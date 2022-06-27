ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Woodlands, TX

10 businesses, renovations coming to The Woodlands

By Sierra Rozen
Community Impact Houston
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to The Woodlands? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department...

communityimpact.com

10 businesses, renovations coming to the Conroe, Montgomery area

The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to the Conroe and Montgomery area? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
CONROE, TX
Conroe furniture store Homestead House to close in November

Homestead House on North Pacific Street in Conroe is expected to close in November, a store employee said. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact Newspaper) The Conroe furniture store Homestead House will be closing in November, according to a store employee, who pointed to increased costs of business and owners Chris and Linda Pfeiffer's decision to retire.
CONROE, TX
Creekside Park Medical Plaza slated to complete work later this year in The Woodlands

Creekside Park Medical Plaza is under construction on Strake Road. (Andrew Christman/Community Impact Newspaper) The Creekside Park Medical Plaza at 26424 Strake Drive, The Woodlands, will be completed later this year, according to information from developer The Howard Hughes Corp. The Class A medical suites will offer services, such as orthopedics, pediatrics, ophthalmology, oncology and dentistry.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Montgomery County commissioners commit to preserving Cook’s Branch Conservancy

Precinct 2 Commissioner Charlie Riley presented a resolution that memorialized the county’s commitment to minimizing construction in the Cook's Branch Conservancy. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact Newspaper) Montgomery County commissioners memorialized a commitment to not constructing roadways in the Cook’s Branch Conservancy with a resolution signed at a June 28 session....
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
thekatynews.com

New Homes in Katy TX with All the Special Features of the Region

Katy is a suburb of Houston that is located in Waller County and is one of the best places to live in Texas. Residential lifestyle in Katy provides sparse suburbia for residents, and most inhabitants own their houses. There are many parks and green spaces. Many extended and young families and young professionals reside in Katy, and citizens generally hold temperate politics.
KATY, TX
Consultants in Dental Aesthetics offers hospitality, health care in Spring

Dr. Michael and Mary Ann Landry own both Consultants in Dental Aesthetics and Houston Sleep Apnea. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact Newspaper) Husband-and-wife team Dr. Michael and Mary Ann Landry combined their backgrounds in dentistry and commercial aviation, respectively, to create a hospitality-oriented atmosphere at their clinic, Consultants in Dental Aesthetics, Mary Ann said.
SPRING, TX
Freebirds World Burrito to open Hwy. 242 location in Conroe in 2023

Freebirds World Burrito plans a 2023 opening on Hwy. 242. (Courtesy Freebirds World Burrito) Freebirds World Burrito will open a new location in 2023 at 962 Hwy. 242, Ste. 100, Conroe. Following the grand opening, the first 25 guests will receive free burritos for a year, according to the company. Freebirds offers customizable burritos, bowls, salads, tacos and nachos. www.freebirds.com.
CONROE, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

105 E Beckonvale Circle

Bathroom(s): 4.5 Total Area: 4020 Sq. Ft. This STUNNING TWO-STORY BRICK HOME with GORGEOUS LANDSCAPING is loaded with space and storage. LARGE BACKYARD OASIS with POOL, Outdoor Kitchen, Screened Porch, Mosquito System, and multiple ENTERTAINING areas. ARCHITECTURAL features and CUSTOM FINISHES abound in this 5 BED/4.5 BATH/3-CAR TANDEM GARAGE home! Both FORMALS plus PRIVATE STUDY and GUEST BEDROOM with en-suite BATH completes the front of the home. PRIMARY SUITE with fully renovated BATHROOM and CUSTOM CLOSET and the LARGE open-concept FAMILY/KITCHEN/BREAKFAST area overlooking the pool complete the rear of the home. FAMILY ROOM includes gas log FIREPLACE w/CUSTOM BOOKCASES and VAULTED CEILING. KITCHEN boasts A LARGE ISLAND w/FARMHOUSE SINK, ice maker, and SPECTACULAR GRANITE countertops. Upstairs includes 3 BEDS/2 BATHS, GAME ROOM, and BONUS SPACE currently used as an office.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
thekatynews.com

Amending the Planning and Zoning Law

The City of Katy Planning and Zoning Commission met June 14 to address the subject of changing the zoning classification of land the city to meet growing needs. Kendig Keast Collaborative found that Katy’s population increased by 55% between 2010-20, from 14,102 to 21,894. Including the Greater Katy area in that number would bring the total population to 375,000, which would make Katy the eighth of Texas’ 10 largest cities in 2020, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, Texas Demographic Center and the Katy Area Economic Development Council.
HOUSTON, TX
See how the Spring-area real estate market fared in April 2022

The price of homes sold rose year over year in all Spring-area ZIP codes. (Courtesy Fotolia) Five of the Spring area’s nine ZIP codes experienced an increase in the number of homes sold in April compared to April 2021, while ZIP codes 77070, 77379, 77388 and 77389 experienced a drop. Meanwhile, the price of homes sold rose year over year in all Spring-area ZIP codes.
SPRING, TX
METRO board allocates millions for bus operator safety, retention

METRO's board of directors introduced more efforts to retain bus drivers at its June 23 meeting. (Courtesy METRO) Despite increasing rider demand post-pandemic, the Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County has struggled to restore prepandemic service. Now the agency is investing millions of dollars to address employee safety and retention as well as fill gaps in service with third-party contractors.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Houston, TX
