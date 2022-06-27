ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Apple TV+’s ‘Loot’ Has the Soundtrack of the Summer

By Nicole Gallucci
Decider.com
Decider.com
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GLuco_0gNYOkko00

Summer has officially arrived, which means people are looking to crown one special song of the season. While we’d all love to live our best fun, flawless lives from June to September, this world is wild place. Circumstances change and moods fluctuate daily, so wouldn’t it be nice to have more than one Song Of The Summer this year? Rather than play a single anthem on a loop this season, try keeping a whole soundtrack handy. If you’re searching for a solid mix of songs that span genres, emotions, and decades, consider the music from Season 1 of Apple TV+’s Loot .

The comedy series follows Molly Wells ( Maya Rudolph ), a billionaire who catches her husband of 20 years, John ( Adam Scott ), cheating on her. Newly single and in search of fresh purpose, Molly finally decides to get involved with her charity foundation and sets out to become a better person. While she battles heartbreak, makes new friends, and tries to prove herself to the world, a series of catchy, iconic jams accompany her on her journey. Here’s everything you need to know about the Loot soundtrack .

What Songs Are Used in Loot ? Where Can I Find the Loot Soundtrack Playlist?

If you’re looking to blast the tracks from Loot , you’re in luck. Apple TV+ has already curated a “Music From Loot ” playlist on Apple Music, which includes more than 50 songs from Loot ’s first 10 episodes. The collection features iconic classics, throwbacks, new releases and certified hits from artists and bands including Beyoncé, Mariah Carey, Lauryn Hill, Wu-Tang Clan, Puff Daddy, The Cure, Daft Punk, Latto, and more. Whether you’re into pop, rap, or French avant-garde music, the Loot playlist has something for everyone.

Loot ’s music editor Jennifer Barak and music supervisors Kerri Drootin and Charlie Haggard selected some serious bangers and smoothly synced each song to accompany dramatic entrances, facilitate scene transitions, and emphasize special moments throughout the season. Here’s the playlist for the Apple TV+ series.

What Songs Are Used in Loot ‘s Trailer? What is the Loot Theme Song?

Loot ’s trailer samples two high-energy songs, the first of which is also the show’s theme song, “Gimme That Money (Main Title Theme)” by The Math Club ft. Craig Smith and Relaye. Apple TV+ plans to make the Loot theme song available to stream on July 8, and the track will be automatically added to the playlist above. The second song sampled in the trailer for Loot is “Feel So Good” by rapper Mase. The song is from Mase’s 1997 debut album, “Harlem World” . It also appears on the soundtrack for Brett Ratner’s 1997 comedy Money Talks and was used in Ms. Marvel ’s second episode “Crushed” .

Comments / 0

Related
Pitchfork

Gorillaz and Thundercat Share New Song “Cracker Island”: Listen

Gorillaz have enlisted Thundercat for the new song “Cracker Island.” The single is produced by Greg Kurstin, Gorillaz, and Remi Kabaka Jr. Check it out below. The fictional band has lately been asking fans to join something called “The Last Cult,” and cartoon bassist Murdoc Niccals is the cult’s “self-appointed Great Leader,” according to a press release. “It’s nice to be back, I’m well into our new tune, it brings back weird and scary memories of stuff that hasn’t happened yet,” singer 2-D said in a statement.
MUSIC
Decider.com

Real-life Buds Selena Gomez and Cara Delevigne Make Out in ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 2 Episode 2

Grab your dips and hide your knitting needles. Only Murders in the Building is back on Hulu today. The first two episodes of Only Murders in the Building Season 2 premiered today, bringing us back to the epic Upper West Side building, The Arconia, and introducing us to some brand new (celebrity) faces. Sting might be gone, but in his place is Amy Schumer playing herself, Michael Rapaport as an obnoxious cop, and Cara Delevigne as Selena Gomez‘s new…love interest? Spoilers, but if you watch both Only Murders in the Building episodes that dropped today, you’ll know that Oscar (Aaron Dominguez)...
TV & VIDEOS
Rolling Stone

Avril Lavigne Gives Adele Ballad ‘Hello’ an Alternative Twist on Spotify Single

Click here to read the full article. Turns out Avril Lavigne is an Adele stan, too. On Thursday, the pop-punk legend released a Spotify Singles cover of Adele’s soulful ballad “Hello,” giving it a slight alt-rock twist thanks to her signature angsty vocals. “I love Adele’s song ‘Hello’ and have been dying to do a cover of it,” Lavigne said in a statement. “The ‘Spotify Singles’ sessions were a fun opportunity to finally do this cover as well as reimagine my own song ‘Love Sux’ as an acoustic version.”   The acoustic rendition finds Lavigne performing her album’s title track accompanied by just...
MUSIC
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Cafe Minamdang’ on Netflix, A New Cat-and-Mouse K-Drama

Netflix has established itself as a home for popular K-Dramas (Korean dramas), even branching out to create original series. Cafe Minamdang is based on a popular web novel by writer Jung Jae-ha, which also won a grand prize on the platform KakaoPage. How does the adaptation fare as a television series? CAFE MINAMDANG: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: On a semi-busy bridge, the camera employs stylistic smash cuts to hone in on an orange car as it navigates traffic and approaches the MK Noble Hotel. A stylish man in a red suit gets out of the backseat. The Gist: Nam Han-joon...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maya Rudolph
Person
Mase
Person
Lauryn Hill
Person
Mariah Carey
Person
Brett Ratner
Daily Mail

'It's sad': Rihanna's songwriter Skylar Grey reveals she was forced to sell her entire music catalog to pay for divorce settlement with Todd Mandel and taxes

Singer-songwriter Skylar Grey has revealed that she had to sell her entire music catalog to pay for her divorce settlement. The 36-year-old artist was married to Todd Mandel, but the couple separated and their divorce was finalized last year. Grey no longer receives any financial royalties to songs that she...
MUSIC
Noisecreep

Fans React to Ozzy Osbourne’s New Song ‘Patient Number 9′

Ozzy Osbourne on Friday (June 24) released his new song "Patient Number 9." Naturally, reactions from fans and listeners — good, bad, seemingly indifferent — have started sprouting up. Osbourne first teased the Jeff Beck-featuring "Patient Number 9" earlier in the week. The single is the haunting title...
MUSIC
Kerrang

Album review: ONI – Loathing Light

Sometimes the hardest road is the only one that leads to your destination. For Jake Oni, the frontman and mastermind behind this eponymously named outfit, this meant walking that very path – taking back control of both music and his life. Debut album Ironshore, released way back in 2016, wasn’t a bad record, but Jake ended up feeling like a passenger – and that’s a real problem when a band is named after you.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Loot#Avant Garde Music#Music Supervisor#Apple Tv S
Rolling Stone

Hear H.E.R. Cover Sly and the Family Stone Classic ‘Dance to the Music’

Click here to read the full article. H.E.R. has dropped a lively cover of Sly and the Family Stone’s 1967 track “Dance to the Music.” The single appears on the upcoming soundtrack to Minions: The Rise of Gru.  The song, produced by Jack Antonoff, sees H.E.R. singing the funk tune over a grooving melody led by bass, saxophones, and synths parts. “Dance to the Music” follows on the heels of “Turn Up the Sunshine,” a collaboration between Tame Impala and Diana Ross for the animated film’s forthcoming soundtrack, out July 1. That track was also produced by Antonoff, who wrote the song...
THEATER & DANCE
thesource.com

Martin Lawrence Reveals That He And Jamie Foxx Almost Made A “Shenehneh & Wanda” Movie

Martin Lawrence and Jamie Foxx were two of the biggest comedians in the 1990’s. They were both known for their comedic range and ability to play different characters, with Foxx showcasing his skills on In Living Color, and Martin on his own sitcom Martin. Two of their more popular characters, Wanda and Shenehneh were fan favorites and in a recent interview, Martin Lawrence revealed that the two characters were supposed to have a movie together.
MOVIES
blueridgeoutdoors

Songs for Summer

Our Favorite New Music from the Blue Ridge and Beyond. EVERY MONTH OUR EDITORS CURATE a playlist of new music, mainly focusing on independent artists from the South. In June we’re highlighting new tunes from Bruce Hornsby, Angel Olsen, and Widespread Panic. Drive-By Truckers “Welcome to Club X III”...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
Music
DoYouRemember?

Eight Rock And Pop Legends Who Are Rocking Their Way Into Their 80s

Some Rock and Roll music icons from way back have had successful career runs and are still rockin’ and rollin’ into their 80s. Some legends who would have been 80 have passed away, like guitar lord Jimi Hendrix and vocalist Janis Joplin, who died in 1970; and Mama Cass, who died in 1974 —but their legends remain.
MUSIC
Decider.com

Is ‘The Black Phone’ Based on a True Story?

Some horror movies are so good that you can see them in your dreams. In this particular case, it was a nightmare come true. The Black Phone is a thriller that follows a masked child-abducting killer known as “The Grabber” (Ethan Hawke) in Colorado during the 1970s. The film is centered around Finney (Mason Thames), a 13-year-old boy kidnapped by “The Grabber” and held hostage in a soundproof basement. Lucky enough, Finney was able to challenge the abductor as the previous murdered victims of “The Grabber” were able to guide him to safety using a black telephone in the basement.
MOVIES
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Loot’ On Apple TV+, Where Maya Rudolph Is A Billionaire Divorcee Who Joins The Foundation She Didn’t Know She Had

Whenever we see a show that has Maya Rudolph as its star, we become hopeful that it will take advantage of all she has to offer as a comedic, musical and acting talent. Usually, we’re disappointed, especially if the show itself is pleasant enough but could be so much better. That’s the case with Rudolph’s new series for Apple; it’s fine, but is it good? LOOT: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: A speedboat motors its way through ocean waters. The Gist: Tech billionaire John Novak (Adam Scott) and his wife of 20 years, Molly (Maya Rudolph) are on their way to...
TV SERIES
American Songwriter

Dave Stewart, Evanescence’s Amy Lee Release Cover of The Everly Brothers’ 1960 Hit “Love Hurts”

Dave Stewart and Amy Lee of Evanescence have recorded their own reimagined version of The Everly Brothers’ 1960 ballad “Love Hurts.”. The stirring rendition, accompanied by a black and white video, starts with Stewart nearly talking through the opening verses of the song as Lee joins in on To take a lot of pain, take a lot of pain / Love is like a cloud / Holds a lot of rain / Love hurts Ooh, ooh, love hurts, with both sharing a duet throughout the remainder of the song.
MUSIC
Variety

The Best Gaming Keyboards in 2022

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. Your gaming PC is only as good as its peripherals, and the keyboard is probably the most important one of all. All of the processing speed and memory and upgrades in the world are not going to save you from a bad gaming experience if you’re trying to play on a cheap, janky keyboard. Convinced? Great. Now let’s get to upgrading you to the best gaming keyboard. But what kind should you get? Yes,...
COMPUTERS
Decider.com

Decider.com

26K+
Followers
3K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy