games for kids, and live entertainment from Your Generation in Concert.
DETROIT, MI
hourdetroit.com

Culture Calendar: Duke Fakir Memoir, Ann Arbor Art Fair, & More

Living legend Duke Fakir tells his side of the story. Duke Fakir — the last living member of Motown supergroup the Four Tops — is a Detroiter through and through. “Detroit has given me everything I have. This is my hometown. Any other place would just be me on the road,” the 86-year-old Fakir told me from his home in Palmer Woods, during a recent interview. His love for the city is the backdrop of I’ll Be There: My Life with the Four Tops, by Omnibus Press, out now. It’s a rich memoir that’s filled with the type of behind-the-scenes looks at Motown hits like “I Can’t Help Myself (Sugar Pie, Honey Bunch)” and “Bernadette” that many of us locals crave (albeit with a particularly rosy eye for a label well known for low-balling its beloved artists). Fakir’s favorite Four Tops song to sing? “Baby I Need Your Loving,” which was the group’s first hit. “We used to call it our national anthem,” Fakir says. “It changed my life. It changed my mom’s life. I was able to help her retire. It gave me a whole new world — a whole new world that I dreamed of.” You’ll no doubt fall in love with Fakir’s sincerity throughout this piece of required reading for Detroit music fans. Looking to go deeper? Supplement this read with How Sweet It Is: A Songwriter’s Reflections on Music, Motown and the Mystery of the Muse by Lamont Dozier, the legendary Motown songwriter who penned many of the Four Tops’ biggest hits. Find I’ll Be There at Source Booksellers or inquire with your local bookstore.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Midwest’s largest rib festival returns to Michigan

The 5th annual Michigan Rib Fest kicks off this Friday in Lake Orion. The event, which is produced by the non-profit Friends of the Castle and CV events, will take place on 2 sites this year: the 21-acre Canterbury Village and the Wildwood Amphitheater located across the street. With this...
LAKE ORION, MI
Spinal Column

Milford native wins Miss Michigan 2022

Milford native, Melissa Beyrand, is blazing the trail for women in the sciences and is now doing it with a little more ‘royalty.’. The 2021 Miss Michigan successor, Vivian Zhong, placed the sparkling crown on a new beauty and brain this past June 18. Beyrand, the current reigning Miss...
MILFORD, MI
blac.media

New Packaging and Distribution Center to Create 1,000 Jobs

Diversivied Synergies LLC (DSL) is expected to help create more 1,000 jobs in Detroit when its new packaging and distribution center set to be built in the Delray neighborhood reaches full operating capacity, according to an article from Visit Detroit. “Bedrock’s announcement that Diversified Synergies will be bringing another 1,000...
DETROIT, MI
Oakland County Moms

Rochester Hills Festival of the Hills Fireworks 2022

Rochester Hills Festival of the Hills Fireworks / Borden Park Fireworks – Festival of the Hills, Oakland County’s largest fireworks show, returns to Borden Park in Rochester Hills on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. The fireworks begin at 10:06p. The Festival of the Hills at Borden Park starts at 6p with family games, music and live entertainment.
MetroTimes

Ferndale's Pop's for Italian is temporarily closed

It's going to be a few weeks before you can get a signature craft pizza from Pop's for Italian. The restaurant announced that it will be closing for maintenance through early July. Expected updates like new flooring and kitchen maintenance will be happening to the Ferndale spot's interior. While the...
FERNDALE, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Merriman Road closure in Livonia expected to last through December

LIVONIA – A project that has a portion of Merriman Road closed in Livonia is expected to last through the end of the year. The city of Livonia posted an updated on the bridge construction on Tuesday:. We have received an update on the Merriman Road closure. Wayne County...
LIVONIA, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

She’s back: Kim Adams returns to WDIV weather team in August

DETROIT – Former Local 4 News Meteorologist Kim Adams will rejoin WDIV as Meteorologist on all of our station’s main content platforms -- Local 4 News on television, the station website ClickOnDetroit, and the station’s streaming channel Local 4+, it was announced today by WDIV Vice President and General Manager Bob Ellis.
DETROIT, MI

