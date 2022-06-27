ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Hearthstone - Murder at Castle Nathria Cinematic Trailer

IGN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHearthstone's Murder at Castle Nathria expansion launches on August 2, 2022. Watch the cinematic trailer for this...

www.ign.com

IGN

Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration - Announcement Trailer

Check out the trailer for Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration, an upcoming interactive game experience that will be available in November 2022 on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Series X/S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Windows PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration is an interactive history of the publisher, featuring the ability to unlock games across five decades of Atari's library while learning about the background behind the games and the individuals behind the projects on six platforms including Atari 2600, Atari 5200, Atari 7800, Atari ST, Atari Jaguar, and Atari Lynx. Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration also features never-before-seen interviews, sketches, as well as bonus games including dozens of newly finished "never-completed" or unreleased games from the 1980s, and much more from Atari's history.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The First 17 Minutes of The Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle Gameplay

Check out the First 17 minutes of The Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle. We stroll through the new area, High Isle, as we uncover how mysterious ship wreckage was cast on its shores. In this The Elder Scrolls Online Gameplay video we show the start of Bethesda Softworks newest ESO 2022 expansion, ESO High Isle. Named after the new location, The Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle story begins as a quest to find what's behind the Storm that caused the wreckage. Please enjoy this ESO gameplay looking at the opening minutes. 00:00 Talk to Lady Arabelle Davaux 03:38 Investigate the Inn 06:23 Investigate the Shallows 08:20 Search the Cave 11:50 Investigate the Lighthouse 14:20 Retrieve the Lighthouse Idol.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

DNF Duel Video Review

Check out our review for DNF Duel, the new fighter from Arc System Works based on Dungeon Fighter Online! For this DNF Duel review, we played the game mainly on PC, and a little bit on PlayStation. We go over how we feel about the characters (Dragon Knight, Ranger, Swift Master, Enchantress, Launcher, Vanguard, etc.), the online and offline modes, the art, the mechanics, and unfortunately how much of a snooze the story is. DNF is the Korean name for what we call dungeon fighter online. Come for the Crusader's ridiculous Wall move, stay for the Kunoichi's dumb Fire Tornado.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Johnny Depp Reportedly Gets a Rs. 2,355 Crore Offer and Apology from Disney to Return to Pirates of the Caribbean

Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard was probably one of the most spoken-about celebrity trial we have seen in recent times. The verdict was eventually in Depp's favour considering Amber Heard was ordered by the court to pay a fee of over $10 million. Now, latest reports have suggested that Disney is planning to get Mr. Depp back as Captain Jack Sparrow with a mammoth contract.
MOVIES
IGN

Skull & Bones Release Date Leaks, FromSoft's Next Game Almost Finished - Beyond 756

This week on one of IGN's most popular PlayStation shows, bumbling substitute host Max Scoville is joined by rowdy Italian Brian Altano and award-winning journalist Matt Kim. Full disclosure: we initially planned this week's episode to be a live God of War Ragnarok State of Play post-show, but we still hadn't heard anything so that got scrapped last minute. Bear with us as we goof around and discuss this week's PlayStation-adjacent news, such as a leaked Skull & Bones release date, the Horizon Zero Dawn/Forbidden West Netflix show's leaked title ("Horizon 2074") and news that FromSoftware's next unannounced game is in final stages of development. Is it Armored Core 6? Very possibly, but how do you make an Armored Core game in a post-Dark Souls gaming landscape? PlayStation Plus games for july have been revealed, along with some hot new musical additions to the official PlayStation Plus Spotify playlist that we learned is a thing. A former Days Gone director announced his next project, Ashfall, which sounds cool until you get to the part about NFTs. A new law in Quebec requiring immigrants to learn French to access government services, which might cause problems for the many Montreal-based video game studios' efforts to recruit new talent. None of us can speak French very well, but we try. Plus, we chatted a little about Plague Tale: Requiem, which is coming to PS5 later this year, and Neon White, which isn't announced for any PlayStation devices, but Matt wanted to talk about it so don't blame me.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Trailer Brings Back a Classic DBZ Villain

The next Dragon Ball Super movie will premiere globally in August and a new trailer shows off the return of a classic villain. Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is the 21st feature film in the venerable Dragon Ball series. Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is set after the Galactic Patrol Prisoner Saga and stars Gohan and Piccolo as they team up against an old foe: Cell.
MOVIES
IGN

Railgrade - Gameplay Trailer

Railgrade is a rail management game that challenges players to build railway systems for transporting cargo, all while keeping the economy going. Railgrade is coming to PC via the Epic Games Store and Nintendo Switch in 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Witcher DLC is Coming to Lost Ark This Winter

Lost Ark is receiving The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt-themed DLC that's expected to be released this winter. The DLC was revealed during Lost Ark's summer showcase (that focuses on the South Korean version of the game) and spotted by PCGamesN, it's currently unclear if the DLC will be released for just this version or if it'll hit the western version of Lost Ark too.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Hell Freezes Over: Xbox Outsells PS5 in Japan – Unlocked 550

Yes, you're reading that right: Xbox Series X and S outsold the PS5 in Japan, of all places, both individually and combined. We discuss this small victory for Xbox in Japan as well as the bigger picture. Plus: we debate the proposed inclusion of microtransactions in Halo: The Master Chief Collection and their effect on the industry at large (including the upcoming Diablo 4), our reaction to Overwatch 2 overwriting the original game, and more!
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The 10 Best Legend of Zelda Games

For 36 years, Link has been traversing the fields and ruins of Hyrule in a seemingly never-ending quest to save Princess Zelda. His journey has spanned many consoles, redefining the franchise again and again. From its humble beginnings on the NES to the groundbreaking 3D action-adventure in Ocarina of Time, we decided to take a look back at The Legend of Zelda’s impressive history in gaming, bringing you the very best mainline Zelda games, ranked.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Dr Disrespect Feels Warzone 2 Will Not Live Up To The Standards of The Original Game

Sequel season is here and the players are receiving sequels to all their beloved titles. First on the list would be Overwatch 2 that players are keeping an eye out for, as it already has gameplay and a release date ready for the players. The next one does not fall that behind, due to the enormous stature of the prequel. Yes, we are talking about Warzone 2, the massive Call of Duty Battle Royale franchise that is up for a much needed refresh.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

'Biggest PR Scandal'- Dr Disrespect Berates Call of Duty Warzone's 'Ricochet' Anti-Cheat

Cheaters have become extremely prevalent in gaming nowadays and are hampering the experience for other players. The cheaters use mods such as Aim Assist that help get them get a significant edge over others. Well, mods are quite fun in offline titles, but in online games, the spirit of competition just gets spoilt. Therefore, games have started implementing anti-cheat softwares, to put a halt to these cheaters from ruining the game experience.
VIDEO GAMES
ClutchPoints

Every Feature Added to the Overwatch 2 Beta This Week

The Overwatch 2 Beta has begun anew, and it brings about lots of new features as well as improvements to make the game feel better. Unlike the previous one, the Overwatch 2 Beta this time is cross-platform, and available on PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Fire Commander - Release Date Trailer

Fire Commander launches on Steam on July 27, 2022. Watch the latest trailer for another look at this upcoming tactical RTS game where you lead different types of firefighting operations, and manage and develop the skills of firefighters.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

WoW: Wrath Of The Lich King Classic Is Getting Quest Tracking After All

Despite initially saying automated quest tracking wouldn't be present for World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Classic, the feature is now slated to be added "at some point," according to Blizzard. When Blizzard announced Wrath of the Lich King Classic in April, it confirmed that certain features added...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Minecraft Wiki Guide

Minecraft's Arrows are projectiles that serve as ammunition for the Bow weapon. They are affected by gravity and thus will travel in an arc after being fired, and will travel more slowly if show in water. An arrow can deal up to three Hearts of damage, but will deal less if a Bow isn't fully drawn (this isn't an issue with Crossbows). Arrows can be obtained as a drop from Skeletons or as a Crafted weapon.
VIDEO GAMES

Community Policy