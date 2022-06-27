ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Watch the McMurtry Spierling Electric Fan Car Set a Goodwood Record

By Andrew Krok
CNET
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis story is part of Plugged In, CNET's hub for all things EV and the future of electrified mobility. From vehicle reviews to helpful hints and the latest industry news, we've got you covered. Being the fastest car up the hill at the Goodwood Festival of Speed requires a...

www.cnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
motor1.com

Watch electric Spéirling almost break Goodwood's hill climb record

Just last week, British EV brand McMurtry Automotive announced that it's returning to Goodwood to try and break the standing hill climb record set by the Volkswagen ID.R. The contender? A peculiar-looking mini Batmobile called the Spéirling. In a valiant attempt during the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed, the...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

800-HP Electric Ford GT40 Restomod Will Be A Monster

As the electric revolution continues to gain momentum, we have seen more and more pioneering enthusiasts transplant electric powertrains into classic cars. We recently listed eight of our favorites, but there are many more out there, some of which are still in the works. One of the most promising is from Everrati, which specializes in this future-proofing classic car. With the help of Superformance, the company promised last year that it would be fitting a Ford GT40 chassis with an electric upgrade that will "enhance performance while keeping the essence and soul of the original." Now Everrati has revealed the technical details we can look forward to, and they suggest that the above promise will be kept.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Goodwood Record-Setting Racecar Is Going Street Legal

The Goodwood Festival of Speed was spectacular this year. There are far too many incredible runs up the famous driveway to mention, but one stood out above the rest. We're talking about the McMurtry Speirling's crazy record-breaking 39.08-second run. It must have been McMurtry's plan all along as, shortly after...
CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Romain Dumas
Person
Nick Heidfeld
Person
Max Chilton
CarBuzz.com

Watch Porsche's 963 Le Mans Racer Attack Goodwood Hill Climb

We recently learned that the Porsche 963 LMDh hypercar would carry a scandalous price tag that nudges $3 million. For that money, you could buy 12 different examples of the 911 Turbo, but no 911 can do what the 963 can. A 4.6-liter twin-turbo V8 hybrid derived from the naturally aspirated V8 in the spectacular 918 Spyder hypercar is the main source of motivation for the monstrous machine, producing up to 670 horsepower. Of course, those figures are somewhat disappointing in an age where four-digit horsepower claims are common, but you don't buy a race car for its straight-line speed alone. You buy it for what it can do in the corners and based on the 963's run at the recent Goodwood Festival of Speed, that $2.9 million price tag seems totally fair.
CARS
Motor1.com

New Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR Spied, Could Pack BMW Power

It’s been a bit more than a month since Land Rover unveiled the Range Rover Sport. The $84,000 luxury SUV is all-new for the 2023 model year as it migrates into its third generation. The updated Sport means we will also get an updated SVR and a new batch of spy shots caught the performance model testing near the Nurburgring race track.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Your Next Boxster May Not Be Built By Porsche

It's been a tough two years for the world's automakers. After being hammered by the Covid-19 pandemic, the resultant chip crisis and supply chain issues have wreaked havoc on the industry. Despite strong demand, companies are struggling to get vehicles out of factories quickly enough. And we're not just talking about the mainstream brands, either - even Porsche is struggling to meet demand.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#Fastest Car#Cnet#Ev#Indycar#Mclaren Mp4 13 Formula 1#Volkswagen Id
torquenews.com

Lucid Air Wins Fastest Production Car At Goodwood

Air Grand Touring Performance makes a strong public debut by claiming the production car crown. Lucid chose the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed at the venue for the first public display of the Air Grand Touring Performance and what a display it turned out to be. With Ben Collins (Top Gear's former Stig) behind the wheel the GTP took to the 1.16-mile hill climb course numerous times across the weekend. Once Friday's rain had dried up Collins could really get the hammer down with the Lucid taking top honors as the fastest production car of the 2022 Festival.
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

Goodwood Record-Setting McMurtry Spéirling to Spawn Roadgoing Car

British startup McMurtry Automotive told Autocar at the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed that it will build a roadgoing version of its Spéirling track car. The Spéirling made headlines this weekend when it set a new lap record at the Goodwood Hill Climb, running the course in just 39.08 seconds.
MOTORSPORTS
CNET

2023 Cadillac Lyriq First Drive Review: A Whole New Ballgame

Even before Cadillac let me take a spin in its flashy new Lyriq electric SUV, the public was champing at the bit to pick one up. The first round of orders sold out in mere minutes, and after making an entire model year's worth of 'em available in the same way, those too sold out. That's a hell of a blind gamble from the general public, but after driving the Lyriq, I think these folks are about to hit the jackpot.
CARS
CNET

Bentley Is Building 12 Brand New Speed Six Race Cars

Continuation models are a recent and neat phenomenon in the auto industry, where automakers will painstakingly recreate decades-old models using a blend of new and old technology for a very small number of lucky buyers. The latest model to join the what's-old-is-new-again zeitgeist is Bentley's revered pre-war race car, the Speed Six.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Sports
fordauthority.com

2023 Ford Ranger SuperCrew With Long Bed Spotted Testing In U.S.

The 2023 Ford Ranger will almost certainly be available at U.S. dealerships by the end of next year, although it’s existence isn’t a mystery at all. As Ford Authority previously reported, the next-generation midsize pickup is currently in the first stages of its global rollout, with Australia being one of the first countries to receive the truck. That said, at least one camouflaged example has been caught with a longer bed in SuperCrew configuration boasting North American power outlets. Now, our photographers captured a similar truck strutting its stuff – but this time the pickup in question was testing in the United States.
FORD
Top Speed

The Delage D12 Aims To Smash Porsche and Manthey’s Nurburgring Record

Delage was a French company launched back in 1905 as a rival to makers like Bugatti. During its classic era Delage launched models like the D6 and the D8, but the company had to cease operation in 1953. Delage reopened its doors back in 2019, and its first supercar - the 1,100 horsepower D12 - has very big ambitions for the future. The D12 was officially revealed during the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed. Speaking with a Delage spokesman at the auto show, the British magazine Autocar learned a few details about the future plans of the Delage company’s drive to shatter the Nurburgring record.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy