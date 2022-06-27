Supreme Court sides with praying high school football coach

Well, there’s not much to talk about in the legal world besides the Supreme Court so… let’s do that. The Court ruled that state legislatures are both free to craft the laws that suit their state and that state legislatures are dangerously lawless entities that must be crushed by judicial fiat… WITHIN A DAY! The half century of Roe isn’t a historical tradition, but a 111-year-old gun permit statute is not as historically rooted as a 14-year-old Supreme Court opinion. It’s a wild time to try to untangle the rule of law. Also, Biglaw firms are scrambling to react to the Dobbs opinion, and former Solicitor General Paul Clement throws a pity party in the papers.

