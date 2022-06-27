Two arrested for drug charges after traffic stop in Great Bend

Items for the Barton County Commission agenda – June 29, 2022:. NEW BUSINESS - RESOLUTION 2022-16: Application for Zoning Amendment for a Described Tract of Land: -Judy Goreham, Environmental Manager, received a Zoning Amendment Application from Kyle Schartz and Kaleb Schartz, dba Midwest Speed LLC. The application calls for a portion of an existing farmstead, located at 550 East US Highway 56, Great Bend, Kansas, to be used as an automotive repair shop. The Planning Commission recommended that the Commission approve the amendment rezoning 0.25+/- acres from Agricultural District to Light Manufacturing Service Commercial District. The recommendation was approved through the adoption of a Resolution.
