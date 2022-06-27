ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Mystics sign former Lynx guard Evina Westbrook

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cf7k7_0gNYCKrC00

The Washington Mystics signed guard Evina Westbrook on Monday. Terms were not disclosed.

The 23-year-old rookie played in 14 games (two starts) this season with the Minnesota Lynx, averaging 2.6 points and 12.4 minutes. The Lynx waived her on Friday.

The Seattle Storm drafted Westbrook in the second round (21st overall) in the 2022 WNBA Draft. She was released before the season and signed a hardship contract with Minnesota on May 12.

Westbrook played two seasons of college basketball at UConn (2020-22) and two at Tennessee (2017-19). She averaged 9.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists in her final season with the Huskies.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle, WA
College Basketball
Local
Washington College Basketball
State
Tennessee State
State
Washington State
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Basketball
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
Local
Washington Basketball
Yardbarker

Tracy McGrady reveals the only way to fix the Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers entered the 2021-22 NBA season widely regarded as championship contenders. It was them and the Brooklyn Nets. A big reason that everyone acknowledged was responsible for the Lakers’ struggles was the offseason acquisition of Russell Westbrook. He just couldn’t mesh with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
LOS ANGELES, CA
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Fans React To Ayesha Curry After They Noticed Her Smoking A Cigar During Warriors' Celebrations: "Ayesha Curry Lighting Up That Celtics Pack In The Back."

The Golden State Warriors clinched the NBA title in 6 games against the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals, making it the 4th time they have achieved the ultimate goal with their current core of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green. After being doubted by several media members and fans, the Warriors' return to the top was celebrated in style by the players themselves and also their families.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brittney Griner
The Spun

Look: NBA World Reacts To Viral Ayesha Curry Photo

Ayesha Curry, the wife of Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry, sure does know how to have a good time. The Warriors are now a few weeks removed from winning the NBA Finals, beating Boston in Game 6 to win the title. Ever since, Golden State players and their families...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minnesota Lynx#The Washington Mystics#Russian
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Seen Working Out With Former Championship Teammate JR Smith

LeBron James has already been putting work into improving his game this summer. While the Lakers forward may be entering his 20th year in the league, he still needs to keep improving to keep up with the NBA as it gets more competitive every season. The young talents coming through have made LeBron a target due to his legendary status, so he needs to show everyone that he is still the best around.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
WNBA
The Spun

Hawks Are Rumored To Be On Verge Of Blockbuster Trade

The Atlanta Hawks are reportedly close to making a major move. According to WSB-TV's Zach Klein, the Hawks are "on [the] verge" of acquiring Dejounte Murray from the San Antonio Spurs. They would reportedly exchange veteran forward Danilo Gallinari and multiple first-round draft picks. While it's unclear how many picks...
ATLANTA, GA
Hoops Rumors

Pistons to decline options on Luka Garza, Carsen Edwards

The Detroit Pistons will not pick up the team options of center Luka Garza and guard Carsen Edwards, James Edwards III of The Athletic tweets. The option on Garza, a second-round pick last season, is $1,563,518. The option figure for Edwards, who joined the Pistons late last season, is $1,815,677.
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Knicks Have Reportedly Expressed Interest In Blockbuster Trade

There's no worse-kept secret than the New York Knicks' interest in signing Jalen Brunson. However, he's reportedly not the only star guard they're pursuing this summer. According to SNY's Ian Begley, they have also "expressed interest" in acquiring Dejounte Murray from the San Antonio Spurs. The Knicks have cleared considerable...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

63K+
Followers
50K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy