‘X Factor’ alum Tom Mann pens message to late fiancée one week after her death

By Riley Cardoza
Page Six
 2 days ago

Tom Mann wrote a heartbreaking message to his late fiancée, Dani Hampson, one week after she died on their wedding day .

“There are honestly no words to describe just how much I miss you, Dan,” the “X-Factor” alum, 28, captioned a throwback photo via Instagram Stories on Sunday.

“Forever & Always,” Mann concluded.

The post was the singer’s first since announcing Hampson’s passing on June 20.

“On what was supposed to be the happiest day of our lives ended in irreversible heartbreak,” he wrote at the time. “I feel like I have cried an ocean.

“We never made it to the alter [sic]; or got to say our vows, or dance our first dance, but I know you know that you were my entire world and the best thing that has ever happened to me, Danielle,” Mann continued.

“I am completely broken trying to process this and I honestly don’t know where to go from here, but I do know I need to use any strength I can muster for our little boy,” he added of their son, Bowie. “I promise I will do my everything to raise Bowie just the way we always wanted. I promise you he will know how amazing his mummy was. I promise to make you so, so proud.”

Mann and the late PR executive, whose cause of death has not been made public, got engaged in 2019. They welcomed their son two years later.

Hampson’s family members mourned the publicist via social media last week, with Mann sharing their posts on his own account.

Mann announced Hampson’s death on June 20.
tommanninsta/Instagram

“She was the beating heart of our family, the loving, successful, intelligent daughter who always put everybody before herself,” Martin Hampson wrote , calling Dani “loved by everyone.”

Hampson gave birth to son Bowie in October 2021.
tommanninsta/Instagram

He concluded, “People say the hurt will ease in time, but as it stands we are broken. Danielle, we will love you forever.”

Dani’s sister-in-law, Helena Smith, gushed over Dani’s “selflessness” in a post of her own, while Andrew Hampson called his sister his “best friend.”

