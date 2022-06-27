ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loudon County, TN

Rapper Vic Mensa pleads guilty to misdemeanor drug charges after being caught with LSD and psychedelic mushrooms airport... but won't do time behind bars

By Alesia Stanford For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Rapper Vic Mensa had pled guilty on drug charges, but won't do any time behind bars.

The 29-year-old worked out a deal with prosecutors in Loudon County, Virginia, TMZ reports.

The agreement required the U Mad artist to plead guilty to one count of possession of a Schedule III controlled substance, a class one misdemeanor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wt7z0_0gNYSAbI00
Plea deal:  Vic Mensa, 29, pled guilty to misdemeanor drug charges in Virginia. He will do no jail time, but must serve one year unsupervised probation, 25 hours community service and pay a $1,000 fine

Court documents indicated he was sentenced to one year in jail, but the judge suspended the sentence. The Down on my Luck rapper will have to submit to one year of unsupervised probation, perform 25 hours of community service and pay a $1 thousand fine. The fine could be reduced if the Orange Soda performer completes the terms of his probation.

The plea deal stems from the Grammy nominee's arrest in January when he was re-entering the US after a trip to Ghana. He was charged with Felony Drug Possession after Customs and Border Patrol officers at Dulles International Airport found LSD along with psilocybin mushrooms and capsules in his luggage.

In a statement to TMZ, the Wraith artist, said, 'I have decided to plead guilty to a misdemeanor charge.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=144KNs_0gNYSAbI00
Arrest: The U Mad artist was arrested in January after customs agents found LSD and psilocybin mushroom in his luggage as he re-entered the US from a trip to Ghana

The Chicago native implied that he used the drugs to help him deal with mental health struggles.

'I have been extremely vocal about my mental health, the culture at large and access to mental health treatment.'

'It is important to note the extensive research being done on the topic of psilocybin [shrooms] and the many significant movements underway for legalization and decriminalization.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ERnsh_0gNYSAbI00
Silver lining: The Oh No!!! artist says he hopes the 'silver lining' from his arrest is that there 'will be increased focus on the effectiveness of psychedelic drugs in the treatment of mental illness'

At the time of his arrest, CPB issued a press release stating, 'Despite some states decriminalizing certain personal quantities of illicit narcotics, travelers should be aware that narcotics possession remains illegal under federal law.'

The Oh No!!! rapper revealed in the past that he has turned to meditation to help deal with anxiety and depression.

Vic said he hoped the 'silver lining' to his high profile arrest is that there 'will be increased focus on the effectiveness of psychedelics to treat mental illness and mood disorders that millions are battling with depression and anxiety with hope that all of our laws will change accordingly.'

Comments / 3

Related
BET

Vic Mensa Pleads Guilty to Possession of ‘Shrooms

Roc Nation rapper, singer, and songwriter Vic Mensa has been on a positive hot streak lately, but a recent guilty plea has disrupted it just a bit. The 29-year-old was arrested back in January at Virginia’s Dulles International Airport after a U.S. Custom Official discovered 41 grams of liquid LSD, 124 grams of psilocybin capsules, and 178 grams of psilocybin gummies, and six grams of psilocybin mushrooms on his person.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
HipHopDX.com

Vic Mensa Learns His Fate In Shrooms Case After Guilty Plea

Vic Mensa has pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance. The Chicago rapper was arrested back in January at Virginia’s Dulles International Airport after a U.S. Custom Official discovered 41 grams of liquid LSD, 124 grams of psilocybin capsules, 178 grams of psilocybin gummies and six grams of psilocybin mushrooms on his person.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
State
Virginia State
County
Loudon County, TN
Daily Mail

Shocking mugshot reveals how life of drink and drugs have ravaged the once boyish good looks of star of British gangster film Empire State - as he is jailed for eight months for burglary

A former actor's 2022 mugshot shows the ravages that decades of drink and drugs have brought as he is jailed for eight months after burgling a home in Newcastle. Jason Hoganson, 51, from Wallsend, was a striking-looking teenager when he was pictured in 1987 in stonewashed denim jacket and with bleached blond hair as he landed a role in Empire State alongside Ray McAnally, Jamie Foreman and Martin Landau.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Groom filmed punching his bride when she beat him at a game during their wedding in Uzbekistan is charged with 'petty hooliganism' and faces just 15 days in jail after pair 'reconciled'

A spiteful groom who punched his wife in the head on their wedding day after she beat him at a party game has been charged over the attack. The man, who has not been named, beat his betrothed after she won a race to unwrap sweets that had been organised by guests at their wedding in the southern region of Surkhandaryo on June 6, with footage going viral online.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vic Mensa
The Independent

4 inmates who escaped federal prison camp back in custody

All four inmates who escaped a minimum-security prison satellite camp in Virginia over the weekend are now back in custody, the U.S. Marshals Service and Federal Bureau of Prisons announced Wednesday.The inmates were discovered missing from the satellite camp of the Federal Correctional Complex Petersburg in Hopewell, Virginia, around 1:45 a.m. Saturday, the bureau said in a news release Saturday. Tavaraes Lajuane Graham, Corey Branch, Lamonte Rashawn Willis and Kareem Allen Shaw left the minimum security camp around 10 p.m. Friday and it was a couple of hours before their absence was detected, Senior Inspector Kevin Connolly of the...
HOPEWELL, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psychedelic Drugs#Lsd#Tmz#Orange Soda#Felony Drug Possession#Customs And Border Patrol
The Independent

Schoolgirl dragged by hair and stamped on by ‘gang’ during Liverpool street fight

A schoolgirl was dragged by the hair and stamped on by a group of teenagers in Liverpool as others filmed the attack.The 13-year-old was walking home on Saturday 21 May when she was followed by a “gang of seven”, according to her mother.In the shocking video, the girl is dragged to the floor and punched by another female, who then stamps on her head. According to the Liverpool Echo, the attack was only stopped when a couple in a passing car intervened and the footage was later shared on Snapchat.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Victim shares pride in helping to jail ‘dangerous’ modern slavery gangAndy Murray voices anger after ‘unbelievably upsetting’ Texas school shootingDublin Airport passengers sing together as they face long check-in queue
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Canada to Temporarily Decriminalize Cocaine, Meth

Residents of British Columbia caught with small amounts of drugs like cocaine, meth, and MDMA won’t be face criminal charges or have their drugs confiscated as part of a new three-year trial program in the province. The move comes after province authorities appealed to Canada’s federal government for a drug exemption in November following a deadly surge in overdoses last year. The drugs will still be illegal, but those found to be in possession of 2.5 grams or less will be steered to resources in health and social services rather than arrested and charged. “We are doing this to save lives, but also to give people using drugs their dignity and choices,” Carolyn Bennett, federal minister of mental health and addictions, said Tuesday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
rolling out

Prosecutors say Young Thug bragged about shooting at YFN Lucci’s mother

Prosecutors successfully petitioned the judge to keep Young Thug behind bars by presenting lyrics where Thugger allegedly bragged that he shot at another rapper’s mother. A judge agreed with prosecutors that Young Thug is a danger to the community and would also interfere with the serious RICO case against him if he were given bail. Therefore, Thugger will remain behind bars at least for the next six months until the time of his trial, according to media reports.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

The VERY long arm of the law: Cops move to seize MILLIONS of dollars in assets owned by private school boy turned cocaine smuggler after he was found dead in his prison cell

Federal cops are trying to get their hands on millions of dollars in assets once owned by a private schoolboy turned drug smuggler who died in prison while awaiting trial. Among the belongings the AFP wants to seize are a property portfolio in Sydney and Brisbane valued at more than $2million and a Mercedes-Benz worth almost $125,000.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
BBC

Jennifer Dornan: Raymond O'Neill sentenced to 22 years in prison

The sister of a mother-of-three who was murdered in her west Belfast home has said "no sentence will ever be good enough" for her killer. Jennifer Dornan was found in her burnt-out home in Lagmore in August 2015. She had been stabbed three times in the chest with a knife from her kitchen.
PUBLIC SAFETY
HipHopDX.com

G Herbo Calls For 42 Dugg's Freedom After Fresh Jail Photos Surface

Detroit, MI – 42 Dugg was apprehended by federal agents on May 5 for failing to surrender and serve a six-month prison sentence. As he inches toward the two-month mark, the Detroit-bred rapper appears to be in good spirits. On Wednesday night (June 22), fresh jail photos of 42...
DETROIT, MI
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

447K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy