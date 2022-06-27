Even in final loss, Noland adds to legacy

1) The 2021-22 college sports season is officially over after Ole Miss beat Oklahoma to win the national title in baseball. The Rebels finished off one of the more improbably championship runs in recent memory. At one point, they were 7-14 in the SEC. They finished under .500 in the league. They were one of the last teams in the field. A month ago, most believed Mike Bianco was getting fired. And then they proved the old adage true: "All you need is an opportunity." College basketball: North Carolina is an 8 seed and makes the national title game. College baseball: Ole Miss barely gets in and wins the whole thing. I know football is different and there are fewer upsets. But I just can't see the argument against giving more teams an opportunity.

OXFORD, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO