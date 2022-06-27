ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Alamos, NM

Dr. Hall, En Pointe School Of Dance Featured At Tuesdays At The Pond

By Los Alamos Reporter
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Los Alamos Creative District is bringing back recording artist Dr. Hall for the third year as part of the Tuesday at the Pond concert series. He will take the stage from 6-8 p.m. June 28 at Ashley Pond...

KRQE News 13

Unique menu items at the County Line BBQ

They provide out-of-this-world BBQ. The County Line is Albuquerque’s premier spot for not only the best BBQ in town along with their cocktails, breathtaking views, and beyond. They offer guests some giant ribs, fresh homemade bread, and some other stunning menu items. To get a taste of everything they have to offer, visit countyline.com/albuquerque_nm/.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Pro-Choice March Planned For This Evening At Ashley Pond Park

Gwyneth Lyons, 17, who graduated from Los Alamos High School in May, is organizing a pro-choice march beginning today at 5 p.m at Ashley Pond Park. Those who support abortion rights and want to demonstrate that support to the public and elected officials are encouraged to bring signs, a good pair of walking shoes, and meet up near the elephant statue to join the march. Image by Gwyneth Lyons.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
a-z-animals.com

The Absolute Best Camping Near Albuquerque

Albuquerque lies in the high desert of New Mexico and is the largest city in the state. Tourists forms all over the country come to this cultural city for its rich history, vibrant Southwest art scene, and the annual International Balloon Fiesta. But did you know that Albuquerque has some awesome camping spots where you can connect with nature? Check out these sites for the absolute best camping near Albuquerque!
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

City approves Albertson’s, food court near Presbyterian Rust

Albertson’s Market Street is the second in the state, the first being in Santa Fe. The Market Street brand features a wide range of natural and organic foods, including its own O-organics line, a concierge event planning service and a specialty floral department. Developed by Roy Solomon, Margarita Hill...
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

Headbanger’s Market bringing local scene together

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – This definitely wasn’t your mom’s farmer’s market.. unless she likes to jam out to Black Sabbath on her way. It was the Headbanger’s Market on Central Avenue in northwest Albuquerque. There were more than 30 vendors with handcrafted items, fresh foods, and more for the metal aficionado. It also wouldn’t be a […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

‘Diaz Kitchen & Sushi Bar’ hosts grand opening this week

Check out this new sushi experience. Diaz Kitchen & Sushi Bar is located in Albuquerque they are locally and a family-owned restaurant. Manuel Diaz Gonzales is the head chef behind the restaurant and he is bringing many decades of sushi and food service experience to this downtown spot. They offer dine-in or take-out options. They also have some unique options for sushi, including a sushi burger. Diaz Kitchen & Sushi Bar is hosting a grand opening on June 29, visit to reserve your spot diazkitchenandsushibar.com/.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Firework fire danger in New Mexico for 4th of July weekend

Monsoon rain has hammered New Mexico, bringing moisture to our bone-dry forests, but is it enough to eliminate fire danger going into the holiday weekend? KOAT asked Santa Fe Fire Chief Brian Moya and Bernalillo County Fire Marshal Mark McConnell for the answer. "We didn't have rain for almost five...
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Obituary: Chuck Forest July 3, 1938 – Nov. 20. 2021

Chuck Forest had a unique physical presence, a very memorable personality and a distinctive jolly laugh. He died suddenly of a heart attack in Santa Fe at the age of 83.38356 years. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00, Saturday, July 9, 2022, at he Unitarian Church of Los Alamos. Vaccinations and masks are required in the church.
SANTA FE, NM
visitalbuquerque.org

Some of the Best Places to Get a Charcuterie Board

The perfect combination of meat, cheese and other delicious food, a good charcuterie board can elevate your dining experience. Here are a few of the best places to order a charcuterie board in Albuquerque. D.H. Lescombes Winery & Bistro. Photo Credit: Facebook. Located near Historic Old Town, D.H. Lescombes Winery...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

The stars show up for Duke City Comic Con

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Duke City Comic Con is in full swing and there is something to make everyone smile. There are a lot of vendors, both local and national, with tons of collectibles filling the Albuquerque Convention Center. But the main event is always the stars. One of the actors in attendance was Sam […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

