Vinnie Pasquantino promoted from Triple-A

According to Brad Sullivan of Heat Nation, Nets F Kevin Durant is being aggressively pursued by the Heat. (Brad Sullivan) With rumors of Kyrie Irving leaving town and Durant having yet to talk to Brooklyn's front office, all signs point to a potential trade of the superstar. In recent days, ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski has speculated on the availability and that the Nets are "preparing" to play 2022 without the service of both Durant and Irving. Among several teams interested in the superstar are the Heat, who are rumored to be the front runners for Durant. The return for the veteran forward would be immense and would likely involve one of if not both of Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro.
