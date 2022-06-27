Demonstrations in Great Falls follow Roe decision

On Friday, the Supreme Court ruled against Roe v. Wade, overturning the constitutional right to abortions.

Pro-Choice demonstrators in Great Falls took to the Federal Courthouse on Friday evening and Sunday afternoon to protest the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Helena Lovick, the Vice Chair of the Cascade County Democrats, spoke to the demonstrators outside of the courthouse before lining the bridge on Central Ave.

"I was just enraged. I feel it's completely unethical and immoral, what the Supreme Court has done today, and it's illegitimate. It's unjust, and we have a right to protest unjust laws," Lovick said when asked about how she felt in light of the new ruling.

Lovick explained the Montana Constitution has a right to privacy. With the constitution in place, for now, she believes there is no need to worry about complete loss of abortion rights in the state.

However, several anti-choice bills were passed and signed into law by Gov. Greg Gianforte during the 2021 legislative session.

"You have to get an abortion before 20 weeks, but you may not know there's some fetal abnormality or some other medical reason you might still need an abortion. Or they also force a woman to a doctor to be offering an ultrasound to a woman, even if she doesn't want to see it and wants to have an abortion. So these are unnecessary medical procedures being forced on women that they don't want."

Lovick said, "I just want to encourage people to not feel discouraged. There's so many people that understand this is attack on fundamental rights and impact all of us, men and women and children, and everyone in between and non-binary or any members of our LGBTQ community, because we all are interrelated and impact each other. And an attack on women is an attack on all of us."

"I want everyone to have a right to have control over what happens to their bodies. And I want people to feel discouraged that oh, this has happened. We can't change it. Well, you know what slavery was in place for hundreds of years in our country, and we finally changed it. There's going to be efforts that will take time, but we can make this better. And if we won't make it better if we don't keep trying."

CJ Kiernan, one of many young protesters on Friday said, "How are you going to make people have kids when you can't guarantee that their kid will even make it to school because of guns."

Kiernan encourages others to be involved. "Even if you're under 18, and you can't vote yet, you still have a voice and you can use it. Like I'm 17 and I'm out here using my voice. That's all I've got right now."

Like many others, Melody Wolczynski was also disappointed by the new ruling against abortions.

"It's a setback in women's rights and human rights as a whole. Everybody's focusing on that it didn't necessarily ban the abortions but and it gave the power back to the states it needs to stay in the people and in the women especially who have to make that choice. It is their uterus. If anyone's ever taken a health class, you'll know that a fetus is a clump of cells that grows into a well embryo that grows into a fetus. And in healthcare system. Even currently, the focus is on the mother not the baby."

"This is such a setback and I can't imagine what's gonna come next if we don't do anything about it."

Wolczynski not only created signs but took her demonstration a step further by creating a custom to resemble characters from the TV series "A Handmaid's Tale." The show depicts how women were oppressed during the 1980's.

She said, "I'm dressed up as someone from 'The Handmaid's Tale 'I had 15 minutes to get this ready. So I just put on a red bath towel robe and a white towel on my head and I'm wearing a sign that said, 'Blessed be the fruit.' If you've ever watched Handmaid's Tale, you'll know what I'm talking about. "Then my other sign says, 'forced vasectomies prevent abortions, Oh, you don't like that? Neither do we hashtag my uterus hashtag my choice'. I bet all these men that are making these decisions wouldn't like to be forced to have a vasectomy done to them, and have no choice in the matter. So why what makes us any less?

Pro-Life organizers concerned over possible violence

While demonstrations in protest of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade took center stage in Great Falls Friday, those in support of the decision were more subdued, but not absent. A group of seven Pro-Life demonstrators occupied the corner of 9 th Street S. and 2 nd Ave. S. across the parking lot from Planned Parenthood.

“Our ultimate goal is the promotion of the nationalism of populism, specifically through the youth,” said Caleb Oriet, Director of the Montana Chapter of the American Populist Union. “You look at today’s population, 20.5% of Gen-Z says they’re gay. The political implications of this are disastrous. As people my age start taking power it’s just not going to be a good thing. Our main goal is the replacement of this very elitist American establishment with one that is willing to put America, her citizens and interests over that of foreign interests or international finance.”

Oriet explained that American Populist Union is a national conservative organization that encourages young people to begin taking a more active role in local, state, and national policy. He said Friday’s Supreme Court decision should only be a first step within a broader conservative movement.

“The goal should be the preservation of the family,” Oriet said. “Now it’s time for state legislators to mobilize more than they have at any point to try to get abortion banned in every single state. We wanted to celebrate before we make more big steps. It’s only winning from here. It’s this slow climb back up this slippery slope.”

However, he cautioned that he expects that broad social unrest was likely on the horizon.

“The Department of Homeland Security has been communicating with several churches and pregnancy centers warning them of an ensuing ‘Night of Rage,’” Oriet claimed. “I believe the Pro-Choice movement has been calling it ‘Jane’s Revenge,’ which is of course referring to the Jane Doe case. What is happening across the United States that we’re going to see is the reaction of a very decadent, neo-liberal society when their means of child sacrifice is threatened. They’re going to be attacking churches, they’re going to be attacking pregnancy centers. It’s a terrible thing.”

DHS previously released a National Terrorism Advisory System bulletin warning of potential violence surrounding the Supreme Court ruling on abortion rights.

CNN reports the DHS memo states potential violence is expected “for weeks” following Friday’s decision given that domestic violent extremists “may be mobilized to respond to changes in state laws and ballot measures” related to abortion. The DHS assessment is based on an increase in violent incidents after a draft of the Supreme Court decision striking down Roe was leaked last month.

"Some of those earlier incidents included arson attacks targeting pregnancy resource centers and incidents of vandalism threatening violence targeting “religious facilities perceived as being opposed to abortion,” the CNN report adds.

Fear of a Pro-Choice backlash to the strike-down of Roe v. Wade was also expressed by Liana Karlin, President of the Montana Chapter of the Right to Life organization. Karlin said that on the eve of the Sweet Grass County Fair, Right to Life organizers made a sudden decision to not enter a parade float out of fear that Pro-Choice extremists might attack it.

“We want to be doing things, but it does cause us to be a little afraid,” Karlin said Friday evening. “This morning it was decided. We don’t know whose out in that crowd and who might do something stupid to hurt one of the kids or throw something at the people on the float.”

“It’s the first time that I have actually felt afraid,” she added. “We have a lot of people who come to Big Timber for this. I trust the people in Big Timber not to do that to anyone, but they aren’t all from Big Timber.”

Karlin, who has been a Pro-Life advocate for nearly 40 years, said directors from the national Right to Life organization have been advising local supporters to “keep a low profile, don’t retaliate and make your responses totally passive” to Pro-Choice provocations. She claimed that historically Pro-Choice groups have displayed a propensity for violence.

“Years ago, I remember the Right to Life people being blamed for setting fires and doing whatnot,” Karlin said. “Most of the time they found out in the end, it was the Pro-Choice or Pro-Abortion people who were actually doing those things so we could be blamed.”

The Great Falls Tribune is unaware of any documented incident in which Pro-Choice advocates were identified as arsonists or saboteurs of a facility providing information or access to abortion services.

Karlin said she was disappointed that the U.S. Supreme Court decision didn’t go further toward banning abortions nationwide. She said the ensuing patchwork of states that permit abortion or prohibit it will ultimately lead to confusion and violence.

“You would think that I’d be overjoyed, but my feeling is the Supreme Court should have looked down the road a little further,” Karlin said. “They could have gone one step further and at least said unborn babies are as human as people of various races.”

“I don’t understand how they can deny the humanity of an unborn baby, it’s been proven by science,” she added of Pro-Choice advocates. “The DNA proves it, just as much as DNA proves that a black man is human. That was what the Civil War was fought for and what the 14 th Amendment is about.”

Karlin explained that she’s worried about the fallout of the Supreme Court decision in the coming months.

“I’m not celebrating because I’m looking down the road and I can see some things that are just bound to happen,” Karlin said. “Considering that each state is going to have their decisions about abortion laws, I see a lot of women and other people who support the Pro-Abortion side figuring out ways to circumvent the Pro-Life states and not work cooperatively with them in any way. All they care about is sacrificing babies on the feminist alter.”

She expressed gratitude to Montana’s current state government, but concern over how anti-abortion laws already passed might be subverted.

“The laws that we passed in the last legislative session were the first pro-life laws to be signed by a Montana governor in 16 years,” Karlin noted, “but all the laws we passed were set aside by the courts. Our Attorney General, Austin Knudson, has filed briefs to try to maintain those laws that were duly passed by the State of Montana and signed by our Governor, and yet Planned Parenthood still felt the need to come here and try to stop it. How can they say each state will have their own rights? There are women already looking for, how am I going to get an abortion when I want one? I’m seeing a division among the states now that will be unprecedented.”

