As one of Time's 100 most influential people in the world in 2020, Jennifer Hudson continues to shine bright as one of the industry's biggest stars. At last night's 2022 Tony Awards, the Empire actress and American Idol star won a Tony for Best Musical for the play A Strange Loop, which she produced. The musical, which centers around the mental health of a gay black man, beat out Girl From the North Country, MJ The Musical, Mr. Saturday Night, Paradise Square and SIX: The Musical for the award.

