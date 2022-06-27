ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Even in final loss, Noland adds to legacy

By Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat Managing Editor
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHe may have an ‘L’ next to his name on Thursday’s box score, but that certainly isn’t indicative of how Connor Noland pitched in what could be his final appearance in an Arkansas uniform. Despite pitching on short rest, the former quarterback-turned-ace gave the Razorbacks...

Arkansas, Kentucky to play twice in '22-'23, other SEC opponents announced

The two teams widely viewed as the best in the SEC in 2022-23 will meet twice during the regular season, it was announced Wednesday. For the first time in eight years, Kentucky is one of Arkansas’ two rotating home-and-home opponents for the upcoming season. The Razorbacks will also play Alabama twice, in addition to permanent home-and-home foes LSU, Missouri and Texas A&M.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Ten Thoughts for Monday Morning

1) The 2021-22 college sports season is officially over after Ole Miss beat Oklahoma to win the national title in baseball. The Rebels finished off one of the more improbably championship runs in recent memory. At one point, they were 7-14 in the SEC. They finished under .500 in the league. They were one of the last teams in the field. A month ago, most believed Mike Bianco was getting fired. And then they proved the old adage true: "All you need is an opportunity." College basketball: North Carolina is an 8 seed and makes the national title game. College baseball: Ole Miss barely gets in and wins the whole thing. I know football is different and there are fewer upsets. But I just can't see the argument against giving more teams an opportunity.
OXFORD, MS

Community Policy