ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

3 moves Detroit Pistons should make after drafting Jaden Ivey, Jalen Duren

By Robbie Stratakos
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yohED_0gNYCNVN00

The Detroit Pistons had a banger of an NBA Draft, attaining Purdue guard Jaden Ivey (No. 5) and Memphis big man Jalen Duren (No. 13 via trade with the Charlotte Hornets).

Ivey is an electric scorer and creates an enticing backcourt alongside Cade Cunningham, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. Duren is an athletic and productive big man on both ends of the floor. These draft selections come after the Pistons traded Jerami Grant to the Portland Trail Blazers.

Already armed with an exciting core and $40 million in cap space, here are three moves the Detroit Pistons should make this summer.

Detroit Pistons trade Kelly Olynyk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x0Cfy_0gNYCNVN00
Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The Pistons need to move Olynyk, who they signed to a three-year deal last offseason. It was an imprudent contract from the jump and the Duren selection makes Olynyk even more expendable.

Now, Olynyk is a starting-caliber center. He’s one of the better shooting big men in the NBA, can put the ball on the floor, defends well and has found success on playoff teams. A healthy Olynyk simply takes playing time away from Duren and big man Isaiah Stewart.

Sticking with Stewart, the University of Washington product has continually provided a respectable interior presence. He hits the boards at a plausible clip for someone who’s 6-foot-8, finishes inside and can hit mid- and long-range jump shots. Stewart and Duren make for a tantalizing interior combo, whether one backs up the other or they start next to each other.

Detroit should be able to move Olynyk for a future second-round draft selection or at least straight-up shed his salary. Only $3 million of Olynyk’s projected $12 million 2023-24 salary is guaranteed.

Related: See where Detroit Pistons land in 2022 NBA power rankings

Detroit Pistons sign Otto Porter Jr.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n6r2W_0gNYCNVN00
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The Pistons have been one of the worst teams in the NBA in recent memory. In other words, they need help in every aspect of the game. Porter improves them on both ends.

Related: Detroit Pistons ‘less likely’ to pursue Deandre Ayton

The 29-year-old is a proven “three-and-d” player. He’s an efficient outside shooter with the physical build to put the ball on the floor and disrupt his defensive assignment. Porter will be a primary shooter in head coach Dwane Casey’s offense, as Cunningham and Ivey figure to get a great deal of points from attacking the basket.

The veteran forward stretches the floor while beefing up a team that’s severely lacking on the defensive end. As a member of the starting five, Porter gives Cunningham and Ivey someone to bounce the ball out to on the perimeter. Coming off the bench, Porter provides a veteran two-way player to complement a young bench corps (Frank Jackson, Hamidou Diallo, Luka Garza and one of Duren and Stewart).

Detroit’s issue in signing Porter, who’s in his prime and just won the NBA Finals with the Golden State Warriors, is that he may prefer to play for a contender. This is where trading Olynyk comes into play. With roughly $12 million coming off the books, the Pistons can offer Porter a contract in the ballpark of $10-12 million per season.

Miles Bridges returns home

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LOZU2_0gNYCNVN00
Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Despite the recent infusion of positivity, the Pistons are still a rebuilding team, winning just 23 games last season. Signing Bridges gives the Pistons a roadmap to the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Detroit could have a pair of go-to scorers in Cunningham and Ivey, but a team in this position can’t have enough talent. A Michigan native, Bridges would play a vital role in Casey’s offense. The University of Michigan State product is coming off a breakout season with the Hornets. He attacked the basket, posed a respectable shooting threat and most notably averaged 20.2 points per game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wu6ZN_0gNYCNVN00 Also Read:
Detroit Pistons ‘less likely’ to pursue Deandre Ayton after strong 2022 NBA Draft

Bridges replaces Grant from the standpoint of the Pistons having a legitimate frontcourt scorer. In this case, they get four years younger and a player as impactful on the offensive end. With Bridges in the fold, Detroit would have a well-rounded starting five and rotation as a whole.

Cunningham and Ivey are talented scorers with differing offensive strong suits. Saddiq Bey is blossoming into a reliable wing scorer. Bridges is a budding star and physical frontcourt player. Duren and Stewart have the upside to be sturdy starting centers. Meanwhile, the likes of Porter, Jackson, Diallo and Garza would make for a compelling second unit.

It may very well cost a max contract to get Bridges out of Charlotte, but it’s a worthwhile investment for Detroit. They’ll have a deep core with upside for days to move forward with.

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fadeawayworld.net

Andrew Wiggins' Girlfriend Posts Hot Pictures From Their Vacation Together With An Interesting Caption: "Exactly Where I'm Supposed To Be"

Andrew Wiggins is having the time of his life after winning his first NBA title, as he should. Wiggins played a starring role for the Golden State Warriors in the 2022 playoffs, as the Dubs completed a remarkable turnaround from missing the playoffs to becoming NBA champions. He was partying hard in Las Vegas in the aftermath and is now chilling on vacation with his longtime girlfriend, Mychal Johnson.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan Basketball
Detroit, MI
Sports
Detroit, MI
Basketball
City
Charlotte, MI
City
Memphis, MI
ClutchPoints

Lakers star LeBron James slapped with harsh $36.5 million Kyrie Irving reality by Skip Bayless

Before Kyrie Irving announced his decision to opt-in to his player option with the Brooklyn Nets for the upcoming season, a potential move to the Los Angeles Lakers to reunite with LeBron James was actually picking up a lot of steam. That deal isn’t exactly dead, but it is clear that Kyrie isn’t ready to […] The post Lakers star LeBron James slapped with harsh $36.5 million Kyrie Irving reality by Skip Bayless appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Kanye West Has Reportedly Signed Another Big Athlete

As Kanye West continues to expand his endeavors beyond music and fashion, his latest venture, Donda Sports, signed another big name, according to TMZ. With Front Office Sports reporting, "In the last 48 hours, Kanye West and Donda Sports have signed both Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown," via the Hollywood outlet.
CELEBRITIES
Hoops Rumors

Pistons to decline options on Luka Garza, Carsen Edwards

The Detroit Pistons will not pick up the team options of center Luka Garza and guard Carsen Edwards, James Edwards III of The Athletic tweets. The option on Garza, a second-round pick last season, is $1,563,518. The option figure for Edwards, who joined the Pistons late last season, is $1,815,677.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelly Olynyk
Person
Saddiq Bey
Person
Dwane Casey
Person
Frankie Montas
Person
Isaiah Stewart
Person
Luka Garza
Person
Deandre Ayton
Person
Jerami Grant
Person
Cade Cunningham
Person
Hamidou Diallo
Yardbarker

Tracy McGrady reveals the only way to fix the Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers entered the 2021-22 NBA season widely regarded as championship contenders. It was them and the Brooklyn Nets. A big reason that everyone acknowledged was responsible for the Lakers’ struggles was the offseason acquisition of Russell Westbrook. He just couldn’t mesh with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
LOS ANGELES, CA
fadeawayworld.net

Paul George Reacts On Instagram After John Wall Decides To Sign With The Los Angeles Clippers

As the Los Angeles Clippers look to take some inspiration from the Golden State Warriors to go from missing the playoffs to NBA champions, they have added a potentially big piece to their championship puzzle. After the Rockets failed to find a trade partner for John Wall, they secured a buyout with the former All-Star and reports indicate he is set to sign with the Clippers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#Nba Finals#The Detroit Pistons#Purdue#The Charlotte Hornets
fadeawayworld.net

Kendrick Perkins Accused LeBron James And Dwyane Wade Of Trying To Break The OKC Big 3 By Pushing James Harden To Find His Own Team: "They Were Trying To Break The Oklahoma City Thunder Up So They Could Win More Titles.”

The 2012 Oklahoma City Thunder squad with Russell Westbrook, James Harden, and Kevin Durant made it all the way to the NBA Finals even when people didn't believe them to do so. However, they were beaten by the LeBron James-led Miami Heat, who won their first title of the Big 3 era with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
The Spun

Russell Wilson Reacts To Death Of Legendary Broncos QB

Marlin Briscoe, the first Black quarterback to start a modern professional football game, died Monday at the age of 76. His daughter, Angela Marriott, confirmed to the Associated Press that Briscoe died of a California hospital after facing circulation issues in his legs. Briscoe began his career with the Denver...
DENVER, CO
fadeawayworld.net

Andre Iguodala Reveals A Story When Draymond Green Was Angry At Stephen Curry For Taking Bad Shots, And How Stephen Curry’s 'Cold-Blooded' Reaction Had Green Stunned

The Golden State Warriors are probably one of the most closely knitted teams in the NBA. The core of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green has been playing together for years. In their journey together, the Dubs have won four rings in the last eight seasons. One of the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
fadeawayworld.net

Eddy Curry Says The Chicago Bulls Offered Him $400K A Year For 50 Years To Take A DNA Test, But He Turned Them Down: "That Didn't Really Sit Well With With Me. I Felt Like That Wasn't Really Honest."

Eddy Curry didn't have the type of career that many predicted for him when he entered the NBA, but he still tried to make the most out of his opportunities, playing for good teams and trying to make an impact on each one of them. However, after his heart started acting up, things went south for Curry, who couldn't keep the pace, decreasing his level season after season.
CHICAGO, IL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

63K+
Followers
50K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy