El Paso, TX

Sentencing resumes for El Paso man found guilty of murdering Erika Gaytan

By Kerry Mannix, Emmanuel Esparza
KVIA
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEL PASO, Texas -- The sentencing of Ricardo Marquez, the man found guilty of murdering Erika Gaytan, resumed at the County Courthouse at 8:30 a.m. Monday....

kvia.com

Comments / 4

Angela Legarreta
2d ago

in the past in court he was always smiling and joking and flirting with his female lawyer, after the verdict he stopped smiling, what happened he found out no one believed his lues

Reply
6
Consuelo Martinez
2d ago

Yeah he actually thought he'd never be found guilty. Now hopefully the judge will see justice and give him enough jail time for murdering this poor girl. Also hopefully he can tell police where he buried her body so family can have peace. May she rest in peace 🙏

Reply
3
 

