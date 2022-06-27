ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

What's Trending: Arnold has no smartphone, world's ugliest dog

By HNN Staff
hawaiinewsnow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTake shorter showers and limit the number of times you water your lawn. That's the message from Ernie Lau as we enter the hottest months of the year. Sunrise Sports: XFL...

www.hawaiinewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
BEAT OF HAWAII

Big Shift As Hawaii Tourism Boom Crushes Neighbor Islands +21%

Digging into dramatic growth in Hawaii tourism this summer, we were surprised at just how popular the neighbor islands have become in comparison to Honolulu. Read on for what that means on your next Hawaii vacation and how to cope. In fact, one neighbor island’s domestic visitor arrivals just rose 21% compared with the same period pre-Covid.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Staffing shortages a key factor in labor dispute at Hawaii’s largest hotel

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Union contracts at the Hilton Hawaiian Village are set to expire in two days and union workers are asking for help to deal with the summer travel rush. Aside from better pay and benefits, hospitality union workers are asking for full services and staffing as visitor numbers...
HAWAII STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
hawaiinewsnow.com

Ways to conserve water from BWS' Ernie Lau

The Rock hosted an XFL tryout at McKinley high school. Jerry Rice teaches Hawaii keiki. A Hawaii girls' soccer team wins on the mainland. What's Trending: Arnold has no smartphone, world's ugliest dog. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Arnold Schwarzenegger doesn't use a smartphone. And Guy introduces us to the...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

How to avoid a travel nightmare this summer

Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. SHOPO's view on how the state should handle bail reform. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. By Jonathan Jared Saupe. Gov. David Ige released...
HAWAII STATE
globalcirculate.com

Popular Hawaii eatery to close after 16 years amid inflation

After 16 years, Dean’s Drive Inn — a popular local restaurant in Hawaii — is closing. Located in Kaneohe on the island of Oahu and described as “the epitome of casual gourmet,” the eatery’s last day is set for July 10. Restaurant owners said...
KANEOHE, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Watching Your Wallet: Smart saving during inflation

Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. SHOPO's view on how the state should handle bail reform. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. By Jonathan Jared Saupe. Gov. David Ige released...
HAWAII STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Rice
hawaiinewsnow.com

Sunrise News Roundup (June 27, 2022)

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Monday, June 27, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. What's Trending: Arnold has no smartphone, world's ugliest dog. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Arnold Schwarzenegger doesn't use...
HAWAII STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Smartphone#Hotels#Pets#Mckinley
hawaiinewsnow.com

Tuesday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'

Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms.
HONOLULU, HI
islands.com

Look Inside this Rare, Phenomenal $22.5 Million Maui Estate

This home is fit for a royal family, or at least a family that wants every moment in Hawaiian to be elegant and unforgettable. Having just spent 10 days in Maui for a family vacation and distant relative’s wedding, I couldn’t help but set aside a little time to explore inward—especially when it came to the island’s magnificent homes. After all, who among us doesn’t love popping open the Realtor app now and then to do a little daydreaming, and who doesn’t love to actually do that in person? But nothing I saw while driving around in our Jeep rental compared to one special estate that is currently for sale on that same island.
HAWAII STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
hawaiinewsnow.com

Watching Your Wallet: New tools to help your credit score

A seized $325 million Russian yacht is now in San Diego, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Monday, June 27, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now.
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

What's Closed/Open on the Fourth of July in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KITV4) – The Fourth of July is a federal holiday in the United States commemorating the Declaration of Independence. The City and County of Honolulu offices will be closed on Monday, July 4 in observance of the Independence Day Holiday. • Emergency Medical Services, fire, lifeguard, medical examiner,...
HONOLULU, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy