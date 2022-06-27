ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradley Beach, NJ

Community members enjoy craft fair in Riley Park

By Alissa Deleo
Star News Group
Star News Group
 3 days ago
BRADLEY BEACH —The annual Summer Arts and Crafts Fair brought many residents and visitors to Riley Park on Saturday, June 25th.

“Each year, the fair has grown with an increase of 30 percent more vendors this year than in any year previously.” said Tourism Director, Amy Hall.

The arts and crafts fair showcased photographers, jewelers, potters and fine artists featuring watercolor, acrylics and more.

There are handmade bags, up-cycled clothing and art, soaps and glassware.

Visitors to the park were entertained by Bradley Beach residents and musicians, Andy and DeeDee.

Tourism Director, Amy Hall says about the event, “We have such a great community of talented, local artists and musicians. Bradley Beach is a small town with a big love for the arts of all types and this event didn’t disappoint. At 90 degrees in the shade, the fair still managed to see at least 500 people passing through our beautiful park.”

