12 Farmers Markets to Visit in Metro Detroit

Living legend Duke Fakir tells his side of the story. Duke Fakir — the last living member of Motown supergroup the Four Tops — is a Detroiter through and through. “Detroit has given me everything I have. This is my hometown. Any other place would just be me on the road,” the 86-year-old Fakir told me from his home in Palmer Woods, during a recent interview. His love for the city is the backdrop of I’ll Be There: My Life with the Four Tops, by Omnibus Press, out now. It’s a rich memoir that’s filled with the type of behind-the-scenes looks at Motown hits like “I Can’t Help Myself (Sugar Pie, Honey Bunch)” and “Bernadette” that many of us locals crave (albeit with a particularly rosy eye for a label well known for low-balling its beloved artists). Fakir’s favorite Four Tops song to sing? “Baby I Need Your Loving,” which was the group’s first hit. “We used to call it our national anthem,” Fakir says. “It changed my life. It changed my mom’s life. I was able to help her retire. It gave me a whole new world — a whole new world that I dreamed of.” You’ll no doubt fall in love with Fakir’s sincerity throughout this piece of required reading for Detroit music fans. Looking to go deeper? Supplement this read with How Sweet It Is: A Songwriter’s Reflections on Music, Motown and the Mystery of the Muse by Lamont Dozier, the legendary Motown songwriter who penned many of the Four Tops’ biggest hits. Find I’ll Be There at Source Booksellers or inquire with your local bookstore.

DETROIT, MI ・ 6 HOURS AGO