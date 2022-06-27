ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Vinnie Pasquantino promoted from Triple-A

fantasypros.com
 2 days ago

The Kansas City Royals have called up Vinnie Pasquantino from Triple-A. (Alec Lewis on Twitter) Pasquantino was promoted to the...

www.fantasypros.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

Mariners host Baltimore Orioles, look to end home losing streak

Baltimore Orioles (35-40, fifth in the AL East) vs. Seattle Mariners (34-41, fourth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Dean Kremer (2-1, 1.71 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 14 strikeouts); Mariners: Robbie Ray (6-6, 4.07 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 97 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -176, Orioles +151; over/under is 7 1/2...
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Olson homers twice to lead Braves past Phillies 5-3

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Matt Olson homered twice and Travis d’Arnaud also went deep to lift the Atlanta Braves to a 5-3 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday night. The Phillies were without Bryce Harper for the second straight game, and the 2021 NL MVP will be sidelined...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Sports
numberfire.com

Eddy Alvarez not in Dodgers' lineup on Monday

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Eddy Alvarez is sitting Monday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Alvarez is being replaced in left field by Chris Taylor versus Rockies starter Chad Kuhl. In 22 plate appearances this season, Alvarez has a .143 batting average with a .286 OPS, 1 run,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Yonathan Daza leading off Wednesday for Rockies

Colorado Rockies outfielder Yonathan Daza is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's series finale against left-hander Julio Urias and the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Rockies have Daza at the top of the lineup against the Dodgers' southpaw while Connor Joe takes a breather. He is starting in center field while Kris Bryant mans left and Randal Grichuk covers the right side.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Phillies' Darick Hall hitting cleanup in MLB debut

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Darick Hall is in the starting lineup on Wednesday against right-hander Kyle Wright and the Atlanta Braves. The Phillies called up Hall from Triple-A Lehigh Valley ahead of Wednesday's game, and he will be the designated hitter and cleanup batter in his MLB debut. Bryce Harper's thumb injury should free up consistent playing time for Hall if he performs well. Nick Castellanos is starting in right field on Wednesday over Odubel Herrera.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fantasypros.com

Kevin Durant being aggressively pursued by the Heat

According to Brad Sullivan of Heat Nation, Nets F Kevin Durant is being aggressively pursued by the Heat. (Brad Sullivan) With rumors of Kyrie Irving leaving town and Durant having yet to talk to Brooklyn's front office, all signs point to a potential trade of the superstar. In recent days, ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski has speculated on the availability and that the Nets are "preparing" to play 2022 without the service of both Durant and Irving. Among several teams interested in the superstar are the Heat, who are rumored to be the front runners for Durant. The return for the veteran forward would be immense and would likely involve one of if not both of Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carlos Santana
fantasypros.com

Quez Watkins making 'splash plays' in practices

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Quez Watkins has "made some splash plays this spring" and drawn plenty of "buzz from the coaching staff and management," according to Tim McManus of ESPN. (ESPN) Fantasy Impact:. This isn't the first time we've heard about Watkins's potential. We saw some production from him in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fantasypros.com

Zach Plesac excellent in Tuesday start

Zach Plesac pitched well in a 3-2 win over the Twins in Game 1 of a Tuesday doubleheader. Plesac tossed six shutout innings, allowing three hits, striking out seven, and walking three. Plesac had to settle for a no-decision in the outing. Fantasy Impact:. Plesac was dealing on Tuesday, notching...
MLB
numberfire.com

MJ Melendez hitting sixth for Royals versus Rangers

Kansas City Royals catcher MJ Melendez is hitting sixth in Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Dane Dunning and the Texas Rangers. Melendez was the cleanup batter on Tuesday and went 0-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts. He is hitless with five strikeouts in his last 12 trips to the plate. Hunter Dozier is hitting cleanup Wednesday afternoon and Vinnie Pasquantino is batting fifth.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Triple A#The Kansas City Royals#The Big League Squad
fantasypros.com

Freddie Freeman hits RBI double in Dodgers extra innings win Sunday

Freddie Freeman went 2-for-5 at the plate on Sunday, hitting a single along with a RBI double, and striking out twice as the Dodgers beat the Braves in extra innings 5-3. Freeman has been a fantastic bat that sits near the top of a loaded offensive powerhouse of a team, and he displayed his clutch DNA on Sunday driving in the ghost runner to take a temporary lead and giving him yet another XBH on the season. The Dodgers first basemen is slashing with an elite line of .305/.389/.491 and with 46 RBI on the season which ranks him 17th in the league he is an easy set and forget fantasy player who can make roster decisions that much easier. The 32 year old is great with runners in scoring position and creating extra runs scored with his 147 wRC+ which ranks second on his team behind just Mookie Betts.
LOS ANGELES, CA
fantasypros.com

Terry McLaurin to sign three-year extension with Commanders

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Washington Commanders and WR Terry McLaurin have agreed to a three-year contract extension worth up to $71 million in new money. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Star wide receivers are one of the most sought-after commodities in all...
NFL
fantasypros.com

Will Hardy finalizing deal to coach Jazz

Celtics assistant coach Will Hardy has been offered the head coaching job for the Utah Jazz and is finalizing a deal to accept it. (Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter) The Jazz have been looking for a new coach for a few weeks now, but it seems they've finally found their guy. There were many candidates, but Hardy stood out to the team and he will be the one to win the job. His exact impact won't be known until we see the team in action, but many expect him to make some much-needed changes to Utah's playbook.
BOSTON, MA
fantasypros.com

Miles Bridges extended qualifying offer by Charlotte

Bridges was one of the most improved players in the league last season, and the Hornets are trying to ensure he stays for the foreseeable future. While the qualifying offer doesn't guarantee he'll be back next season, it does make it look more likely paired with the fact that they have bird rights for him too. No matter where he ends up, he will be a valuable player both in fantasy and in real life.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
fantasypros.com

Collin Sexton has been extended qualifying offer by Cleveland

The Cleveland Cavaliers have extended a qualifying offer worth $7,228,448 to Collin Sexton officially making him a restricted free agent according to Evan Dammarell of Locked on Cavs. (Evan Dammarell) Fantasy Impact:. Cleveland is apparently interested in keeping Sexton even after drafting Ochai Agbaji out of the University of Kansas....
CLEVELAND, OH
fantasypros.com

5 Tight Ends to Target (2022 Fantasy Football)

Our analysts are here to share a few of the tight ends they are targeting this fantasy football draft season. And be sure to check out their full list of players to avoid as part of our 2022 Fantasy Football Draft Kit. Rankings noted using FantasyPros half-PPR Expert Consensus Rankings...
NFL
fantasypros.com

Video: 8 Players Who Will Disappoint (2022 Fantasy Football)

As the season ticks closer, so do fantasy drafts, and Andrew Erickson is here to tell you which players are going to sorely disappoint based on their Average Draft Positions (ADP). If you’re on edge about which players might be busts this season, here’s who made our list of 8 Players Who Will Disappoint You in 2022.
FOOTBALL

Comments / 0

Community Policy