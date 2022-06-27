ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
January 6 committee schedules surprise hearing TOMORROW to unveil 'recently obtained evidence' after Chair Bennie Thompson delayed remaining presentations until July

By Elizabeth Elkind, Politics Reporter For Dailymail.Com
 2 days ago

The January 6 committee will hold a surprise hearing on Tuesday afternoon to present 'recently obtained evidence,' the panel announced on Monday.

Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson said last week that the final hearing of the month would be on June 23, with the remaining presentations delayed until July.

The last-minute announcement came roughly 24 hours before the hearing is scheduled to commence at 1 p.m. Eastern Time.

Unlike previous announcements, the panel did not identify who it would be hearing from but confirmed it would 'receive witness testimony.'

DailyMail.com has reached out to the committee for comment.

In its last hearing on Thursday, the committee outlined how Donald Trump attempted to pressure the Justice Department to pursue his baseless election fraud theories. Former Trump DOJ officials testified about an explosive stand-off between the ex-president and 'hundreds' of administration officials who were ready to resign if 2020 election denier Jeffrey Clark was appointed Attorney General.

Ex-White House aides also accused certain Republican lawmakers of seeking a pardon from the former president, which committee members have insisted is a sign of culpability in Trump's scheme.

But Thompson told reporters the day before that the panel's remaining planned hearings would be put off until after the House of Representatives returns from recess, which would be the week of July 11.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vyRG5_0gNYTVr600
The committee was originally scheduled to have two more hearings this week but they were delayed until July
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TdUBV_0gNYTVr600
Chairman Bennie Thompson told reporters on Wednesday last week that the panel has 'taken in some additional information that’s going to require additional work'

Those two were originally scheduled for this week.

'We’ve taken in some additional information that’s going to require additional work,' the Mississippi Democrat said.

'So rather than present hearings that have not been the quality of the hearings in the past, we made a decision to just move into sometime in July.'

One of the things driving the delay was a trove of new footage from British documentary filmmaker Alex Holder, who began filming the Trump White House in September 2020 for a three-part series and has sit-down interviews with the former president himself as well as his family members and former Vice President Mike Pence.

Holder testified behind closed doors on Thursday after the committee subpoenaed his material, which reportedly includes three interviews with Trump - two of them taking place after the January 6 attack.

Throughout its hearings the committee has attempted to frame the riot as Trump and his allies' 'last stand' in a wider plot to steal the last presidential election.

The former president, lawmakers say, pushed claims he knew were false and pressured other government officials to do so.

It's presented through a mix of videotaped and in-person testimony, primarily from Republican officials and Trump aides, that the then-commander-in-chief was told time and again by members of his own orbit that there was no widespread fraud.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lZMLG_0gNYTVr600
During its last hearing the committee outline Donald Trump's efforts to pressure his Justice Department to investigate his false election fraud theories
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OKDmt_0gNYTVr600
Lawmakers argue the Capitol riot was the 'last stand' of Trump and his allies in a wider plot to undermine American democracy

A new poll released on Sunday suggests the gravity of the committee's allegations are sinking in with the American public - even if they are not following the hearings as closely as lawmakers might like.

After watching the hearings, 46 percent of American voters who responded to the CBS News survey believe the committee should refer Trump for criminal charges.

Thirty-one percent believe the committee should advise against it and less than a quarter - 23 percent - said the panel should not make any recommendation at all.

Fifty percent of respondents to the poll, taken between June 22 and 24, said he tried to 'stay in office through illegal means.'

But when it comes to watching the proceedings, less than one-fifth of voters said they were paying significant attention.

Just 18 percent of Americans said they were spending 'a lot' of time watching the hearings.

A 30-percent plurality said they were paying 'some' attention to them, and 53 percent of respondents admitted to paying 'not much' attention or 'none at all.'

