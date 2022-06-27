Irish abortion rights activist: American women face future similar to Ireland's past where 'women did die and did suffer'
Ailbhe Smyth played a central role in Ireland’s campaign to legalize abortion...www.cnn.com
Ailbhe Smyth played a central role in Ireland’s campaign to legalize abortion...www.cnn.com
In all the time of the Texas ban, how many women died because they couldn't get an abortion? Not one, including those in the womb. How do we know? If even one woman had died because she couldn't get an abortion we would have never stopped hearing about it on every liberal media outlet. Be honest now.
yet no real statistics of who died, never mention abortion problems, regrets, you know. THE WHOLE TRUTH. let's start with the Silent Scream video showing the baby fighting for its life.
American women need to grow up. you women are being played. feminism was created by men to break the American families up. and it worked. now they're going after the children.
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 145