Forney, TX

Texas school district bans hoodies to promote professionalism

By CNN Newsource
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClothing with hoods, dresses, skirts and skorts, now all banned for students in fifth grade and higher at a Texas school district. It’s part of a new dress code that officials say will help improve the learning environment and it has one soon-to-be sophomore fighting back. In a...

