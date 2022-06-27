ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit County, UT

Beehives spill due to semi-truck rollover on I-80

By TownLift // Parker Malatesta
TownLift
TownLift
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YWoPt_0gNYGhox00

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — On Monday the Park City Fire District (PCFD) responded to a semi-truck rollover on I-80 eastbound near mile marker 149, just east of the US 40 intersection.

The semi was hauling over 200 beehives, according to PCFD.

Summit County said Monday afternoon that millions of bees are estimated to be on the loose due to the crash.

“Local beekeepers are working to recover as many bees as possible,” the county said. “Avoid walking, biking, or riding through the Silver Creek section of the Rail Trail, especially for the next several days.”

Two patients were transported to the hospital due to multiple bee stings and minor injuries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GNTqa_0gNYGhox00
Park City Fire District


TownLift is Park City's and Summit County's source for community news.

