Texas school district bans hoodies to promote professionalism

Wichita-based Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers has 57 locations in the pipeline for the Dallas/Fort Worth areas as well as several counties in both East and West Texas. "Our 63 operating locations in Texas have continued to perform exceptionally well, and we have witnessed firsthand how Freddy's resonates with the local communities across the state," CDO Andrew Thengvall said in a press release. " This proven success has attracted best-in-class franchisees to join our network, and we couldn't be more excited. These strong operators deeply understand their territories and share our commitment to bringing Freddy's craveable menu to the people of Texas."

TEXAS STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO