Princess Beatrice’s Bank Card Allegedly ‘Declined 3 Times’ at Glastonbury Festival

Princess Beatrice isn’t often in the spotlight, but the royal family member recently made waves at the Glastonbury Festival. According to a source, her card was declined several times when she went to pay for food. Here’s what went down at the festival, plus more about Princess Beatrice’s financial state in 2022.

Princess Beatrice’s bank card was allegedly ‘declined 3 times’ while at a festival

The royal family is known for their wealth and notoriety, and Princess Beatrice is no different. Beatrice, also known as Mrs. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, is the fifth grandchild of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. She is also the oldest daughter of Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York . Beatrice married her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi , in 2022, and she gave birth to a daughter in 2021.

While royal family followers want to know about Princess Beatrice’s personal life, a blunder at the Glastonbury Festival, a five-day contemporary arts festival, gave her attention now. Daily Mail reports the Pony Bistro, a Michelin-starred restaurant stall, declined Beatrice’s bank card three times.

“She tried to pay by card, but it got declined three times,” a source explained.

It seems Beatrice didn’t make a big deal out of the situation, though. Once the embarrassing situation ended, she joined her husband to enjoy the festivities. It is unclear why the restaurant declined the bank card.

Are Princess Beatrice and Eugenie working royals?

Princess Beatrice has more than enough money to pay for food at the stall. So, are Princess Beatrice and Eugenie working royals?

While both Beatrice and Eugenie work , they don’t appear to officially work for the queen or represent the royal family on royal engagements. For that reason, the public can’t consider them as working royals. Express.co.uk explains both sisters have careers that have nothing to do with their royal relatives. Currently, Beatrice works as the vice president of partnerships and strategy at Afiniti, an American software company. Eugenie works as the associate director of Hauser & Wirth art gallery.

If Beatrice and Eugenie were considered working royals, they could access taxpayer-funded security and the Sovereign Grant. They could also carry out public duties on the Queen’s behalf. However, the sisters still participate in charity events with their family, so they remain involved with the royals.

What is her net worth in 2022?

So, what is Princess Beatrice’s net worth in 2022? According to Celebrity Net Worth , it stands at $1 million, though further estimates show she could have a net worth closer to $4.6 million.

Beatrice’s full-time job certainly helps her keep her wealth. Aside from this, she also has money from a trust fund set up by the Queen, according to The Mirror . Her father, Prince Andrew, also said in the past that he helps support his daughters financially from his own “private income.”

Additionally, Beatrice has a very wealthy husband. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi works as the CEO of Banda, a real estate company he founded in 2007. He also comes from a rich family. Mozzi has an estimated net worth of nearly $900,000.

