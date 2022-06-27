ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Arch Manning, Jaden Rashada and LSU football's Class of 2023 QB problem

By Koki Riley, Lafayette Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MTgJu_0gNYFzV000

BATON ROUGE -- Brian Kelly is in a quarterback pickle, and it has nothing to do with the upcoming season.

Yes, LSU football needs a starting quarterback this year. But it still has options, with four quarterbacks — Jayden Daniels , Walker Howard , Garrett Nussmeier and Myles Brennan — who were four-star recruits and two (Daniels and Brennan) that have starting experience at a Power 5 school.

The present should figure itself out. It's the future that LSU's coach should be worrying about.

The Tigers are running out of options, and quickly, in finding an elite quarterback recruit for its 2023 class. In a game of musical chairs, they're be in danger of losing a seat.

MYLES BRENNAN FEATURE: How Myles Brennan is making the most of LSU football's quarterback competition

SEC QB'S ON MANNING'S COMMITMENT: What 6 SEC quarterbacks at Manning Passing Academy said about Arch Manning's Texas football commitment

When Arch Manning's first tweet included the words "University of Texas" and "committed," a WARNING sign in red flashing letters should have appeared in the minds of LSU fans. A siren needed to accompany it after four-star recruit Jaden Rashada chose Miami over LSU on Sunday.

Truth be told, the Tigers probably didn't have a real shot at landing Manning, the No. 1 player in the nation. Georgia, Alabama and Texas had been the favorites since March, and LSU had always been playing catchup, especially since last year's coaching change.

But the Tigers had a real chance at Rashada, who made an official visit to Baton Rouge and placed them among his five finalists.

Manning and Rashada aren't the only ones who have spurned LSU for different pastures either.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10FP3o_0gNYFzV000

Eli Holstein, a four-star prospect and top-60 recruit from Zachary, committed to Alabama despite visiting LSU toward the end of his recruitment and his father, Scott, having played for the Tigers.

As for who's left, there are only two uncommitted top 10 quarterbacks in 247Sports Composite's rankings: five-star Dante Moore (No. 4), four-star Dylan Lonergan (No. 9).

LSU is in the hunt for Moore, who has been to Baton Rouge for a visit and met Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase during the spring game. As the No. 12 recruit in the nation, Moore is the type of talent who could elevate the Tigers back to its national title aspirations.

But there's no guarantee that Moore is coming to LSU. 247Sports and On3Sports forecast that he is going to Oregon, and there are plenty of other contenders for his pledge, including Notre Dame, Michigan and Texas A&M.

Its odds on Lonergan are an even longer shot. So if LSU loses out on both, which is more likely than not, the Tigers wouldn't have too many more options.

Their primary target would likely be four-star prospect and Woodlawn Baton Rouge recruit Rickie Collins. Collins has been a fast riser in the recruiting rankings, but in order to land him, LSU would need him to leave his commitment to Purdue.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1is5gn_0gNYFzV000

The Tigers also recently offered four-star recruit Brock Glenn, despite Glenn already having a list of schools including Mississippi State, TCU, Auburn, Florida State and Ohio State. The only other top 20 quarterback who is uncommitted is Avery Johnson, a Kansas prospect likely going to Kansas State.

Some could argue that none of this really matters since the Tigers landed Howard, a four-star recruit and St. Thomas More star, during last year's cycle.

But there's a reason why the elite programs in college football hoard top quarterback prospects as if they're collecting Pokémon cards.

Quarterback is the most important position, and there's no such thing as having too many of them. If one leaves for the transfer portal or gets injured, there's another one to take his place.

No school, especially one with national championship aspirations, ever wants to come close to the situation LSU was in last year — starting a wide receiver at quarterback during a bowl game.

Kelly understands this. It's why he convinced Brennan, a sixth-year senior, to return and brought in Daniels from the portal despite already having two scholarship quarterbacks.

With Brennan leaving and Daniels possibly going after this season, LSU needs a third scholarship quarterback and someone who could at least challenge Howard and Nussmeier for the starting job.

But the music is about to stop and the chairs are starting to fill up. Kelly is running out of time to find his man.

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser and the USA TODAY Sports South Region. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Arch Manning, Jaden Rashada and LSU football's Class of 2023 QB problem

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theadvocate.com

LSU baseball has landed one of the biggest names in the transfer portal

LSU landed a commitment from former UCLA pitcher Thatcher Hurd, The Advocate confirmed Wednesday, the latest in a series of splashy offseason transfers for Jay Johnson and the Tigers baseball team. Hurd, a freshman right-hander, was ranked the No. 1 pitcher in California and the No. 11 right-handed pitcher in...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Baton Rouge, LA
Football
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Football
Local
Louisiana College Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
Baton Rouge, LA
College Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Baton Rouge, LA
LSU Reveille

Former football stars help create NIL opportunities for LSU athletes through interactive web platform

Last Saturday, the Bayou Cat Crew, a new web-focused NIL platform held its first event for players and fans. The Bayou Cat Crew partnered with The Players Lounge, an NIL web platform that allows college athletes to connect with fans in numerous ways. The Players Lounge founding member and former Georgia quarterback Aaron Murray teamed with former LSU national championship winning running back Jacob Hester to expand the project to Baton Rouge.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Scott Rabalais: Ole Miss' CWS title doesn't make life much tougher for LSU than it already was

The sight of the Ole Miss Rebels finally dogpiling in Omaha, Nebraska, after finally winning the College World Series, was no doubt a chilling one to many LSU baseball fans. Ole Miss, one of LSU’s chief rivals in the same division. Ole Miss, coached by Mike Bianco, the former LSU catcher and one-time assistant under Skip Bertman. Ole Miss, the latest team from the Southeastern Conference to win a national title from a conference that just seems to get tougher by the sport and by the day.
OMAHA, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eli Manning
Person
Myles Brennan
Person
Jayden Daniels
Person
Peyton Manning
WAFB

JACQUES TALK: New LSU offensive linemen

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - First-year LSU head football coach Brian Kelly likewise has an influx of new offensive linemen that will hopefully lead the Tigers to victory. In this video, we visit two true freshmen in Neville’s Will Campbell and Catholic High’s Emery Jones, along with East Tennessee State transfer and 5th year senior Tre’Mond Shorts.
BATON ROUGE, LA
bestofarkansassports.com

First Shots Fired: Former Arkansas Coach’s Move to LSU Already Making Recruiting Splash

The 2022 college baseball season isn’t but a couple of days past over but the former kings of the dirt diamond are making headlines. The LSU Tigers, with six national championships but none since 2009, have decided enough is enough with several other SEC West schools having all the fun. In a total power play, LSU only let SEC West rival Ole Miss have a day on their national championship before rocking the baseball world with the announcement of hiring Wes Johnson as their new pitching coach. Nice job Rebels, but the Tigers are reminding everyone who the traditional boss is in these parts.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu Football#Texas Football#American Football#College Football#Qb#Tigers#Manning Passing Academy
theadvocate.com

Zachary High holds signing day for 15 athletes

On May 10, 15 Zachary High School athletes from five teams signed to continue their athletic careers in college. Zachary High baseball, cross-country/track, football, softball and basketball teams were represented. Family, friends, teachers, coaches and students were in the gym to watch athletes sign their letters of intent. The students’...
ZACHARY, LA
lafourchegazette.com

Local baseball team takes home World Series Title

A local youth baseball team recently took home the top prize at their World Series at the Ripken Experience in Myrtle Beach. The Bayou Gators took home the title, scoring a 9-7 championship victory over the Miami Cubs in the finals to earn the title. The travel team is comprised...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
DeanLand

Southern Pearl Is a Jewel in the Baton Rouge Culinary Tiara

With an outstanding history of legendary local restaurants stretching back for decades, who would think that an out-of-town entry would crack our list of culinary favorites in Baton Rouge? We came of age when names like Ralph and Kacoos, Mike and Tony's, Jack Sabin's, Jake Staples and the original Phil's Oyster Bar dominated the who's who in the Capitol City restaurant scene.
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
peninsulachronicle.com

Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers Is Opening Two Peninsula Locations

Peninsula residents will soon have an additional restaurant option that specializes in chicken come this fall. Hampton as well as York County will soon be home to Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers. Based out of Baton Rouge, LA, the chain has been in business for almost 25 years and encompasses 640 locations in over half of the 50 United States. The only other location in Virginia is in Charlottesville.
YORK COUNTY, VA
iheart.com

Gulf Disturbance Increases Rain Chances For Louisiana

The disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico looks to bring higher rain chances and higher than normal tides to Louisiana, the National Weather Service Office for New Orleans and Baton Rouge said Wednesday. Southeast Louisiana is under a marginal risk of flash flooding through Saturday morning. The system has a...
LOUISIANA STATE
The Daily Advertiser

The Daily Advertiser

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
198K+
Views
ABOUT

theadvertiser.com is the home of The Daily Advertiser in Lafayette, Louisiana. Stay up to date on all the latest news, entertainment and sports in Acadiana.

 http://theadvertiser.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy