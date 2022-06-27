ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Supreme Court sides with praying high school football coach

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA football coach in Washington state...

Supreme Court hands First Amendment victory to praying football coach

The Supreme Court on Monday ruled in a 6-3 opinion in favor of a former high school football coach who was fired from his job for his post-game prayers on the field. Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote for the majority, arguing the fear of offending the Constitution's establishment clause does not require the government "to single out private religious speech for special disfavor. The Constitution and the best of our traditions counsel mutual respect and tolerance, not censorship and suppression, for religious and nonreligious views alike."
Supreme Court Isn't Even Trying Anymore

Well, there’s not much to talk about in the legal world besides the Supreme Court so… let’s do that. The Court ruled that state legislatures are both free to craft the laws that suit their state and that state legislatures are dangerously lawless entities that must be crushed by judicial fiat… WITHIN A DAY! The half century of Roe isn’t a historical tradition, but a 111-year-old gun permit statute is not as historically rooted as a 14-year-old Supreme Court opinion. It’s a wild time to try to untangle the rule of law. Also, Biglaw firms are scrambling to react to the Dobbs opinion, and former Solicitor General Paul Clement throws a pity party in the papers.
How the Supreme Court became so controversial

The Supreme Court is the most powerful court of law in the U.S. The court's rulings profoundly shape the course of public policy in America for years to come. But some experts find such immense judicial power deeply problematic.
