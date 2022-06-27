ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Husch Blackwell Strategies strengthens team with public policy pro

Daily Independent
Husch Blackwell Strategies announced it is bolstering its state advocacy team in Arizona as John Fetherston joins the HBS office in Phoenix. Fetherston joins HBS Arizona as a Principal, bringing more than a decade of experience with state government and expertise as a successful government relations professional.

“John is known across the capitol for his fairmindedness and strategic thinking on complex public policy,” HBS Chairman Andy Blunt noted. “He has a proven ability to turn challenges into opportunities, a talent that will benefit our clients and strengthen our presence in the state. We are proud to have him join the HBS team.”

Fetherston has developed strong relationships with lawmakers and stakeholders on both sides of the aisle. Possessing a keen knowledge of fiscal and economic policy, his legislative achievements include passing a reduction in Arizona’s uncompetitive commercial property tax rate and including Teachers of the Visually Impaired in the Arizona Teachers Academy scholarship program. Fetherston also brings a successful track record of client service in his most recent position as a Director at Veridus in Phoenix.

“Joining HBS to help grow the Arizona office provides me the perfect opportunity to continue making a positive impact on public policy in our state,” Fetherston added. “I’m grateful to take what I’ve learned from some of Arizona’s finest government relations professionals and deliver successful outcomes for our clients.”

Fetherston’s tenure at the state capitol includes serving as policy advisor in the Arizona State Senate where he aided senators on legislation related to finance, taxes, state budgets, business regulations, and more. Prior to that, Fetherston worked as a senior staffer on congressional and legislative campaigns as well as a legislative intern at the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System.

Fetherston graduated magna cum laude from Arizona State University with a bachelor’s in public policy.

