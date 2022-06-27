ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santana 'happy' to be back with Mariners

Cover picture for the articleSEATTLE -- The Mariners reunited with an old friend on Tuesday when veteran first baseman and designated hitter Carlos Santana arrived one day after Seattle executed a trade with the Royals that sent right-handers Wyatt Mills and William Fleming, both prospects, to Kansas City. Santana, who is expected to...

