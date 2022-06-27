Empty raft floating in Georgia lake leads to discovery of woman’s body, officials say

A group of people visiting Lake Acworth in Georgia noticed a woman floating on a raft in the water on Friday, June 24, news outlets reported.

But when they noticed the raft drift by again later in the day, she was gone, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

The report of the missing rafter prompted a two-day search, and the body of 46-year-old Darla Frey of Rockmart was found the morning of Sunday, June 26, according to CBS46.

Frey was last seen on the raft around 5 p.m. June 24 off the lake shore at Cauble Park, according to WSB-TV. Officials searched for her until 11:30 p.m. and resumed the search the next day.

The Cobb County Police Department’s dive team located the woman’s body, with the help of the Cobb County Fire Department and Department of Natural Resources, according to CBS46.

“It is believed Ms. Frey is the victim of a drowning. A rescue operation immediately began in hopes of locating the victim,” Acworth police said, according to FOX5.

Officials reminded visitors to wear personal flotation devices when in the water, WSB-TV reported.

Lake Acworth is about 34 miles northwest of Atlanta.

Wife tries to save drowning husband, but he couldn’t reach life jacket, TN officials say

Bystanders ‘risked their lives’ trying to save drowning woman at NC beach, officials say

Man vanishes after jumping into river to help struggling swimmer, Oregon cops say

Driver heading home from work drowns after car veers into creek, SC coroner says