Races to watch in Tuesday's primaries: NY governor, Illinois U.S. House, Colorado secretary of state

WASHINGTON – Tuesday primaries feature themes that have marked the entire 2022 election year: a big state governor's race, incumbents running against each other in new congressional districts and a high-profile contest for the normally low-level job of secretary of state.

Of course, there are local differences in every race: The Republican primary for secretary of state in Colorado features a county clerk under indictment over unsuccessful efforts to find voter fraud in Donald Trump's loss of the 2020 presidential election .

Democrats and Republicans are voting in the states of New York, Colorado, Illinois, Oklahoma and Utah, with many of the races featuring incumbents who are favored to win both Tuesday and in the fall general elections.

"Make your plan to vote, and let’s do this," tweeted Gov. Kathy Hochul, D-N.Y., one of many office-holders on the ballot who are trying to crank up turnout.

Among the races to watch:

Rocky Mountain Secretary of State

Republicans who believe Trump's false claims of voter fraud are promoting a number of candidates for election administration offices, include the Colorado secretary of state.

The pro-Trump candidate is Tina Peters , a suspended Mesa County clerk and recorder and an election conspiracy theorist who is under indictment over allegations of copying election machine software. Peters, who has pleaded not guilty, has tried unsuccessfully to prove Trump's false claims of election fraud in 2020.

Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, center, reads the results from the first round of ballots for the 2020 presidential primary elections at the Mesa County election office in Grand Junction, Colo., on March 3, 2020. The county’s election equipment has been decertified and will have to be replaced following a security breach allegedly aided by Peters. McKenzie Lange/The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel via AP

She is opposed by Pam Anderson, a former Jefferson County clerk and recorder who supports mail-in balloting and says Trump's protests are eroding the public's faith in elections. Anderson has accused Peters of spreading disinformation.

The Republican primary also features Mike O’Donnell, an economist and naturalized U.S. citizen who was born in Australia and now lives in Yuma County. He has also questioned the 2020 election.

Voting rights group say Trump and the GOP are targeting election offices like secretary of state across the country, hoping to make it easier to steal the 2024 presidential election if the returns don't go their way.

The Colorado primary is also expected to include easy wins for a pair of prominent Democrats, U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet and Gov. Jared Polis.

Governor of the Empire State

Gov. Kathy Hochul , D-N.Y., who became the state's first female governor after Andrew Cuomo resigned over sexual harassment allegations, is a big favorite to win the Democratic primary against candidates Jumaane Williams and Tom Suozzi.

The Democratic nominee will face the winner of a contentious Republican primary featuring a family legacy candidate.

Andrew Giuliani , the son of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, is running against Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., and two other candidates. The GOP candidates have argued about which of them is the best conservative.

New York is unusual in that it is conducting a two-part primary this year. Because of a redistricting dispute, primary races for U.S. House and certain state legislative seats will be held Aug. 23.

Illinois: Intraparty battles

The drawing of new congressional lines – based on the 2020 Census – has forced incumbents to run against incumbents in newly drawn districts.

Illinois has two internecine battles Tuesday, one in each party.

The Republican battle features U.S. Rep. Mary Miller, R-Ill., who has Trump's endorsement but drew fire over the weekend for a racial remark.

During a Trump rally on Saturday, Miller thanked Trump for the Supreme Court decision affirming "white life;" Millers office said she meant to say "right to life" and was referring to last week's abortion decision. Miller herself tweeted, “I will always defend the RIGHT TO LIFE!”

Miller is running against Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Ill ., who called Miller's comment "just another part in a disturbing pattern of behavior she's displayed since coming to Congress."

Illinois' Democrat-on-Democrat battle features Reps. Marie Newman and Sean Casten in a new district in the Chicago suburbs. The two candidates are arguing over who is the most progressive and most effective member of Congress.

The Republican gubernatorial primary in Illinois features a proxy battle of billionaires. State legislator Darren Bailey and former prosecutor and suburban mayor Richard Irvin are backed by billionaires who have put more than $60 million into the race.

The winner will probably face incumbent Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who is heavily favored to win his primary.

Another theme in the Illinois governor's race, analysts said: Democratic groups spending money to help Bailey's chances in the Republican primary, believing he would be the easier candidate for Pritzker to beat. (This is also happening in the Colorado senatorial primaries, analysts said.)

"Democrats in some of these races are spending money to try to get some of the weaker candidates nominated," said Jessica Taylor, the Senate and governor elections editor with The Cook Political Report.

Utah: The Trump factor

Senator Mike Lee , a Republican seeking a third term in the U.S. Senate, is expected to win the GOP nomination again, but the nature of his primary opponents is interesting.

Both are outspoken Trump critics: Becky Edwards, a former state lawmaker, and Ally Isom, a business and community leader. Both opposed Trump's re-election bid in 2020, and both have criticized Lee's fealty to Trump, including his efforts to overturn the 2020 election loss to President Joe Biden.

In the fall election, the Republican nominee will face anti-Trump Independent candidate Evan McMullin , who has the backing of the Utah Democratic Party.

Oklahoma: The Inhofe Senate seat

No fewer than ten candidates are vying for the Republican nomination to replace Sen. James Inhofe, whose retirement announcement earlier this year surprised party members.

The array of candidates include a congressman (Markwayne Mullin); a bank executive and former state House speaker (T.W. Shannon); a former Inhofe chief-of-staff (Luke Holland); a current state senator (Sen. Nathan Dahm); and a former Trump Cabinet member (ex-EPA administrator Scott Pruitt).

If no candidate receives 50% of the vote, there will be an Aug. 23 runoff between the top two finishers.

Whoever survives the Republican race will be favored to win the fall election in this Republican-leaning state.

