Ford Receives $101M Incentive Package to Expand in Michigan

 2 days ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan lawmakers approved a $101 million incentive package for Ford Motor Co. for a planned project that will create 3,030 jobs and $1.16 billion in manufacturing facility investments throughout the state.

The tax-funded incentive will be paid in increments and is contingent on Ford hitting promised employment targets.

The state Senate Appropriations Committee’s approval last week was the final step for the funds to start being distributed to Ford.

It comes just weeks after the company announced plans to add 6,300 new jobs in the Midwest and invest $3.7 billion in manufacturing facilities across Michigan, Ohio and Missouri.

Gabby Bruno, director of economic development for Ford, said the new investments will allow for the automaker to nearly double the production of Ford’s all-electric truck, the F-150 Lightning, in Dearborn.

“Public-private partnerships like the one that we’re discussing here today are important to keep Michigan at the forefront of automotive manufacturing,” Bruno said at the committee meeting.

The money will come from the Strategic Outreach and Attraction Reserve Fund, which was created in December to attract and retain businesses in the state. Lawmakers approved a $666 million transfer from the fund to General Motors earlier this year.

The creation of the fund followed an announcement from Ford that it was planning to invest $11.4 billion in Tennessee and Kentucky to build an electric truck plant, three battery plants and a supplier park.

State Rep. Jim Yaroch, a Richmond Republican, expressed his concern about the large packages being given to motor companies during a House Appropriations Committee meeting on June 15. The House committee approved the package prior to the Senate’s approval.

“There’s been multiple offers to Ford, GM, Chrysler to stay in Michigan and we pay the big fish to stay,” Yaroch said. “Is this what we’re left with? That we’re going to have to pay companies to stay?”

Gov. Whitmer Signs Bills Supporting Michigan’s Agriculture Economy, Hospital Sales, Dog Microchipping

Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed a package of bills supporting Michigan’s agriculture economy Wednesday. “Agriculture is a cornerstone of Michigan’s economy, and today’s package of bipartisan legislation empowers our food and agriculture businesses to expand and create more good-paying jobs,” said Governor Whitmer. “These bipartisan bills will build on our efforts to support rural communities by investing in high-quality infrastructure, high-speed internet, affordable childcare, attainable housing, and regional economic development. I will work with anyone to get things done that put Michiganders first.”
Key Moments in Flint's Lead-Tainted Water Crisis

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan Supreme Court order that charges related to the Flint water scandal against former Gov. Rick Snyder, his health director and seven other people must be dismissed is the latest development in the crisis that started in 2014. That was when the city began taking water from the Flint River without treating it properly, resulting in lead contamination.
Community Housing Network Converting Garfield School in Sault Ste. Marie to Apartments

A shuttered school building in Sault Ste. Marie will be converted into apartments. The Garfield School located on Spruce street opened in the 1890's and closed in the early 70's. The entire property will have 36 apartments on it for low and moderate income tenants. Community Housing Network from southeast lower Michigan is investing just over $3 million into the project.
4th Person has Died Following Missouri Amtrak Derailment

MENDON, Mo. (AP) — A fourth person has died from injuries suffered in an Amtrak train derailment in Missouri, the state highway patrol said Tuesday. The patrol said the person died at University of Missouri Health Center. The person's identity was not released. The patrol said the fourth...
Farm Bureau: 4th of July Barbecue Will Cost More this Year

Inflation has reached our grocery store shelves, and the Farm Bureau is out with its financial forecast for that 4th of July barbecue. The market survey from the American Farm Bureau Federation shows it will cost about $70 to feed ten people this Fourth of July. Loren Koeman is the Michigan Farm Bureau's Lead Economist. He says, "A lot of things going on in the world. A lot of inflation, current events has just kind of overwhelmed that and increased food prices somewhat significantly this year." The big barbecue will cost about $7 per person: prices are up about 17% – or about $10 more than last year.
3 Killed When Amtrak Train Hits Truck, Derails in Missouri

MENDON, Mo. (AP) — Three people were killed and others were injured when a passenger train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago struck a dump truck and derailed in a remote, rural area of Missouri on Monday, officials said. It was not immediately clear how many people were hurt...
Justices Limit 2020 Ruling on Tribal Lands in Oklahoma

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday that Oklahoma can prosecute non-Native Americans for crimes committed on tribal land when the victim is Native American. The 5-4 decision cut back on the high court's ruling from 2020 that said a large chunk of eastern Oklahoma remains an...
Northern California Wildfire Threatens 500 Buildings

BRIDGEPORT, Calif. (AP) — A wildfire that erupted in Northern California forced evacuations as it threatened about 500 homes and other buildings Tuesday, authorities said. The Rices Fire erupted at around 2 p.m. near the Yuba River in Nevada County and had spread to more than 500 acres (202 hectares) by nightfall, said Unit Chief Brian Estes of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.
Michigan State Police Warn About New Scam in Otsego County

Michigan State Police are warning people about a recent scam involving someone pretending to be from the Office of the Inspector General in Otsego County. Troopers from the Michigan State Police Gaylord Post had an elderly person come in to report that they were contacted by a person who represented himself as a Federal Officer with the Office of the Inspector General. The person told the victim that a vehicle was rented in their name in south Texas and was used in a drug trafficking operation, according to MSP. They then went on to say that the victim would have to be issued a new social security and asked for their number, which they provided.
Saginaw Man Dies After Drowning in Crystal Lake

A 22-year-old Saginaw man died after drowning in Crystal Lake on Saturday, according to the Montcalm County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say Daiton Vinson-Sharp, 22, of Saginaw, had been with his friends in the water about one-hundred yards from shore on a sand bar in Crystal Lake but went missing.
A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

