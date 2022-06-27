Apple TV+’s ‘Loot’ Has the Soundtrack of the Summer

Summer has officially arrived, which means people are looking to crown one special song of the season. While we’d all love to live our best fun, flawless lives from June to September, this world is wild place. Circumstances change and moods fluctuate daily, so wouldn’t it be nice to have more than one Song Of The Summer this year? Rather than play a single anthem on a loop this season, try keeping a whole soundtrack handy. If you’re searching for a solid mix of songs that span genres, emotions, and decades, consider the music from Season 1 of Apple TV+’s Loot .

The comedy series follows Molly Wells ( Maya Rudolph ), a billionaire who catches her husband of 20 years, John ( Adam Scott ), cheating on her. Newly single and in search of fresh purpose, Molly finally decides to get involved with her charity foundation and sets out to become a better person. While she battles heartbreak, makes new friends, and tries to prove herself to the world, a series of catchy, iconic jams accompany her on her journey. Here’s everything you need to know about the Loot soundtrack .

If you’re looking to blast the tracks from Loot , you’re in luck. Apple TV+ has already curated a “Music From Loot ” playlist on Apple Music, which includes more than 50 songs from Loot ’s first 10 episodes. The collection features iconic classics, throwbacks, new releases and certified hits from artists and bands including Beyoncé, Mariah Carey, Lauryn Hill, Wu-Tang Clan, Puff Daddy, The Cure, Daft Punk, Latto, and more. Whether you’re into pop, rap, or French avant-garde music, the Loot playlist has something for everyone.

Loot ’s music editor Jennifer Barak and music supervisors Kerri Drootin and Charlie Haggard selected some serious bangers and smoothly synced each song to accompany dramatic entrances, facilitate scene transitions, and emphasize special moments throughout the season. Here’s the playlist for the Apple TV+ series.

Loot ’s trailer samples two high-energy songs, the first of which is also the show’s theme song, “Gimme That Money (Main Title Theme)” by The Math Club ft. Craig Smith and Relaye. Apple TV+ plans to make the Loot theme song available to stream on July 8, and the track will be automatically added to the playlist above. The second song sampled in the trailer for Loot is “Feel So Good” by rapper Mase. The song is from Mase’s 1997 debut album, “Harlem World” . It also appears on the soundtrack for Brett Ratner’s 1997 comedy Money Talks and was used in Ms. Marvel ’s second episode “Crushed” .