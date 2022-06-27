ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

There will be 'many unhappy passengers' this summer, aviation analysts say. Airline CEOs should rethink operations and be transparent with customers.

By Marguerite Ward
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MwHJY_0gNYI6wN00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RMsia_0gNYI6wN00
Airline travel will be anything but smooth this summer, experts told Insider. They said CEOs in the industry should react in three ways.

d3sign/Getty Images

  • Analysts say flyers will see additional delays and cancellations this summer.
  • They said airline CEOs should take steps now to lessen the challenges.
  • Boosting transparency with customers and investing in new technology are crucial steps, they said.

On a good day, flying is often just tolerable. But delays and cancellations over the July 4 weekend could make it just terrible.

A bumpy Independence Day holiday would complete the trifecta after a rough Father's Day and Juneteenth weekend and a delay-filled Memorial Day break . Staffing shortages and supply-chain issues have marred the getaways many Americans had been pining for after two summers of pandemic hardships.

Analysts told Insider that these messes — in which overwhelmed carriers have canceled thousands of flights — plus the forecasts for July 4 mean travel turmoil is a trend, not a blip.

"Bleak" was how the veteran airline executive David Banmiller described the next few months for the industry.

Helane Becker , a senior research analyst who covers airlines at the investment bank Cowen, agreed. "There are not enough people working to handle the number of people flying," she told Insider.

This problem isn't going to be solved overnight, which could make the next few high-demand months more difficult than usual, said Nawal Taneja , an airline consultant with more than 60 years of experience in the industry who's published more than a dozen books on the sector.

Experts said that to mitigate the chaos, airline CEOs should reassess their operations, invest in new technology, and step up communication with customers. They said leaders outside of commercial aviation can rely on many of these principles should crises envelop their own industries.

Reassess operations

"There will be many unhappy passengers this summer," said Adam Gordon , a managing director of Boston Consulting Group's airline division.

According to the industry expert, CEOs of the nation's air carriers should recognize the tough spot they're in and be realistic in setting the number of flights they run this summer. Though airlines have already trimmed their schedules, they might need to cut more, Gordon said.

United Airlines said last week that it would slash about 12% of its flights out of Newark, New Jersey, one of its hubs, this summer beginning with the July 4 weekend. And JetBlue Airways — which is battling Frontier Airlines to acquire a rival budget carrier, Spirit Airlines — said in May that it would halt some routes at least temporarily following episodes of delays and cancellations.

Major airlines laid off tens of thousands of workers over the past two years as the pandemic sent demand for seats plunging. The industry is facing shortages in roles such as air-traffic controllers . Compounding this is the aftermath of airline-employee buyouts during the pandemic; unplanned employee time off because of COVID-19 infections or workplace stress; and supply-chain issues .

"The only lever they really have to tackle this operational risk over the next few months is to reduce the amount of flying so that the labor and the infrastructure is there to support the schedule," Gordon said.

While reducing flights is likely to drive prices up, Gordon said the alternative is leaving thousands of passengers with cancellations or major delays. That would be hard to stomach for many passengers, as airfares have jumped by at least 20% from where they were before the pandemic.

"Airline leaders need to be realistic about what can actually be flown," Gordon added.

Invest in technology

Taneja said companies are also dealing with outdated models for forecasting demand.

Prepandemic patterns that analysts used to predict consumer behavior and demand aren't as reliable anymore, Taneja said. COVID-19 waves, government regulations like border closings, and changing consumer behavior are making it harder to forecast demand.

Taneja said that to better predict how customers are choosing flights, airlines should invest in data-sharing operations with other airlines and new technology to render demand forecasts in a matter of days or weeks instead of months.

"We have to look at how we can use new data and how we can better use existing data," Taneja said. "We need to invest in new technologies and machine learning."

Be transparent with customers

While putting new technology in place could take some time, communication is instant. Faced with difficult conditions, airline leaders should do their best to communicate more with passengers who are likely to become frustrated, Gordon said.

"Airline CEOs should think about how they can be radically transparent with their customers and their employees and really make sure people understand what's happening," he said. "They should also make sure that they're taking whatever steps they can to take care of the customers."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 2

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Worst U.S. Airport for Summer Travel

Air travel is now harder than it’s been in years. Airlines are short staffed. This includes pilots who retired during the pandemic, and onboard crews who do not believe they are paid enough. The same goes for baggage handlers and other ground crew. It’s no wonder that on-time arrivals and departures are affected – more […]
NEWARK, NJ
24/7 Wall St.

This Company Has The Worst Reputation In America

Public reputation is essential for any big business. It takes years of hard work and good decision making for a business to build a positive reputation. But only one mistake can tarnish that perception forever. The company with the worst reputation in America is The Trump Organization. Some of the most well-known businesses in America […]
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frontier Airlines#Spirit Airlines#Consumer Behavior#Airline Industry#Americans
TheStreet

Royal Caribbean Makes a Change Customers Won't Like

After a tough couple of years, the cruise ship industry is on the rebound. The vacation and travel sector as a whole was, obviously, severely impacted by the covid-19 pandemic. But the cruise industry was hit especially hard, as it voluntarily shut down in March of 2020. But after vaccines...
TRAVEL
UPI News

Flight attendant, pilot get engaged in mid-flight proposal

June 16 (UPI) -- Passengers aboard an Alaska Airlines flight were treated to a romantic spectacle when a flight attendant proposed to her girlfriend, a pilot, in mid-flight. The airline said flight attendant Veronica Rojas got permission from officials to stage a proposal to her girlfriend, Alejandra Moncayo, during a flight from San Francisco to Los Angeles.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Business Travel
NewsBreak
United Airlines
CBS News

Why are airlines canceling so many flights?

Airlines cancelled nearly 1,200 U.S. flights on Sunday and Monday, leaving passengers stranded and luggage piled up at airports across the the country. Thousands more trips were scrapped across the globe as the summer travel season kicks off. Now for the bad news: Airline analysts say delays and cancellations are...
LIFESTYLE
Inc.com

Elon Musk Isn't Just Warning of a U.S. Recession--He's Using the Simple 'PPP Strategy' to Weather It

Elon Musk has been adamant that a recession is inevitable--and near, as many others from Bill Gates to Jamie Dimon have suggested. While others spin their wheels, Musk and his fellow luminaries are preparing for what's to come. In doing so, they are gaining the traction they need to forge on through the incoming economic storm, and come out the other side unweathered.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Airport chaos as luggage ‘abandoned’ and passengers ‘forced to sleep on floor’

Airport mayhem gripped terminals again on Sunday as images emerged of customers forced to sleep on floors, surrounded by snaking passenger queues and mountains of abandoned luggage. Britons have been warned to brace for a summer of “massive disruption” after British Airways ground staff voted in favour of strike action at the carrier’s Heathrow hub.But despite warnings of a looming crisis, photographs taken on Sunday in at UK airports appear to show the country’s travel hubs already in the eye of the storm.The images showed piles of bags cordoned off by ground staff at Heathrow terminal 2, and passengers...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

Furious passenger whose 16 calls to airline about his lost luggage went unanswered storms past security guards at Melbourne Airport after his Apple Airtags give away the bag's location: 'Is that customer service?'

A passenger who spent weeks trying to find his lost luggage eventually decided to storm an office at Melbourne Airport after the GPS tags, attached to his suitcases, pointed him in the right direction. Shane Miller, a cyclist and IT professional from Ballarat, landed at Melbourne Airport with Singapore Airlines...
LIFESTYLE
cntraveler.com

TSA Is No Longer Scanning Boarding Passes at These Airports

Many airline passengers equate summer travel with snaking lines at airport security. But this year, TSA is adding new technology to speed along even the most congested checkpoints. One such piece of equipment, called a credential authentication technology (CAT) scanner, is programmed to automatically match traveler's ID information to flight manifests. In short: Travelers at dozens of U.S. airports no longer need to show their boarding passes to TSA officers, eliminating one more item that fliers need to scramble for in order to get through security.
LIFESTYLE
Travel + Leisure

People Are Ditching Their Carry-on Suitcases for This 'Life-changing' Amazon Travel Backpack

If you're trying to travel light and arrive swiftly at your destination, a good backpack is often better than a shoulder bag or duffel. Similarly, if you've packed too much and you want to equally distribute the weight of your bag across your shoulders, a backpack is also the way to go. But, one area where many traditional bags usually fall short is their design, specifically when it comes to packing and unpacking, as it's difficult to access everything from the top opening zipper. Luckily, Amazon shoppers found one bag that's just as easy to pack as it is to carry.
SHOPPING
The Independent

‘Humiliating and traumatic’: Disabled woman carried off flight after special assistance failed to appear

A disabled woman has spoken out about feeling “traumatised and humiliated” after special assistance was slow or non-existent at two separate UK airports, either side of her flight.Suzanne Croft, a wheelchair user with muscular dystrophy, was flying from Newcastle Internation to London Heathrow on Thursday, 9 June when she says airport assistance staff were slow to arrive and help her on and off of the plane.Ms Croft says other passengers were allowed to board but it took over an hour for special assistance staff to assist her onto the aircraft, and her wheelchair to be loaded into the hold -...
U.K.
Business Insider

Business Insider

539K+
Followers
34K+
Post
269M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy