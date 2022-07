Syracuse, N.Y. — Our reporting has documented the ongoing staffing struggles at the Syracuse Police Department, which is a reality top brass there are not hiding. Now with recruitment as a major focus, the Syracuse City Council just approved the hire of local digital marketing agency Solon Quinn Studios to help the department attract job candidates. This local team says they don't take the task lightly and are proud to help Syracuse Police show future officers why they should join the ranks. This all comes at a time when Chief Joe Cecile says the roster is low.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO