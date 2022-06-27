ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermilion Parish, LA

North Vermilion Dreams attend UDA Camp

Cover picture for the articleNV Dreams attended UDA Convention Camp this past weekend in Baton Rouge. They were one of several national ranking dance teams to attend the camp and represented Vermilion Parish well! The team competed...

Erath High School student, Nathan Touchet recognized as Carson Scholar

The Carson Scholar Fund recognizes students who excel both academically and in humanitarian accomplishments. 547 new students from across the country were named as 2022 Carson Scholars this year. In May, these remarkable scholars and their families were recognized at exclusive film premieres across the country. “Carson Scholars: Heroes Among Us,” featured live shots of scholars demonstrating how they are using their gifts and talents to make the world a better place. Touchet attended the premiere and award night in Chattanooga, Tennessee, where he was presented his medal and certificate from Dr. & Mrs. Carson. The Carson Scholars Fund, Inc. was founded in 1994 and has awarded more than 10,000 scholarships since it’s inception.
Piazza ending record run as Abbeville Mayor

Mark Piazza has spent the past 32 years, half his life, serving the city of Abbeville. For the past 20 years, that service has come with the title of mayor. Piazza will wrap up an Abbeville record five terms as mayor when his retirement becomes official later this week. Abbeville will swear in a new administration on Thursday.
