Great Bend, KS

Two arrested for drug charges after traffic stop in Great Bend

 2 days ago

On Sunday, June 26 at approximately 11:35 p.m., an officer from the Great Bend Police Department observed a vehicle being driven by Cassandra Maupin, age 40. The officer checked with Barton County Dispatch,...

Cop Shop (6/28)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (6/28) At 8:33 a.m. an accident was reported at E. K-4 Highway & NE 140 Avenue in Claflin. At 2:17 p.m. an animal complaint was reported at 142 NE Santa Fe Trl. At 4:03 p.m. an animal complaint was reported at 767 N....
Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (6-28)

BOOKED: Sara Alexander on Great Bend Municipal Court case to serve sentence, no bond set. BOOKED: Jose Montanez-Cortez on Great Bend Municipal Court case for Driving with no license, No Insurance, and Fail to Yield at stop sign, bond set at $500 C/S. BOOKED: Kelly Polzin on Barton County District...
Woman sentenced for DUI crash that killed Kansas couple

MCPHERSON COUNTY —A former Kansas woman is going to prison for her role in a fatal DUI crash that killed a Kansas couple. A McPherson County judge sentenced 44-year-old Julie Ann Hunter formerly of Lehigh now Aoka, Minnesota, to to just less than 12-years in prison for two counts of involuntary manslaughter-DUI, according to the McPherson County Attorney's office.
Nickerson Elementary School placed in lockdown Wednesday morning

NICKERSON, Kan. — The report of an armed subject led officials to place Nickerson Elementary School into lockdown Wednesday morning. According to Steve Lutz of the Reno County Sheriff's Department, the family of Kristopher Gobble phoned law enforcement after they had an altercation with him. Because his known address was near the school, law enforcement asked that the building be placed in lockdown. Summer school was in session at the time.
Hutchinson police arrest two men with guns at local business

Police in Hutchinson took two men into custody Friday afternoon when they were reported to be threatening an employee with guns inside a local business. Officers were called to Adams Street Automotive at 528 North Adams around 3:20 p.m. they took a 48-year-old man and a 19-year-old man into custody. Police said the two were armed with handguns and they were involved in an argument with the owner of the business. No one was hurt during the incident.
Barton to consider weeklong firework discharge

The Barton County Commission will conduct a special meeting Thursday, June 30 at 9 a.m. to discuss the possibility of allowing citizens to discharge fireworks in the unincorporated areas of the county from June 27 to July 4 of each year. The unincorporated areas would include outside of city limits,...
Amtrak crash claims fourth life

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a fourth person has died as a result of the crash and derailment of Amtrak’s Southwest Chief Monday afternoon. The patrol says the fourth person died in the Hospital. No names have been released. The train was traveling at...
Over gas prices? Grab a bicycle

The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline last week registered at $4.90. The average price in Kansas was $4.59 per gallon. The cost to fuel a vehicle may have some citizens looking at other means of transportation. Todd VanSkike, owner of Golden Belt Bicycle Company in Great Bend,...
Action from the Barton County Commission meeting (6/29)

Items for the Barton County Commission agenda – June 29, 2022:. NEW BUSINESS - RESOLUTION 2022-16: Application for Zoning Amendment for a Described Tract of Land: -Judy Goreham, Environmental Manager, received a Zoning Amendment Application from Kyle Schartz and Kaleb Schartz, dba Midwest Speed LLC. The application calls for a portion of an existing farmstead, located at 550 East US Highway 56, Great Bend, Kansas, to be used as an automotive repair shop. The Planning Commission recommended that the Commission approve the amendment rezoning 0.25+/- acres from Agricultural District to Light Manufacturing Service Commercial District. The recommendation was approved through the adoption of a Resolution.
The zigs and zags of Pawnee County's new voting boundaries

As the U.S. Census releases updated population figures every 10 years, the Legislature rezones voting districts and boundaries to better represent population shifts. Attempting to get equal representation in each of the four congressional districts in Kansas, Pawnee County was split in half. A portion of the county resides in District 1, while the other half is in District 4.
Ehart new state Legion commander

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The newest Kansas American Legion Commander is Jeremy Ehart of Hutchinson. Ehart was installed June 5th in Topeka. Jeremy is the 4th Department commander to be elected from Hutchinson, KS Lyle Rishel Post 68 and the first one in over 20 years. Post 68 Past Dept....
BOOR: It's Fair time again in Barton Co.

It’s Fair time again in Barton County! Youth from all of our communities have been working hard on their various projects, and will be displaying them for the community to see. Whether you enjoy photography, artwork, or livestock, there is something for everyone at the fair. I tend to...
Hatchet Axtion officially open in Great Bend

Hatchet Axtion, 1210 Main Street in Great Bend, announced they are now officially open. The downtown business is operated by Sage Cauley and Johan Sanchez. A social media post from Hatch Axtion posted Wednesday, June 29... "We are excited to announce we are now open!!We are open today from 5pm...
SkyWest decides to continue Salina service

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Salina area will get to keep its airline service. In March, SkyWest Airlines announced it would terminate United Express service at the airports in Salina, Hays, Dodge City and Liberal. But on Friday, it filed a Withdrawal of Termination Notice for Salina with the U.S. Department of Transportation. When it […]
Local providers: Current child care system no longer sustainable

The U.S. child care industry is at the point of market failure, a representative of Kansas' Child Care Aware program told a group of Hays Chamber members Friday. Child care costs more to provide than families can afford to pay, said Jennifer Burgardt, community outreach and engagement coordinator at Child Care Aware of Kansas.
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

