Athens, GA

2022 guide to family-friendly July 4th events in Athens and the surrounding area

By Stephanie Allen, Athens Banner-Herald
 2 days ago

The Fourth of July falls on a Monday this year with many celebratory events scheduled in the days leading up to the holiday.

Preliminary weather forecasts from the National Weather Service show that on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Athens is anticipated to have a 50% chance of thunderstorms.

Red, White + Blueberry Fest

Hadden Estate at DGD Farms will host acoustic music featuring country artist Clayton Hackle on Friday. There will be food available to purchase by WingHouse Express, King of Pops and Fizzy Peach Mobile Tap Co. The event is “BYOB” and attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs and blankets.

Commerce's Summer in the City Music & Fireworks

The Friday before the Fourth, the City of Commerce is hosting a music and fireworks event open to the public at Spencer Park downtown. There will be music from Fly Betty Band and a firework show at "dark 30."

Independence Day at Ciné

The drive-in is back this summer at Ciné, with a screening of "Independence Day" on Saturday at 9 p.m. Gates open an hour earlier at 8 with tickets based on the number of people in the car, at $30 for three or fewer passengers and $50 for more than four passengers.

Colbert’s Independence Day Celebration and Parade

On the Saturday morning before the Fourth of July, the Colbert community is joining together for its celebration. The festival will start at 8 a.m. and the parade will begin an hour later at 9.

The event will host vendors, barbecue and activities such as pony rides and games. There will also be music by the Country River Band.

Athens’ Star-Spangled Classic

Athens’ celebration will take place on the Saturday before the Fourth. A fireworks display will start at 9:30 p.m. from Athens-Ben Epps Airport and will be able to be seen from locations around the Lexington Road, Cherokee Road and Gaines School Road intersection.

Parking will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis near the airport and at Satterfield Park. Parking will not be available on Ben Epps Drive.

Classic City American Music Festival

Southern Brewing Company is hosting a lineup of Americana acts on Saturday to celebrate the Fourth of July. Doors open at noon and music starts at 1 p.m. until the last act at 8:15.

Tickets cost  $12 until Thursday and $15 Friday and Saturday as well as at the door.

In addition to the brewery’s lineup of beers, barbeque will be available from the BentWilly's BBQ food truck from 2 p.m. to 10.

Madison Independence Day Concert and Picnic

On Sunday, Madison will have a concert and picnic starting at 6 p.m. The free event will feature the Classic City Band of Athens. The concert will start at 7 and at 6:45, there will be the National Anthem. Attendees are encouraged to bring picnic baskets, coolers, tables or chairs.

Oglethorpe County Celebration

Oglethorpe County will be one of the few to host a celebration on July 4. The event will take place at 34 Lakeshore Drive in Crawford starting at 3 p.m. There will be barbeque, vendors, bouncy houses and fireworks.

