Northport, NY

Carnival Rides, Food and Fun at Fairs This Summer

By Pam Robinson
 2 days ago
Summer fun is back, with several festivals, street fairs and other events on the schedule. Here are a few of them.

St. Anthony Feast and Festival

St. Anthony of Padua Parish’s 2022 Family Feast & Festival will get underway Wednesday through Saturday Trinity Regional School, 1025 5th Ave, East Northport.

Carnival rides by Newton Shows, games, raffle, food music, fireworks and more are part of the lineup.

Admission to the festival is free. Ride tickets are $1.25 per ticket, $25 for 21 tickets, and $50 for 44 tickets. Each ride takes 4-6 tickets.

Pay one price for unlimited ride wristbands, $35 per wristband/per night. Advance sale wristbands are $29.95 each, and can be purchased at Yapsody.

Northport Firemen’s Fair

Steers Beach hosts the Northport Fire Department Fair, July 12-16.

Tuesday, July 12, 2022 7:00 pm

Thursday, July 14, 2022 7:00 pm

Friday, July 15, 2022 7:00 pm

Saturday, July 16, 2022 7:00 pm

Huntington Manor Fire Department

The fair will run from July 19-July 23, and is held on the grounds of Stimson Middle School.

Food, rides and games, plus a parade on July 20 at 7:30, marching from Jefferson Primary School to the Stimson grounds. Fireworks are set for Wednesday-Saturday.

East Northport Festival

The East Northport Festival is set for Sept.9-11 at John J. Walsh Memorial Park, East Northport. Rides and attractions, family friendly midway.

Greenlawn Summer Nights

In addition, Greenlawn is having its Greenlawn Summer Nights on July 27 and Aug. 10, with live music, kids activities and food.

Huntington, NY
