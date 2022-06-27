ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Aggies offer 2023 Dripping Springs QB Austin Novosad

By Sean Cunningham
 2 days ago

It was a busy weekend for Aggies’ recruiting, with many notable prospective student-athletes making their way to campus to meet with Jimbo and his staff. One prospect in particular, 4-star 2023 Dripping Springs QB Austin Novosad, left College Station with an offer after some promising conversations with Jimbo and Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach, Darrell Dickey.

Novosad verbally committed to the Baylor Bears on December 16, 2021. Since then, additional offers have been made by the likes of TCU, Washington St., Stanford and Ohio St. Of those four, Ohio St. seems to be most interested in Novosad as the Buckeyes hosted him on an official visit the week prior to an official visit to Baylor on June 17, 2022.

With a couple programs seemingly looking to flip Novosad from permanently landing in Waco, it wouldn’t be a shock if the Aggies have a strong say in a change of heart.

saturdaydownsouth.com

Johnny Bowens, 4-star DL out of Converse, Texas, decommits from Texas A&M

Johnny Bowens, who committed to Texas A&M on Christmas Day, has decided to back off that pledge and decommitted from the Aggies. Bowens is from Converse, Texas (Judson) and is listed at 6-foot-2 and 265 pounds. He’s a 4-star prospect and rated the No. 36 defensive line prospect in the class of 2023. It appears that Oregon, Texas and LSU are in the mix. He has a reported 10 offers. Bowens’ decision drops the Aggies to 5 commitments for 2023, however the silver lining for Aggie fans is the program had a tremendous defensive line class in the 2022 cycle.
CONVERSE, TX
