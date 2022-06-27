Arch Manning, Jaden Rashada and LSU football's Class of 2023 QB problem

BATON ROUGE -- Brian Kelly is in a quarterback pickle, and it has nothing to do with the upcoming season.

Yes, LSU football needs a starting quarterback this year. But it still has options, with four quarterbacks — Jayden Daniels , Walker Howard , Garrett Nussmeier and Myles Brennan — who were four-star recruits and two (Daniels and Brennan) that have starting experience at a Power 5 school.

The present should figure itself out. It's the future that LSU's coach should be worrying about.

The Tigers are running out of options, and quickly, in finding an elite quarterback recruit for its 2023 class. In a game of musical chairs, they're be in danger of losing a seat.

When Arch Manning's first tweet included the words "University of Texas" and "committed," a WARNING sign in red flashing letters should have appeared in the minds of LSU fans. A siren needed to accompany it after four-star recruit Jaden Rashada chose Miami over LSU on Sunday.

Truth be told, the Tigers probably didn't have a real shot at landing Manning, the No. 1 player in the nation. Georgia, Alabama and Texas had been the favorites since March, and LSU had always been playing catchup, especially since last year's coaching change.

But the Tigers had a real chance at Rashada, who made an official visit to Baton Rouge and placed them among his five finalists.

Manning and Rashada aren't the only ones who have spurned LSU for different pastures either.

Eli Holstein, a four-star prospect and top-60 recruit from Zachary, committed to Alabama despite visiting LSU toward the end of his recruitment and his father, Scott, having played for the Tigers.

As for who's left, there are only two uncommitted top 10 quarterbacks in 247Sports Composite's rankings: five-star Dante Moore (No. 4), four-star Dylan Lonergan (No. 9).

LSU is in the hunt for Moore, who has been to Baton Rouge for a visit and met Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase during the spring game. As the No. 12 recruit in the nation, Moore is the type of talent who could elevate the Tigers back to its national title aspirations.

But there's no guarantee that Moore is coming to LSU. 247Sports and On3Sports forecast that he is going to Oregon, and there are plenty of other contenders for his pledge, including Notre Dame, Michigan and Texas A&M.

Its odds on Lonergan are an even longer shot. So if LSU loses out on both, which is more likely than not, the Tigers wouldn't have too many more options.

Their primary target would likely be four-star prospect and Woodlawn Baton Rouge recruit Rickie Collins. Collins has been a fast riser in the recruiting rankings, but in order to land him, LSU would need him to leave his commitment to Purdue.

The Tigers also recently offered four-star recruit Brock Glenn, despite Glenn already having a list of schools including Mississippi State, TCU, Auburn, Florida State and Ohio State. The only other top 20 quarterback who is uncommitted is Avery Johnson, a Kansas prospect likely going to Kansas State.

Some could argue that none of this really matters since the Tigers landed Howard, a four-star recruit and St. Thomas More star, during last year's cycle.

But there's a reason why the elite programs in college football hoard top quarterback prospects as if they're collecting Pokémon cards.

Quarterback is the most important position, and there's no such thing as having too many of them. If one leaves for the transfer portal or gets injured, there's another one to take his place.

No school, especially one with national championship aspirations, ever wants to come close to the situation LSU was in last year — starting a wide receiver at quarterback during a bowl game.

Kelly understands this. It's why he convinced Brennan, a sixth-year senior, to return and brought in Daniels from the portal despite already having two scholarship quarterbacks.

With Brennan leaving and Daniels possibly going after this season, LSU needs a third scholarship quarterback and someone who could at least challenge Howard and Nussmeier for the starting job.

But the music is about to stop and the chairs are starting to fill up. Kelly is running out of time to find his man.

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser and the USA TODAY Sports South Region. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Arch Manning, Jaden Rashada and LSU football's Class of 2023 QB problem