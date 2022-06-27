Unemployment rises half a percent in May for Monroe County

The unemployment rate for the month of May rose half a percent from the previous rate in Monroe County.

According to the State of Tennessee, the unemployment rate for the month of May was 3.3%, which is a 0.5% increase from the previous rate of 2.8%.

Tennessee Statistical Analyst Patrick Todd stated the increase was a little higher than he had expected.

“If we go back to May of 2019, which was the last normal May we have had, it showed a similar increase, so I guess this isn’t altogether unprecedented,” Todd said. “Whether this is a cause for concern or not we will not know for a couple of months. If this trend continues then it would be cause for concern but we will have to see.”

He noted that the rate is still exceptionally low, so seeing an increase probably isn’t detrimental.

“Monroe is exactly where it was in 2019 so it has a little play room,” he noted. “Overall this is a pretty favorable rate.”

The labor force slightly rose in Monroe, according to Todd. The labor force is a measure of how many people are either employed or seeking jobs. As it rises, it means more people who previously weren’t are now seeking employment.

More from this section

“We may see the rate go up next month due to schools being on their summer break,” he noted. “That tends to affect June numbers. I’d say we may see it go up by another half or 1%.”

While schools finish up for the year in May, it’s not until the June rates that the impact of non-year-round employees technically not being listed as employed shows up in the numbers. That number generally drops back down again when schools return to session in the fall.

The unemployment rate for the State of Tennessee for May was 3.4%, which was a 0.3% increase from the state’s previous rate of 3.1%.

That was a bigger increase than the nation saw, as the national rate grew from 3.3% to 3.4%.

Across the state, the rate didn’t lower in any county and it climbed in all 95. That leaves the rate at less than 5% in 93 counties and between 5% and 10% in two counties — 5.5% in Perry County and 5.1% in Bledsoe County.

Around the area, Blount County jumped 0.4% to a rate of 3%, Loudon County rose 0.3% for a rate of 3.1%, McMinn County jumped 0.4% for a rate of 3.8%, Meigs County increased by 0.4% for a rate of 4% and Polk County hopped 0.4% to a rate of 3.6%.