Irish abortion rights activist: American women face future similar to Ireland's past where 'women did die and did suffer'

By CNN
CNN
CNN
 2 days ago
Ailbhe Smyth played a central role in Ireland’s campaign to legalize abortion...

Ken
1d ago

In all the time of the Texas ban, how many women died because they couldn't get an abortion? Not one, including those in the womb. How do we know? If even one woman had died because she couldn't get an abortion we would have never stopped hearing about it on every liberal media outlet. Be honest now.

Rory Griffin
1d ago

yet no real statistics of who died, never mention abortion problems, regrets, you know. THE WHOLE TRUTH. let's start with the Silent Scream video showing the baby fighting for its life.

Frank Smith
1d ago

American women need to grow up. you women are being played. feminism was created by men to break the American families up. and it worked. now they're going after the children.

