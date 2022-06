The United States Supreme Court has handed down a ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that found there was a constitutional right to abortion. In Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the Court ruled 6-3 that The Constitution makes no reference to abortion, and no such right is implicitly protected by any constitutional provision. Abortion regulation has now been returned to the individual states. Yet rather than resolving the debate over abortion in the US, we will likely see a dramatic escalation of abortion lawsuits and legislation. That is because the goal of abortion opponents has always been to stop...

