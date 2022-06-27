Dr. Hall, En Pointe School Of Dance Featured At Tuesdays At The Pond

Robert Bartko – George Michael Reborn – will perform for the Los Alamos Summer Concert Series Friday evening at Ashley Pond Park. Courtesy photo. This Friday, July 1st at Ashley Pond Park, George Michael Reborn performs at the Los Alamos Summer Concert Series presented by Toyota of Santa Fe and sponsored by Longenecker & Associates and Pajarito Brewpub and Grill. This show is a must see! With his live vocals (no lip-syncing here), Robert Bartko exudes the energy and passion of George in the 80’s and 90’s… getting the crowd on the dance floor for Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go and prompting standing ovations for his performance of Careless Whisper. Robert is a spot-on George Michael lookalike, with the vocal range, dance moves, crowd interaction, and charisma that will leave you cheering for an encore. Close your eyes and you’ll swear you’re listening to the real deal, not a George Michael impersonator. For more information about George Michael Reborn visit, www.GeorgeMichaelReborn.com.

LOS ALAMOS, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO