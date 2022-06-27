Violent Weekend In Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — We are only six days away from the Fourth of July. Like so many events, public fireworks displays are coming back after an absence due to the pandemic.
Here’s a schedule of public fireworks displays across the Baltimore region.
Friday, July 1
Aberdeen, Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium, 873 Long Drive. Following Friday night’s game against the Winston-Salem Dash, the Ironbirds will host a fireworks show. It’s also Military Appreciation Night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.
Chesapeake City, Pell Gardens, 20 Bohemia Ave. Enjoy fireworks over the Chesapeake and Delaware Canal. A festival with food, vendors, live music and...
Comments / 0