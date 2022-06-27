ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bennet, Hickenlooper urge U.S. Air Force to address 'forever chemicals' contamination in El Paso County

By Scott Weiser
coloradopolitics.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColorado's two U.S. senators on Friday urged the U.S. Air Force to address water contamination from "forever chemicals" in El Paso County. In a letter, U.S. Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper said polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) has contaminated the Widefield aquifer, which provides drinking water to thousands of residents and supplies...

“My first official duty as the current — and future — El Paso County coroner is to officially declare the Top Line Candidates dead,” said a triumphant Dr. Leon Kelly during Tuesday’s primary watch party at Boot Barn Hall in Colorado Springs, referring to a group of hard-right Republicans who were selected by GOP activists at a statewide convention in April. “What do we hear from them now? Nothing. You know what that is? Silence. It’s also the sound when a bunch of RINOs kick the crap out of conspiracy theorists.”
Where will you find the oldest "town" in Colorado? That question is a little more complex than it sounds. Most consider the town of San Luis to be the oldest in Colorado. Here's a quick look at the 171 years of this community's amazing history. What Defines a 'Town'?. I...
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO)-- After a KRDO story detailed possible election law violations on the part of El Paso County Undersheriff Joe Roybal, the 4th Judicial District Attorney's office says it is reviewing the video in question. "We are aware of the video. As we conduct a preliminary review, decisions will be made as The post District attorney ‘reviewing’ video of El Paso County undersheriff following KRDO report appeared first on KRDO.
A slate of largely incumbent El Paso County Republicans grabbed key victories Tuesday night in Colorado's primary election, earning landslide wins against their anti-establishment GOP opponents who focused on major voting reforms and protecting the community from COVID-19 mandates. Voters' preference for El Paso County commissioners Holly Williams and Cami...
The victors immediately became clear in most races as soon as the early results began posting on Tuesday, establishing patterns and themes that held throughout the count. Here's a summary of who fared well – and who didn't – in Tuesday night's primary election. WINNERS. GOP establishment wing:...
Ben Goldfarb reports for High Country News about a lawsuit that could change Colorado’s unique law that declares most of the state’s rivers to be non-navigable, and thus owned by adjacent property owners. “From a river-access standpoint, Colorado is among the West’s oddest states,” explains Goldfarb. “Federal law...
With the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, you might be wondering exactly how common abortion is in Colorado. According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, the number of abortions performed in Colorado has been on the rise over the last 5 years. In 2016, there were 8,333 abortions performed in the state, which was the lowest number since 2002. In 2021, there were a reported 11,598 abortions in Colorado.
MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County’s commissioners signed off on a letter to Colorado Governor Jared Polis (D) asking state policy over high-capacity magazines be reviewed. The controversy started when a Colorado non-profit, Colorado Ceasefire, pushed back against a June competition at the Cameo Shooting Complex. The group...
If you are a regular reader of Colorado Politics, as you should be, you likely reviewed a number of articles recently published that cover our primary election. Though turnout in such contests is usually low, there can be important clues that hint at what might happen in November. Colorado Republicans,...
A common response to the Colorado primary election results this week was to remark that Republican voters rejected the election conspiracists, returned the party to the mainstream, signaled support for the establishment over the fringe. It’s true that in several high-profile races the most reality-challenged, “team crazy” candidates got beat bad. That’s a relief. But […] The post You’re insane if you think Colorado Republicans chose sanity appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
The red line dividing Republican candidates who believe the 2020 presidential election was stolen from former President Donald Trump and those who insist Joe Biden legitimately won may have influenced Colorado voters in Tuesday’s primary election. In determining which of their party mates in contested party races will appear...
COLORADO SPRINGS — After a video posted to Dragonman Gun Range’s Facebook page prompted questions about the legitimacy of El Paso County Sheriff candidate Joe Roybal’s appearance on the Primary ballot, Roybal has responded, saying his ballot access is undisputed. In order to appear on the June Primary ballot, Roybal used a petition method which […]
The Colorado Primary may be over, but the controversy isn’t. “We didn’t lose, we just found out more fraud,” said Republican candidate for Colorado Secretary of State, Tina Peters the night of the Primary. Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters has been indicted on ten criminal counts...
This week on Colorado Politicking, political correspondent Ernest Luning joins host Pat Poblete to discuss his takeaways in the aftermath of Colorado's 2022 primary election. Joe O'Dea rolls over Ron Hanks in GOP primary for Colorado's US Senate seat. Heidi Ganahl defeats Greg Lopez in Colorado's Republican gubernatorial primary. To...
The Colorado Department of Transportation is celebrating the near completion of the Central 70 Project. The White House infrastructure coordinator was invited to see the major milestone. The project improves safety through the 10-mile stretch between I-25 and Chambers Road by widening lanes and shoulders as well as improving ramps and bridges. On Wednesday, the focus was on the impact of the neighborhoods and how the project also helped improve connectivity while adding bike routes and sidewalks. Gov. Jared Polis, Senator Michael Bennet, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, Rep. Diana DeGette all welcomed White House Senior Advisor and Infrastructure Coordinator Mitch Landrieu to Colorado on Wednesday morning. Highways have a history of issues with racial justice. "They came through neighborhoods, tore neighborhoods up, divided neighborhoods. ended and destroyed businesses and the livelihoods of many people without apology or without engagement," Denver Mayor Michael Hancock. Hancock said that's why it was important that neighborhoods impacted have such a loud voice. The project also adds one new Express Lane in each direction, removes the aging 57-year-old viaduct and lowers the interstate between Brighton and Colorado boulevards.The Central 70 Project cost more than $1 billion. 
