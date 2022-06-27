Rapper Vic Mensa pleads guilty to misdemeanor drug charges after being caught with LSD and psychedelic mushrooms airport... but won't do time behind bars

Rapper Vic Mensa had pled guilty on drug charges, but won't do any time behind bars.

The 29-year-old worked out a deal with prosecutors in Loudon County, Virginia, TMZ reports.

The agreement required the U Mad artist to plead guilty to one count of possession of a Schedule III controlled substance, a class one misdemeanor.

Court documents indicated he was sentenced to one year in jail, but the judge suspended the sentence. The Down on my Luck rapper will have to submit to one year of unsupervised probation, perform 25 hours of community service and pay a $1 thousand fine. The fine could be reduced if the Orange Soda performer completes the terms of his probation.

The plea deal stems from the Grammy nominee's arrest in January when he was re-entering the US after a trip to Ghana. He was charged with Felony Drug Possession after Customs and Border Patrol officers at Dulles International Airport found LSD along with psilocybin mushrooms and capsules in his luggage.

In a statement to TMZ, the Wraith artist, said, 'I have decided to plead guilty to a misdemeanor charge.'

The Chicago native implied that he used the drugs to help him deal with mental health struggles.

'I have been extremely vocal about my mental health, the culture at large and access to mental health treatment.'

'It is important to note the extensive research being done on the topic of psilocybin [shrooms] and the many significant movements underway for legalization and decriminalization.'

At the time of his arrest, CPB issued a press release stating, 'Despite some states decriminalizing certain personal quantities of illicit narcotics, travelers should be aware that narcotics possession remains illegal under federal law.'

The Oh No!!! rapper revealed in the past that he has turned to meditation to help deal with anxiety and depression.

Vic said he hoped the 'silver lining' to his high profile arrest is that there 'will be increased focus on the effectiveness of psychedelics to treat mental illness and mood disorders that millions are battling with depression and anxiety with hope that all of our laws will change accordingly.'