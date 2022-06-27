ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zeeland, MI

Zeeland's Nate Brinks is Holland Sentinel Boys Water Polo Player of the Year

By Dan D'Addona, The Holland Sentinel
 2 days ago
Zeeland's Nate Brinks knew he was going to have to raise his game and his leadership to a new level in the water this season.

After a couple of pandemic-altered water polo seasons, Brinks was a senior on a young team that didn't have much high school experience altogether.

Brinks indeed saw his game rise from an offensive and defensive perspective and was selected as the Holland Sentinel Boys Water Polo Player of the Year.

"I feel like our season went well. It would have been nice to make state, but as we professed throughout the season, our awareness increased and that helped us become better as a team," Brinks said.

He earned all-state honors after scoring 61 goals and tallying 11 assists, 52 steals and five blocked shots.

But the number that sticks out is his 76 drawn exclusions. That means that 76 times he was in position so that his opponent was called for a penalty and excluded, meaning like hockey, his team got a power play. Those scoring changes are huge and add up.

"Nate is one of the smartest water polo players I have ever coached. He always knew when and how to drive and how to get defenders caught in bad positions," Zeeland coach Zac Geschwendt said. "On defense we could put him against some of the best players in the state and he would be able to shut them down at set.

"That drawn exclusion number is crazy. We played 24 games this season, which means that Nate averaged almost three drawn exclusions a game. That either gets a player kicked out or puts him on edge for the entire second half."

While the goals are exciting, Brinks said that defensive prowess is his favorite part of water polo.

"I really like 2-meter defense. That is my biggest strength. I like that it is really aggressive. It feels really good when you stop someone from scoring. It is a you-against-them scenario and it is fun to get stops," Brinks said.

His offense wasn't bad, either, obviously, with 61 goals.

"My outside shooting was something I really focused on improving this year," he said.

It made him one of the most well-rounded players in the state.

"Nate was one of best utility players the past few seasons," Geschwendt said. "He was one of the big reasons for our success the last few years. He stepped into a larger role this year to score goals and nearly brought a very young team to a third state tournament run."

— Contact Sports Editor Dan D'Addona at Dan.D'Addona@hollandsentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @DanDAddona and Facebook @Holland Sentinel Sports.

