Danville, IL

The Salvation Army & Goodwill’s Career Center Offering Local Workshops

By Steve Brandy
vermilioncountyfirst.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmployment Assistance to combat the current Labor Shortage in Danville. Danville, IL (June 27, 2022) – This summer, The Salvation Army of Vermilion County, in partnership with Goodwill Industries, will host three (3) workshops sponsored by Jason Whaling at First Savings Bank in Danville. Employment assistance has always...

vermilioncountyfirst.com

Central Illinois Proud

Ameren Illinois looking to help local veterans

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A utility company is helping those who protected and served our country. Ameren Illinois held a veterans outreach event at Goodwill Industries of Central Illinois in Peoria today. This program allowed veterans to come in and learn about programs to reduce their energy bills. Ameren...
PEORIA, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Vermilion Advantage Announces Events

“Inside Vermilion County” at https://www.vermilionadvantage.com/category/inside-vermilion-county-magazine/. $10 at the door Networking, food, dessert, coffee/tea, beer & wine from 112 Wine & Coffee Shoppe. Bricks & Ivy will also be open for people to. browse @ 201 E Main, Hoopeston. Please RSVP to Nicole at. nvanhyfte@vermilionadvantage.com. Young Professionals Network. Wednesday, July...
VERMILION COUNTY, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Two Danville Firefighters Receive Promotions

(Above) Danville firefighters Captain Tom Darby (left) and Lieutenant Tim McFadden (right) received promotions Wednesday morning in the Danville City Council Chambers. They were sworn in by Mayor Rickey Williams, Jr.
DANVILLE, IL
City
Danville, IL
County
Vermilion County, IL
Danville, IL
Society
Local
Illinois Society
Vermilion County, IL
Society
WCIA

Champaign County Humane Society closed to public

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Humane Society will be closed to the public for at least a week, according to CCHS officials. “Due to an outbreak of upper-respiratory infection in dogs and cats, we will be closed to the public for pet adoptions today,” said officials in a Facebook post Wednesday. If you […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

July’s First Fridays Event in Downtown Danville: Sports and Brews

Downtown Danville is opening July 4th Weekend with another First Fridays event, with this one called Sports and Brews. Sporting events will be taking place such as volleyball, frisbee golf, corn hole tournaments, a celebrity dunk tank, and much more. The evening will also include Joyful Bubbles, six food trucks,...
DANVILLE, IL
chambanamoms.com

Dancing Dog in Urbana to Close

Vegan specialist Dancing Dog Eatery & Juicery in Urbana announced Tuesday on its Facebook page that it will close “approximately” at end of business on July 9. After nearly eight years in business, the post said, “we make this decision with sadness, as we still firmly believe in veganism but feel this is the right decision for us at this time.”
URBANA, IL
chambanamoms.com

Fourth of July in Champaign-Urbana: What is Open, What is Closed

There are few better times of the year than the Fourth of July in Champaign-Urbana. If you are looking for information on Fourth of July celebrations or other things to do on the holiday with your family, check out our Fourth of July activity guide and our Fourth of July fireworks guide.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
#Poverty#Labor Shortage#Goodwill Industries#First Savings Bank
vermilioncountyfirst.com

NAACP Hosting BBQ and Health Fairs Tues 28th – Thurs 30th

(ABOVE) NAACP President Edward J. Butler urges people to remain “vigilant and vaccinated” against the Covid-19 virus. Danville, IL, June 27, 2022 –Danville’s NAACP is once again co-hosting three Covid-19 health fairs in Danville. They’ll take place on three consecutive days from Tues., June 28 through Thurs., June 30. Co-sponsors for all three include the Illinois Department of Public Health, the Vermilion Housing Authority, and the Vermilion County Board.
DANVILLE, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Committee Hears DFD Equipment Grant Request; Assessment of Stations Underway

The Danville Fire Chief Don McMasters has passed along a request to the City Council Public Services Committee for a $30,000 grant for new auto extrication equipment, which includes new lifting airbags. Chief McMasters says the old ones need replaced, and that is an absolute necessity. AUDIO: Twenty-five year old...
DANVILLE, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

DACC Board Approves Eight New Degree Certificates

They just had their graduation a while back, but the Danville Area Community College Board of Trustees is not resting on any laurels. Eight specific new degree certificates were approved during Thursday night’s meeting: four involving music performance or production, three involving hospitality or restaurant management, and one for robotics technology.
DANVILLE, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Danville Fire Chief Calls for Fourth of July Safety, Logic

Danville Fire Chief Don McMasters is calling for common sense this Fourth of July. He says when it comes to families, and especially children, who want to add some light and sound to their 4th of July celebrations, PLEASE stick to what’s legal. AUDIO: Things that you can buy...
DANVILLE, IL
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Danville Police Ready for July 4th Weekend, and LOCK YOUR STORAGE SHEDS

The Danville Police Department continues their extra Fourth of July Patrols through this coming Tuesday, July 5th. Deputy Chief Terry McCord says they are especially watching for speeding, dangerous, and intoxicated drivers this weekend. Please do your best to keep everyone safe; including, leaving the fireworks to the experts. AUDIO:...
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Paxton’s plan for neglected & abandoned properties

PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA) – Neglected or abandoned homes – they’re an eyesore for neighbors, and a problem several central Illinois cities are trying to address. Paxton is the latest city to take action. Mayor Bill Ingold said some properties just need some work, but others will need to be demolished. The city joined the Central […]
PAXTON, IL
WCIA

Polling places see issues

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — You have until 7 p.m. Tuesday to cast your ballot. The polls opened at 6 a.m. Heads up for voters in Seymour, the polling location at the Community Center is closed. The Champaign County Clerk, Aaron Ammons, said voters there should go to the Bondville location. Ammons said the Seymour […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

River to Rail Ride Scheduled for September

THE FOLLOWING IS A VERMILION COUNTY CONSERVATION DISTRICT RELEASE. The River to Rail Ride bicycling event is back this year on September 10, 2022. Hosted by the Vermilion County Conservation District, the event will have four routes starting at Kennekuk County Park with all proceeds benefiting the continued development of the Kickapoo Rail Trail. Three of the routes will take cyclists to the Vermilion County Kickapoo Rail Trail section which includes the 1/4-mile Trestle Bridge 90 feet above the Middle Fork River. The fourth route will stay within Kennekuk County Park, perfect for beginning cyclists and families with young children. Registration price includes SAG stops and support along the routes, t-shirt, and lunch. Details about the event, including 63-mile, 37-mile, 30-mile, and 7.5-mile map routes, can be found at www.RivertoRailRide2022.eventbrite.com. Sponsorship opportunities are also available! For questions, please contact Lara Danzl at ldanzl@vccd.org, 217-442-1691.
VERMILION COUNTY, IL
chambanamoms.com

Blueberry Picking Near Champaign-Urbana

Where to find blueberry picking near Champaign-Urbana. Want to find some summer family fun at blueberry farms in Central Illinois? We can help. They say that blueberries are a superfood, packed with nutrients to keep our brains healthy and bodies happy. Champaign-Urbana blueberry fans will be pleased to discover several places within roughly an hour’s drive to pick your own blueberries. (If you’re looking for strawberry picking resources, here is our story on Where to Pick Strawberries Around Champaign-Urbana; there is a lot of overlap in the two articles.)
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Nurse resigns over controversial tweet

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — A nurse is out of a job after a discriminatory tweet she posted went viral over the weekend. The tweet in question implied that the nurse prescribed medicine based on the political affiliation of her patients. Sarah Bush Lincoln confirmed on its social media accounts that the tweet was posted by […]
MATTOON, IL
WCIA

RESULTS: Referendums in central Illinois

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were several referendums up for grabs Tuesday night with voters. In Mahomet, people were asked to vote on a $98 million referendum. It would pay for a new junior high, plus other upgrades in the Mahomet-Seymour School District. The plan is called the Bulldog Blueprint. The referendum failed. In Neoga, […]
MAHOMET, IL

