Texans' Nico Collins flashing "off the charts" talent during offseason

By Aidan McGrath
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHouston Texans quarterback Davis Mills told reporters that second-year wideout Nico Collins "has a good grasp of the offense," and that "his talent is off the charts." Mills and Collins, both third round picks during the 2021 NFL...

The Spun

There's A New No. 1 Class In 2023 Recruiting Rankings

Ohio State has been on a recruiting roll of late, and the Buckeyes' string of commitments has placed them atop the team rankings. Following tonight's pledge from four-star cornerback Kayin Lee, Ohio State now has the No. 1 2023 recruiting class, according to 247Sports' Composite Rankings. The Buckeyes (256.79 total...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Hawks Are Rumored To Be On Verge Of Blockbuster Trade

The Atlanta Hawks are reportedly close to making a major move. According to WSB-TV's Zach Klein, the Hawks are "on [the] verge" of acquiring Dejounte Murray from the San Antonio Spurs. They would reportedly exchange veteran forward Danilo Gallinari and multiple first-round draft picks. While it's unclear how many picks...
ATLANTA, GA
FOX Sports

LeBron rumored to be considering a return to Cavaliers | FIRST THINGS FIRST

With the Los Angeles Lakers struggling to repeat their 2020 NBA Championship, it's not unheard of for rumors to begin to swirl around LeBron James, particularly one that hints he may be looking at a return to Cleveland. Chris Broussard and Nick Wright decide if there's any chance LeBron would play with the Cavaliers once again, and how they would feel if the star NBA player brought another championship to Cleveland.
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Cade Otton 'best option' for Buccaneers No. 1 tight end

Tampa Bay Buccaneers fourth-round rookie tight end Cade Otton is the "best option" to be the team's No. 1 tight end this season, writes Scott Smith of Buccaneers.com. Smith says the Buccaneers may not have a clear No. 1 tight end following Rob Gronkowski's retirement last week, but that "there is the potential for [Otton] to be the one tight end the Buccaneers keep on the field most often." The fourth-round pick hasn't practiced with the Buccaneers yet as he continues to recover from November ankle surgery, but Otton will be eight months removed from the procedure by the start of training camp. Shane Vereen of SiriusXM -- who covered Otton as a TV analyst in college and played with Tom Brady on the New England Patriots for four years -- expects Otton to be "one of the top rookie pass catchers" in 2022. "He is that good. He was a great college tight end," Vereen writes. "And I think he has the smarts to get on the same page in a Tom Brady offense. I think he’s going to surprise a lot of people.” Cameron Brate could wind up remaining second on the depth chart if Otton lives up to Smith and Vereen's expectations.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Clear Favorite Emerging For Steelers' Starting Quarterback Job

It doesn't look like Kenny Pickett will be the Pittsburgh Steelers starting quarterback to start the 2022-23 season. Pickett worked exclusively with the third-team offense during OTAs and minicamp, per Mark Kaboly of The Athletic. Mitch Trubisky likely worked with the starters during those sessions and has been seen as...
PITTSBURGH, PA
brownsnation.com

NFL Fans React To Latest Deshaun Watson Rumors

Fans across the NFL are waiting for the announcement of a potential suspension for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. He continues to face allegations of sexual assault and misconduct by various women. Starting Tuesday, we may start to get some answers to how long the quarterback will be sidelined. Reports...
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

2 players Rockets must sign in 2022 NBA free agency

The Rockets have jump started their rebuild following the third overall selection of Jabari Smith. They also recently made news by agreeing to a buyout with John Wall. With just 37 combined wins over the past two seasons and a slew of young talent now assembled, it is time for the Rockets to begin taking […] The post 2 players Rockets must sign in 2022 NBA free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Steelers' Najee Harris not among most-elusive RBs in NFL last season?

The numbers seem to show that Pittsburgh Steelers running back and 2021 rookie Najee Harris enjoyed an excellent debut pro season. According to ESPN stats, Harris ended last campaign fourth overall with 1,200 rushing yards, and the 24-year-old also contributed seven rushing touchdowns to go along with 74 receptions for 467 yards and three additional scores. However, former offensive lineman and current analyst Ross Tucker raised eyebrows when he said last week that he "was not overly impressed by" Harris and added that does not believe Harris is "a special player."
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

NFL Rumors: Alvin Kamara Suspension, Jimmy Garoppolo

In this edition of NFL rumors, we look at the possible suspension for Saints running back Alvin Kamara and Jimmy Garoppolo‘s trade market. Welcome to the midweek edition of NFL rumors on Full Press Coverage. The month of June is nearly complete which means NFL training camps begin in...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
numberfire.com

Deebo Samuel still desires trade from 49ers

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel has not rescinded his trade request, reports Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Samuel showed up for the 49ers' mandatory minicamp and Fowler says that "there's not a lot of league-wide chatter about a potential trade right now," so it remains to be seen whether the dynamic wideout will be in a different uniform Week 1. Samuel produced 1,770 yards from scrimmage with 14 touchdowns on 136 touches last season.
SANTA CLARA, CA
numberfire.com

Nick Fortes catching for Marlins on Tuesday

Miami Marlins catcher Nick Fortes is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Fortes will catch for left-hander Braxton Garrett on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Dakota Hudson and the Cardinals. Jacob Stallings moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Fortes for 8.8 FanDuel...
MIAMI, FL
FOX Sports

Steelers face tough QB choice between Pickett and Trubisky

The Pittsburgh Steelers are bringing back a handful of starters this upcoming season, but the biggest question persists: who will replace Ben Roethlisberger?. The Steelers signed Mitch Trubisky to a two-year deal in free agency and drafted Kenny Pickett with the 20th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Who will they choose to lead the offense to start the year?
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Terry McLaurin signs three-year $71 million contract extension with Washington

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin signed a three-year contract extension on Tuesday. On Tuesday, McLaurin put pen to paper on a contract extension to stay in Washington through the 2025 season. The deal is worth up to $71 million and includes a $28 million signing bonus, the largest ever given to a wide receiver. Now one of the highest paid wide receivers in the league, McLaurin will enter the 2022-23 season having to once again adjust to playing with a new quarterback in Carson Wentz.
NFL

