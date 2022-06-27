ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Eric Adams Tracks Homeless Encampments on a Google Doc

By Clio Chang
Curbed
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEric Adams has a “system in place” for tracking homeless encampments on the subway: a shareable Google Doc. When a police officer sees an encampment on the subway, the New York Post reports, they are supposed to record the location in the document. Adams checks the Google Doc regularly and gets...

www.curbed.com

Comments / 3

 

CBS New York

Legal loophole denies pension to kids of fallen NYPD Det. Miosotis Familia

NEW YORK -- The children of a fallen NYPD detective are being denied access to their mother's pension, all because she was a single parent. As CBS2's Kevin Rincon reported Wednesday, at issue is a legal loophole that can only be fixed by lawmakers in Albany. "Overnight, I had to change my life," Genesis Villela said. Villela lost her mother, Miosotis Familia, five years ago next month. The 12-year NYPD veteran was assassinated while sitting in a police vehicle, targeted simply because of the badge she wore. Villela was 20 at the time and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Society
New York City, NY
Government
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

A New York Mother Vanished In The Middle Of A Divorce And Custody Battle

Petra Loretta MuhammadFacebook - David Hoovler Orange County DA. Petra Loretta Muhammad, raised by various relatives, lived in her homeland of Grenada until she was a teen. When she was fourteen, Petra moved to Trinidad, and at the age of 22, she met William Jackson. When she was 24 years old, she moved to the United States and married William. William converted to Islam and changed his last name to Muhammad, and as his wife, Petra carried the last name, Muhammad. Then 30-year-old Petra was a student at the State University of New York Orange (SUNY) in Newburgh, New York. She was pursuing a degree in diagnostic imaging with plans to become an x-ray technician. Petra worked part-time as a cashier and was about to sign the lease on her apartment. Petra had been married for four years to William Muhammad, who she was divorcing. The couple lived in a home owned by William's parents at 35 Schneider Avenue. William was also under investigation for allegations that he abused their young son. Petra had an order of protection against William. The Herald Times-Record reports in February 2005, that she told a judge that her husband hit her in the face. William threatened to kill her, pushed her, and locked her and their son out of their home. She said William disabled the phones to prevent her from calling for help, reports the Times Herald-Record. The protection order prohibited William from harassing Petra. According to Bronx News 12, William filed for custody of the couple's 3 1/2-year-old son in the middle of the divorce. Four months later, Petra Muhammad vanished.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Possible sighting in hunt for fugitive yoga teacher at upstate New York campsite

US Marshals hunting for fugitive yoga teacher Kaitlin Armstrong are investigating a potential sighting at a remote upstate New York camping ground.A camper told Fox News they had seen Ms Armstrong, who is suspected of murdering professional cyclist and love rival Moriah Wilson in May, at the Camp Haven compound in Livingston Manor about a month ago.“She was [here] a while back,” he told the news site. “Right before the whole thing blew up.”The witness said Ms Armstrong’s sister Christine had also been staying at the campground and had been interviewed by US Marshals and other law enforcement. The compound...
YOGA
The Independent

Guest ‘threatened by Airbnb host’ after leaving four-star review

A guest at an Airbnb property said they were left feeling unsafe after their host sent “threatening” messages in response to a four-star review.Dr Alex Moore, a US assistant ecology professor who identifies as gender non-conforming (GNC), shared their experience on social media after staying at the property in Vancouver, Canada.Dr Moore had left a four-star rating for the apartment, along with a review saying: “Really enjoyed my time here and would certainly stay again.”However, the host was allegedly less than impressed.In the interest of my own personal safety as well as public safety, @Airbnb @AirbnbHelp: Can you explain to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
#Google Doc#Police Precinct#The Adams Administration#The New York Post#Citylimits
allthatsinteresting.com

Woman In New York City Escapes Her Kidnapper By Leaving A Note To Call The Police With Grubhub

A 24-year-old woman in New York included a plea for help in her GrubHub order, prompting restaurant workers to call the police. When restaurant workers at the Chipper Truck Cafe in Yonkers, New York, received a GrubHub order at around 6 a.m. on June 19, they noticed an alarming additional request from the customer to “please call the police.” They did — and saved a woman being held hostage.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
goodmorningamerica.com

20-year-old mother gunned down on NYC street was targeted: Sources

A 20-year-old woman was fatally shot in the head while pushing her 3-month-old baby in a stroller on New York City's Upper East Side on Wednesday night, police sources said. The killing appears to be targeted, police sources told ABC News. Before she was shot, the victim texted a relative...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Homeless
Oxygen

N.Y. Mother Pleads For Public's Help After Daughter Disappears On Work Trip To Washington D.C.

A mother is desperate to find her daughter who disappeared more than a month ago after traveling to Washington D.C. TiJae Baker, 23, was last seen by loved ones leaving her Wortman Avenue, Brooklyn residence on May 1 at around 3:36 p.m., according to the NYPD. The missing woman’s mother, Toquanna Baker, told reporters with New York ABC affiliate WABC that TiJae boarded a bus for Washington D.C. to make posters shortly after meeting an unnamed woman online.
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Beast

Woman Pushing Stroller Shot Dead on New York City’s Upper East Side: Cops

A 20-year-old woman was fatally shot in the head while walking through the Upper East Side neighborhood of New York City on Wednesday night, police said. The woman was pushing a stroller when she was attacked, according to a spokesperson for Mayor Eric Adams’ office. A man approached her from behind, shot her once in the head, then ran from the scene, authorities told CBS New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Aspiring nurse named as mother shot dead while pushing her baby in stroller on Upper East Side

An aspiring nurse and young mother-of-two has been identified as the woman who was shot dead at point-blank range while pushing her baby in a stroller through the Upper East Side of Manhattan.Azsia Johnson, 20, died on Wednesday night after she reportedly planned to meet up with the father of her three-month-old infant.Ms Johnson’s mother Lisa Desort said her daughter had been the victim of domestic violence at the hands of her baby’s father and that the family had filed multiple reports to the police – but that authorities had failed to protect her.Ms Desort told Fox News that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
SFGate

Amazon calls cops, fires workers in attempts to stop unionization nationwide

Matt Litrell, a 22-year-old Amazon employee, was distributing union fliers outside the warehouse where he works this month when the cops showed up. An Amazon manager had called the sheriff's office in Campbellsville, Ky., that afternoon to report that protesters trying to start a union were trespassing on company property. While the officers eventually determined that Litrell wasn't on Amazon's property and left, Litrell plans to add the incident to the illegal-intimidation charge he filed with the National Labor Relations Board in May.
CAMPBELLSVILLE, KY
The Independent

Six injured after taxi mounts curb in New York, NYPD confirms

At least six people have been injured after a taxi mounted a curb in New York.NYPD Deputy Chief John Chell told reporters the southbound cab hit a cyclist before mounting the pavement on Broadway between West 28th and West 29th just before 1pm.It struck two female pedestrians and pinned them against a building wall, before a group of New Yorkers attempted to lift the car off the women.Police are still working to determine the cause of the incident, but believe it to be an accident at the time of writing.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Kate Bush: Running Up That Hill reaches number one in UKHouse of Representatives votes to raise minimum age for semiautomatic gun purchasesVictims of Oldham grooming gangs receive apology over GMP and council failures
ACCIDENTS

