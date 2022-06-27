What’s Up With The Dark Circles Under Your Kid’s Eyes?

Dr. Marisa Garshick , NYC board-certified dermatologist at MDCS Dermatology authored this story. When it comes to a skincare routine, the basics include a cleanser to help eliminate build up of oil and dirt on the skin, a moisturizer to boost hydration and protect the skin barrier, as well as sunscreen to protect the skin from sun damage. Moisturizing products can be in the form of creams, lotions, serums or masks. Additionally, it can be helpful to incorporate antioxidants to help brighten the skin and protect against free radical damage, retinoids to help with signs of skin aging, and exfoliants to eliminate dead skin cells. A toner is a helpful addition as it helps to deliver other active ingredients but can also be used to help prime the skin for the remainder of the routine. When considering different products to incorporate, some may be used daily while others may be best to use 1-2 times per week.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO