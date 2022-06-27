ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Luke Kuechly, former St. Xavier HS standout, joins Carolina Panthers' radio broadcast team

By Dave Clark, Cincinnati Enquirer
By Dave Clark, Cincinnati Enquirer
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NzNvv_0gNYGKiM00

Luke Kuechly, the former St. Xavier High School Bombers standout who starred at linebacker for the Carolina Panthers from 2012 to 2019, is joining the NFL team's radio broadcast for seven games during the 2022 season, the Panthers announced Monday .

Kuechly will be in the broadcast booth for six home games (Week 1 against the Browns, Week 4 against the Cardinals, Week 5 against the 49ers, Week 7 against the Buccaneers, Week 12 against the Broncos, and Week 15 against the Steelers), and the Week 9 road trip to his hometown of Cincinnati for Panthers-Bengals on Nov. 6.

From the Panthers via Twitter:

More from panthers.com:

"I just love the Panthers; I love being around it," Kuechly said. "I love the people. I think I want to be attached to the team, and the game, and the organization somehow.

"I think it could be a lot of fun. I think that's the biggest reason, to do something around the game on game day that's fun. You still get the atmosphere, and all the good memories I have here in Carolina."

Last month, Kuechly appeared on ESPN to chat about the National Football League , at one point providing a ranking of five toughest players to tackle that included former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch followed by current RBs Alvin Kamara, Derrick Henry, Jonathan Taylor and Nick Chubb.

This past weekend, Kuechly was among those inducted into the LaRosa’s Sports Hall of Fame . Kuechly, 31, was a 2021 St. Xavier Athletic Hall of Fame inductee.

In 2021, Kuechly resigned from his job as a pro scout for the Panthers . When he accepted the position in June 2020 , his role was expected to involve watching film, player evaluation and advance scouting.

The Panthers appear to have removed from circulation Kuechly's No. 59, which he wore throughout his eight seasons as a player for the team before announcing his retirement in Jan. 2020 .

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Luke Kuechly, former St. Xavier HS standout, joins Carolina Panthers' radio broadcast team

