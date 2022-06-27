Smoothie King Opening in the Area Soon

South Florida can’t get enough of fruit smoothies amidst the grueling heat. What Now Miami came across filings for another location of Smoothie King, and we connected with franchisee Lissange Monbrun to get details.

The address for the new unit will be 19817 NW 2nd Ave, in the Shoppes of Ives Dairy. In the strip mall, the smoothie spot will neighbor businesses like: Chili’s Grill & Bar, Subway and Donna’s Caribbean.

Monbrun told What Now that he anticipates this location opening sometime in mid-October. It isn’t clear what stage of pre-opening Monbrun is in right now. What Now is waiting to receive more information about the unit. A plan review filing with the DBPR was initiated on June 20; so the location seems to be in the planning phase, but this has not been confirmed.

The Smoothie King brand was founded in Louisiana in 1973. Since its inception, their presence as grown to over 1300 units across the globe. To read more about the brand’s history, visit their website and social media .

