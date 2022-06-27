ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

What’s Up With The Dark Circles Under Your Kid’s Eyes?

Fatherly
Fatherly
 2 days ago

If you’re the parent of a toddler, dark circles under your kid’s eyes may seem so common that they barely register. But swipe through some iPhone photos with your single friends, and they’ll tell you the truth: Your child looks like a middle-aged accountant knee-deep in tax season. Needless to say,...

www.fatherly.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fatherly

How To Apologize To Your Kid When You Screw Up

Love means always having to say you’re sorry. Couples get this. They understand apologies are necessary in order to ensure they keep doing stuff like being intimate and not sleeping on the couch. Parents, however, no matter how often they say sorry to each other, are often loathe to extend the courtesy of an apology to their kids. Apologies, after all, can erode authority, and making amends via gifts produces more consistent results. But there’s a practical reason for showing remorse: Unapologetic parents raise unapologetic kids.
KIDS
Fatherly

What To Do If Your Baby Fell Or Was Dropped On Their Head

Accidents happen, especially when sleep-deprived. Any parent will tell you that the time when their baby fell off the bed or couch, led to feelings of panic and overwhelming guilt. Those emotions are compounded when a baby is dropped on its head. But perfect vigilance isn’t possible, and even the most attentive parents have had to comfort a baby after a drop or fall.
KIDS
Fatherly

The Best Dirty Jokes You Can Tell to Your Kids

Truth be told, some of the best jokes are dirty jokes. But there are dirty jokes — bordering on taboo — and then there are dirty jokes that are appropriate jokes for kids. It should go without saying that the best dirty jokes for kids aren’t connected to raunchy things. But we can orbit the idea of raunchiness if we think creatively — and don’t overlook toilet humor.
KIDS
Fatherly

How to Get Your Toddler to Stay in Their Bed All Night

Making the transition from a crib to a toddler bed is a major milestone in a child’s life. But seasoned veterans know that the real challenge isn’t persuading your toddler to sleep in their exciting big-kid bed — it’s what to do when your toddler won’t stay in bed. Because with great freedom comes a great desire to wander back into a parent’s room.
KIDS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Caine
Fatherly

At What Age Do Childhood Memories Start? Earlier Than You Might Think

When do lasting childhood memories start? One of the great joys of parenthood is introducing your kid to the world and giving them a foundation of good childhood memories on which they can start building their life. A major way that parents try to build childhood memories is through adventures. Travel is easy enough when they’re infants (a baby is basically carry-on luggage that occasionally cries), but it gets trickier by the time they’re toddlers. Because hitting the road with a preschooler requires NASA-level strategic planning, many parents simply stay put, resigned to the fact that very young kids have childhood amnesia and won’t remember anyway. But building up a healthy reserve of future nostalgia with your kids is always a good investment.
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dark Circles#Eye Circles#Seasonal Allergies#Genetic Predisposition
MindBodyGreen

No Lie, This Supplement Is Like The Fountain Of Youth For Your Skin

Many of us know that daily SPF, a diligent skin care routine, and a nutrient-packed diet can encourage healthy skin aging. These are certainly important factors, but if you need a little extra nudge, skin-care-focused supplements can be a huge help. In fact, we'd consider them the most underrated players...
SKIN CARE
shefinds

Dermatologists Swear By This Serum To Make Sagging Skin ‘Snap Back’

There are many beauty issues you may encounter as your body ages, from thinning hair to dark spots. One such issue is sagging skin due to a loss of collagen over time. Luckily, there are ways to slow this process and even reverse its effects by tightening your skin—including one serum that dermatologists say every woman who wants to maintain a youthful glow should have in her skincare routine.
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Allergy
Fatherly

Swaddling’s Out, Tummy Time’s In: New AAP Sleep Guidelines, Explained

On Tuesday, June 21st, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) updated its safe infant sleep guidelines. The new guidelines come just months after President Biden signed the Safe Sleep for Babies Act into law — a law that finally banned the sale of inclined sleepers and crib bumpers, products that have been associated with infant deaths.
HEALTH
shefinds

A Dermatologist Tells Us What Vitamin C Does To Our Skin

From serums and oils to moisturizers and sunscreens, Vitamin C has made its way into virtually every type of skincare product under the sun. Whatever you’re looking for, you can likely find an option that contains this ingredient. And with all the hype around it in the skincare sphere, you may have found yourself asking: what exactly does Vitamin C do? As it turns out, the answer is a lot! This water-soluble antioxidant nutrient can do wonders for your skin, especially when it comes to diminishing signs of aging.
SKIN CARE
verywellhealth.com

How to Tell the Difference Between Shingles & Poison Ivy

Shingles and poison ivy are conditions that affect the skin. They both cause rashes that can look very similar, so people often wonder how to tell the difference. Even though the rashes look much the same, their causes, treatments, and prevention are different. This article discusses the shingles and poison...
SKIN CARE
PopSugar

What Salicylic Acid Can Do For Your Scalp

Salicylic acid is a beta-hydroxy acid most commonly used to unclog pores. Salicylic acid can also be beneficial when used on the scalp. We spoke with a board-certified dermatologist to break down what you need to know and suggest products. You may already know of salicylic acid's skin-saving powers: the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Medical News Today

Collagen vs. biotin for the skin and hair

Collagen is a protein and component in connective tissue in the body, while biotin is a vitamin. Both play important roles in the health of the skin and hair, but it is unclear if either is objectively more helpful for improving their appearance. suggests that taking a collagen supplement may...
SKIN CARE
In Style

60-Year-Olds Say This Organic Cream Is "Miraculous" for Softer, Smoother Skin

Folks, let's give it up for the bees. After years spent trying countless skincare formulas and fancy ingredients, I can say my skin never looks better than when I slather it in bee-made propolis. It gives an undeniable glow, even when my internal stress levels are at an all-time high. Ample internet denizens aged 60 and up agree: Creams like BeeFriendly's Simply Radiant Face and Eye Cream are spectacular.
SKIN CARE
shefinds

How Many Skincare Products Should You Really Be Using? We Asked A Dermatologist

Dr. Marisa Garshick , NYC board-certified dermatologist at MDCS Dermatology authored this story. When it comes to a skincare routine, the basics include a cleanser to help eliminate build up of oil and dirt on the skin, a moisturizer to boost hydration and protect the skin barrier, as well as sunscreen to protect the skin from sun damage. Moisturizing products can be in the form of creams, lotions, serums or masks. Additionally, it can be helpful to incorporate antioxidants to help brighten the skin and protect against free radical damage, retinoids to help with signs of skin aging, and exfoliants to eliminate dead skin cells. A toner is a helpful addition as it helps to deliver other active ingredients but can also be used to help prime the skin for the remainder of the routine. When considering different products to incorporate, some may be used daily while others may be best to use 1-2 times per week.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fatherly

Fatherly

31K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Fatherly is the leading digital media brand for dads. Our mission is to empower men to raise great kids and lead more fulfilling adult lives. From original video series and deep dive reports to podcasts and events, Fatherly offers original reporting, expert parenting advice, and hard-won insights into a challenging, but profoundly rewarding stage of life.

 https://www.fatherly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy