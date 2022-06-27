Sentencing resumes for El Paso man found guilty of murdering Erika Gaytan
EL PASO, Texas -- The sentencing of Ricardo Marquez, the man found guilty of murdering Erika Gaytan, resumed at the County Courthouse at 8:30 a.m. Monday....kvia.com
EL PASO, Texas -- The sentencing of Ricardo Marquez, the man found guilty of murdering Erika Gaytan, resumed at the County Courthouse at 8:30 a.m. Monday....kvia.com
in the past in court he was always smiling and joking and flirting with his female lawyer, after the verdict he stopped smiling, what happened he found out no one believed his lues
Yeah he actually thought he'd never be found guilty. Now hopefully the judge will see justice and give him enough jail time for murdering this poor girl. Also hopefully he can tell police where he buried her body so family can have peace. May she rest in peace 🙏
Comments / 4