Whoopi Goldberg Delivers Blistering Warning to Clarence Thomas on ‘The View’: “Better Hope They Don’t Come for You”

By Akanke Jackson
 2 days ago
The View host Whoopi Goldberg didn’t hold back during a fiery speech on today’s episode of the show, sending a stark warning towards Justice Clarence Thomas. The Supreme Court justice was one of five who helped overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday (June 24), and in the wake of the decision seems poised to reconsider other previously protected rights like contraception, same sex marriage and same sex relationships.

“What’s next?” Goldberg shot out during the Hot Topics segment. “As Clarence Thomas is signaling, they would like to get rid of contraception. Do you understand, sir? No, because you don’t have to use it!”

She didn’t stop there, though, continuing that, “Well, he better hope that they don’t come for you, Clarence, and say you should not be married to your wife — who happens to be white, because they will move that, and you better hope that nobody says ‘you know you’re not in the constitution you’re back to being a quarter of a person.'”

While Thomas is the second African-American to serve on the Supreme Court, his wife Virginia “Ginni” Thomas” is caucasian, something that (non-View related) Samuel L. Jackson called out on Twitter on Saturday (June 25):

“How’s Uncle Clarence feeling about Overturning Loving v Virginia??!!” the actor asked.

All Thomas-bashing aside, Goldberg was still visibly upset about everything that has been going on with Roe v. Wade.

“I’m very pro-life,” Goldberg said. “I’ve never been anti-life — I want people to have the lives they want, I don’t want to force anybody coming in my house telling me how to raise my daughter and what she needs because they don’t know, and I appreciate everybody’s religion. But, I do not subscribe to your religion, and I don’t ask you to subscribe to mine.”

“But don’t we have separation of church and state?” Joy Behar added. “Clarence Thomas needs to have a sèance and have Thomas Jefferson there and Alexander Hamilton.”

Using her hand like a telephone, Behar continued the bit, saying, “‘hello? do we still have a separation of church and state here in the constitution?’ We are in a democracy right now, and people should know it.”

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.

Comments / 4801

Robert Agresta
1d ago

Whoopi just threatened a Supreme Court Judge. If anyone else said that, they would have been brought in for questioning at the very least. Double standards?

Reply(99)
633
Vince Long
2d ago

we are not a democracy we are a constitutional republic...Joy

Reply(182)
1253
Guest
1d ago

She should be removed from that show!! In fact that show should be canceled because it’s one sided and no one else dare give their opinion!!!

Reply(32)
267
