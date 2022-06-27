ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Violent Weekend In Baltimore

By WEAA
weaa.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Baltimore, MD) -- Baltimore city is reporting at least 36 murders so far this month. This following a violent...

www.weaa.org

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxbaltimore.com

Shootings surge along Sinclair Lane in Northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Parkside neighborhood in Northeast Baltimore has been a hot zone for shootings in the past week. The sun hadn’t even rose on Sinclair Lane Monday when the call came in for a shooting victim. That victim marks the seventh person shot along Sinclair Lane...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Police Officer Dragged By Vehicle In Northwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE WJZ — A police sergeant was placed on life support Tuesday night after he was struck by a vehicle and dragged down a street in Northwest Baltimore, authorities said. It happened shortly after 8 p.m. in the 5200 block of Park Heights Avenue, according to police. Police said the officer was doing a traffic stop when, at some point, the driver hit him and then kept going. https://baltimore.cbslocal.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/15910056/2022/06/annie-rose-live-to-web.mp4 The officer was taken to Shock Trauma to receive treatment for his injuries. His condition was not immediately known. “He is critically ill. He is on full life support,” Dr. Thomas Scalea, the hospital’s physician-in-chief,...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Hogan Laments ‘Senseless Act Of Violence Against Law Enforcement’ After Baltimore Officer Dragged By Car

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan weighed in Wednesday after a Baltimore police sergeant was hit by a car during a traffic stop and dragged several blocks, offering his prayers. The officer remains on full life support. “Another senseless act of violence against law enforcement has left a Baltimore Police sergeant fighting for his life,” Hogan tweeted. “The perpetrator must be swiftly brought to justice.” The incident happened Tuesday night shortly after 8 p.m. in the 5200 block of Park Heights Avenue, according to police. The officer had pulled over a car during a traffic stop when, at some point, the driver hit...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
CBS Baltimore

At Least 5 Shootings In Baltimore Since Monday; Harrison Weighs In On Mosby Prosecution Policy

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The relentless pace of killings in Baltimore has not let up with at least five shootings reported since Monday after a weekend where 18 people were shot across the city. Fear And Frustration: 18 People Shot In Baltimore Last Weekend, Including Two Fells Point Shootings https://t.co/0MqEBU3u4v @wjz #Baltimore — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) June 28, 2022 Derek McGowan lives a block from one of the city’s latest deadly shootings in the Coldstream, Homestead, Montebello neighborhood, which is commonly known as the CHUM.  Makeon Hines, 24, was gunned down on Robb Street just before 11 p.m. Monday.  McGowan blames easy access to guns on...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Surveillance released after three shot in Fells Point

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department has released surveillance pictures from one of two shootings that injured three people in Fells Point over the weekend. Officers were called to the 1600 block of Thames Street around 12:30 a.m. Sunday after reports of a shooting. There, officers found a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Violent Crime
CBS Baltimore

South Baltimore Residents Alarmed By Hanover Street Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man who lives on S. Hanover Street woke up to a commotion outside his door just after 3 a.m. on Saturday. “I woke up around three, looked out my window, and saw caution tape around the block,” he said.  Police were responding to a shooting that killed 22-year-old Devin Nathaniel Brown. Brown was found with multiple gunshot injuries on the 800 block of Hanover Street in Otterbein. He was later pronounced dead at Shock Trauma.  Police said all the evidence they’ve collected suggested this murder was targeted.  One resident said they saw dozens of police officers responding to the scene. This was the first shooting they’ve seen in their neighborhood in the two years they’ve lived there, the resident said. Another resident said he looked out of his window and could see a bloody sneaker and shirt in front of his door.  The South Hanover Street shooting was the first of two deadly shootings last weekend.  Mayor Brandon Scott said these crimes are a result of how many are dealing with their disputes.  “Basic minor conflict that ends up with somebody shot or dead because they have access to a gun that they shouldn’t have in the first place,” he said.
BALTIMORE, MD
realtormarney.com

Baltimore 4th of July 2022

Baltimore 4th of July has a great number of activities for many to enjoy!. The “Baltimore’s Ports America Chesapeake Fourth of July Celebration” runs from 7-10pm on the 4th. The Commodores, the U.S. Navy Jazz Ensemble, performs at 7pm. The huge fireworks display begins at 9:30pm, and...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Suspect Apprehended After Standoff With Police In West Baltimore

A suspect was apprehended by police in Maryland following a lengthy barricading situation in West Baltimore, police announced. Following an hours-long standoff with multiple law enforcement agencies and SWAT teams, an unidentified suspect was taken into custody late in the morning on Wednesday, June 29. The 1600-1800 blocks of Druid...
BALTIMORE, MD
wypr.org

Local stations respond to The Uprising

A group of residents and members of the media gather at a rally in Baltimore in April 2015. This episode of Wavelength explores local public radio stations’ coverage and response to the Baltimore Uprising following the death of Freddie Gray in police custody. Production and support for this podcast...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
foxbaltimore.com

Two Baltimore men sentenced to prison for roles in fatal shootings

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore man was sentenced last week to serve a term of life in prison for his role in a fatal shooting in July 2020, the Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office announced Tuesday. A jury found that 25-year-old Danjuan McBride shot and killed Tavonte Briggs during...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

LIST: Fourth Of July Fireworks In The Baltimore Region

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — We are only six days away from the Fourth of July. Like so many events, public fireworks displays are coming back after an absence due to the pandemic. Here’s a schedule of public fireworks displays across the Baltimore region. Friday, July 1 Aberdeen, Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium, 873 Long Drive. Following Friday night’s game against the Winston-Salem Dash, the Ironbirds will host a fireworks show. It’s also Military Appreciation Night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Chesapeake City, Pell Gardens, 20 Bohemia Ave. Enjoy fireworks over the Chesapeake and Delaware Canal. A festival with food, vendors, live music and...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man, 24, Killed In Northeast Baltimore Shooting, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 24-year-old man has died of his injuries after he was shot Monday night in Northeast Baltimore, authorities said. Patrol officers called to a shooting in the 2600 block of Robb Street shortly before 11 p.m. found Makeon Hines shot multiple times, Baltimore Police said. Hines was taken to a hospital but did not survive. No information about a possible suspect or motive was released. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Woman, 28, Grazed In North Baltimore Shooting, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 28-year-old woman was grazed in the back Sunday night in a shooting in North Baltimore, authorities said. Shortly after 11:30 p.m., patrol officers were called to a reported shooting in the 600 block of East 29th Street, where they found the victim suffering from an apparent graze wound, Baltimore Police said. She was taken to a hospital for treatment. Based on a preliminary investigation, detectives determined the victim was inside a nearby home when she heard gunfire and noticed she had been struck, police said. No information about a possible suspect or motive was immediately released. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2455 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Two people injured in separate shootings Monday night

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police say a man and woman were injured in separate shootings in Baltimore City Monday night. A man was shot in the Parkside neighborhood in northeast Baltimore. This is the seventh shooting along Sinclair Lane within less than a week. At around 7:37 p.m., officers responded...
BALTIMORE, MD
weaa.org

Inner Harbor Fourth Of July Celebration

(Baltimore, MD) -- Baltimore's Independence Day Celebration returns this year to Inner Harbor. Mayor Scott says they're bringing the celebration back, bigger and better than ever, after a two-year break. The Baltimore Orioles, the Arts Museum and the National Aquarium will take part in this year's event. The fun starts...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy