Joyce Arlene Oppenheimer (nee Leubitz), age 78, passed away June 28, 2022. Joyce was a lifelong resident of Akron. She graduated from the University of Akron with a degree in education. Joyce distinguished herself as a dedicated educator in the Akron Public Schools, Hillel Academy and Old Trail School for many years before returning to the University of Akron, earning a RN, BSN. She was inducted into the Sigma Theta Tau Honor Society of Nursing.

AKRON, OH ・ 5 HOURS AGO